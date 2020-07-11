Whether you're traveling to a foreign country or simply trekking around town, a backpack with extra security features can provide added peace of mind. The best anti-theft backpacks offer a combination of durability, comfort, and security, thanks to upgrades like hidden pockets, locking mechanisms, and RFID protection. Here are a few things to look for when shopping around:

In addition to these anti-theft upgrades, look for some of the usual features that make backpacks great, like adjustable straps, accessible compartments (including one for a laptop), and a comfortable fit.

Given these considerations, take a look at the best anti-theft backpacks below.

01 A Slash-Proof Drawstring Backpack With A Locking Closure System LOCTOTE Flack Sack SPORT Amazon $102 See On Amazon This one-of-a-kind slash-proof backpack incorporates chic design aesthetics with top-notch theft deterrence. The bag is made with something called FLAKnit fabric that's practically impossible to cut — which gives potential thieves a run for their money. On top of that, it has steel-enforced locking straps and a sturdy brass lock (like a "portable safe for your valuables," per the manufacturer). In addition to keeping your stuff safe when you're walking around, you can lock it to tables or chairs when you're in coffee shops or restaurants. The straps are made from soft and lightweight rope, with a sturdy sternum strap for extra comfort. Get this bag in your choice of denim blue, gray, or tan.

02 This Compact Laptop Bag With A Security Hook Osprey Arcane Small Laptop Backpack Amazon $52 See On Amazon This miniature laptop backpack features a clever aluminum security hook on the shoulder strap that makes it fast, simple, and effortless to attach it to a table or chair when you're on the go. And while it boasts a slim profile, it's still large enough to fit all the day's essentials, thanks to the zippered front panel, multiple interior pockets, stretchy water bottle holder, and fully padded laptop sleeve. The tough bag is constructed from durable recycled polyester and it comes in five cute colors, like honeybee yellow and stargazer blue.

03 A Luggage Pack With RFID-Blocking Pockets For Your Passport & Credit Cards Travelpro Luggage Platinum Elite Computer Backpack Amazon $139 See On Amazon Designed with RFID protection, this handy travel luggage backpack may help safeguard your credit cards and passports while you're traveling. It's made with durable, high-density nylon fabric and features a tough leather carrying handle and a clever front pouch with a magnetic closure system that offers quick access to small items. The convenient, sleek-looking bag has a roomy main compartment, adjustable shoulder straps, a sturdy zipper, and a padded laptop sleeve. And when you land at your destination, you can use the luggage strap to attach the backpack securely to your suitcase handle. It's available in black, navy, and vintage gray.

04 This Cute Faux Leather Knapsack With A Secure Back Zipper Design Pincnel Backpack Purse Amazon $32 See On Amazon On top of being super chic, this knapsack-style backpack provides safety features like an anti-theft back zipper for stashing valuables and a two-way carrying system that lets you convert it from a shoulder bag to a backpack, allowing you to wear it as a purse around town or slip it over both shoulders to keep it securely next to you. It's made of soft faux leather with durable metal buckles and a no-snag zipper. Plus you can choose from large and small sizes in classic shades like tan, brown, and black.

05 This Small Carry-On Backpack With A Built-In Lock Tzowla Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you're looking for something that you can wear around town that's also secure enough to use when you travel, look no further than this anti-theft carry-on backpack with a fixed passcode lock and hidden security pocket that can't be accessed from the outside. Made with durable and water-resistant polyester, it features multiple interior and exterior storage pockets, along with a laptop sleeve, and — big bonus — a built-in USB charging port. The luggage strap lets you attach it securely to your suitcase handle, and you can choose from six colors.

06 This Colorful Anti-Theft Purse Backpack That Comes In A Variety Of Patterns Conruser Travel Backpack Purse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking at this stylish backpack purse, you'd never guess that it's made of tough, high-density Oxford fabric. Plus, the zipper to access your valuables sits right against your back, which means no one can sneak their hands in without you knowing. It has a soft polyester lining and features multiple pockets for organizing small items. And it's convertible, too, so you can switch between wearing it as a backpack and shoulder bag. Best of all, this option is super lightweight and fully waterproof. Choose from five fun colors and patterns.

07 A Camera Bag With Lockable Zippers & Compartments For Your Gear BAGSMART Camera Backpack Amazon $60 See On Amazon A fantastic option if you're carrying expensive camera gear, this lightweight yet extraordinarily tough bag features a special compartment with dividers and pockets for your camera, lenses, and accessories, along with anti-theft lockable zippers and hooks. The laptop pocket rests against your back for extra security, and there are pockets for a water bottle and a tripod. Available in five colors, it's water-resistant but comes with a rain cover for extra protection.

08 This Cool Sling Backpack With A Built-In Combination Lock Skunk Sling Smell Proof Bag With Combo Lock Amazon $65 See On Amazon For folks who want something that's smaller and fully waterproof, this anti-theft sling bag with a built-in combination lock is just the ticket. It's made with rugged material that repels water, along with a waterproof zipper. The front pocket is carbon filter-lined for odor resistance and the adjustable strap makes it comfortable to wear. This bag is available in three basic colors: green, gray, or black.

09 A Quality Duffel Backpack With Lockable Zippers Fjällräven Splitpack Amazon $120 See On Amazon Made with heavy-duty fabric and soft, padded straps, this rugged outdoor duffel backpack can be closed with a padlock (which must be purchased separately). The lockable backpack is great for traveling due to its comfortable design and secure, back-opening zipper. In addition to the locking mechanism, it has a handful of pockets and pouches including zippered mesh dividers and webbing handles for simple hauling.