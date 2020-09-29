Amazon Announced Prime Day 2020 & Here Is What You Need To Know

It's no secret that holiday shopping will be different this year, and Amazon is giving us the gift of getting a serious head start by announcing that their epic Prime Day sales are back in time to jump-start your holiday shopping. The deals will go live at midnight PT on October 13 and run through October 14. The two-day sale event will feature over a million deals on everything from tablets to must-have toys and will be available to Prime members in 19 countries.

If shopping small is your thing, Amazon is doubling down on their commitment to supporting their small businesses selling parts by investing over $100 million in special promotional efforts to drive business to their products, including giving a $10 voucher to Prime members who spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses. They'll also be curating special collections of products to help connect consumers across the globe with local sellers.

Never shopped Prime Day before? Here's a quick primer: for around thirty hours, new deals will roll out on the site every few minutes. There's a set limit of how many items can be purchased at the sale price, so it pays to be prepared. Amazon offers a guide to making the most of the sales, and Bustle will be covering the best deals across product categories through October 14. We'll also give you a heads up on the best early deals, like the two-for-one Echo Dots you can score right now.

This is the first year that Prime Day has happened in October, which means holiday shopping will which means you can finish your holiday shopping in your PJs before you even start to think about Thanksgiving dinner. And if you're a true early-bird, read on to see some of the best early access deals that you can take advantage of today.

Prime Members Get 2 for $40

An Echo Dot is one of those things that's so useful, it's nice to have two. Fortunately, Prime Members get early access to a two-for-$40 deal starting today, so you can buy more for your own home and have Alexa play your favorite music in every room. Already stocked up? These make a perfect gift for friends and family, so be sure to stock up.

44% Off A Subscription Box For Sheet Mask Fanatics

This curated selection of Korean sheet masks from FaceTory is so affordable, you can gift a subscription to your bestie and get one for yourself, too. Thanks to the Prime Day discount, your first box will only cost $5, and subsequent boxes will run just under $9 for a set of four different face masks every month — a great deal for anyone who loves trying new K-beauty products.

20% Off This Fan-Favorite Air Fryer

If you've been thinking about adding an air fryer to your arsenal of kitchen gadgets, now is a good time to pick up the Dash air fryer. It has a 6-quart capacity, comes in four on-trend colors, and it $20 cheaper than usual. It also has over 1,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, so you can have confidence that your air-fryer recipes will come out perfectly every time.

26% Off This Lightweight Vacuum That Banishes Pet Hair

Now that you're probably spending more time at home with your pets, you're also likely spending more time trying to figure out how to keep pet hair in check. The BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser is a lightweight upright vacuum specifically designed to tackle this task. With over 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and a $60 discount, this purchase is a no-brainer.

Prime Members Get $100 Off Fire TV Recast

Amazon is reimagining live television and DVR with their Fire TV Recast, and starting today, Prime members get $100 off. Never again will you have to search around to find a third-party livestream of SNL, because you can have actual local tv and DVR capabilities, even if you don't have cable — and there are no monthly fees. This device is voice-enabled, and it lets you record up to two shows at once.

25% Off A Versatile Mid-Century Storage Stand

The best thing about this mid-century style universal stand is the fact that you can use it for just about any storage solution you need in your home. Its design works great as a classy upgrade to your entertainment center, but it also makes a great sideboard for extra kitchen storage. Fans love that it's both sturdy and easy to assemble for a price that's even more reasonable than usual with the Prime Day early access discount.

A Barista-Approved Espresso Machine for Under $400

If your living room has become your new favorite coffee shop, it might be time to upgrade and get your own espresso machine. The Breville Duo Temp Pro is already Bustle's number-one pick for making cafe-quality espresso drinks at home, and now you can snack it for the jaw-dropping price of only $350. If you're the type of person who has a daily $5 latte habit, this machine will pay itself off in less than three months.