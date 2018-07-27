There are few things worse than getting your wallet stolen, especially if it includes your credit cards and ID. That's why it's so important to take extra steps to protect it. You can do this by investing in one of the best anti-theft wallets, which will give you the added security you need. Below, I've outlined four of the best options to keep you protected from pickpocketing or grab-and-run theft.

Recently, you may have heard of radio frequency identification, or RFID — some credit cards have an RFID chip on them, and hackers have been able to scan credit cards wirelessly from a distance to steal information. It's what's known as "electronic pickpocketing." All of my picks, below, are equipped with RFID-blocking technology to keep you safe from this type of theft, too.

You can also opt for a travel wallet that attaches to your body — whether that's around your neck or waist — as an extra security measure against grab-and-run theft while traveling. It's important that the material is strong and won't be easily ripped or cut, and this list has two high-quality options that meet these standards. I've even included a Bluetooth-enabled smart wallet that can be located through an app on your phone, so you have the luxury of knowing where your wallet is at all times.

Whatever you're looking for, there's an anti-theft wallet here for you.

1 The Best Anti-Theft Neck Wallet Amazon Lewis N. Clark RFID-Blocking Neck Wallet $13 Amazon Buy Now A neck wallet is a great choice for ensuring your wallet can't be easily pulled off your body in crowded areas where pickpocketing is common. This option by Lewis N. Clark comes highly-rated by users, with over 1,800 Amazon reviews, and is just $13. The wallet is made with strong nylon material and a sturdy lanyard to hang around your neck so you don't have to worry about ripping. It also includes multiple convenient compartments for storing different items, as well as RFID-blocking technology, of course. Since it hangs around your neck, this is a solid hands-free option that you can store inside or outside of your shirt for easy access.

2 A Highly-Rated Money Belt That's Ideal For Traveling Amazon Peak Gear Travel Money Belt $17 Amazon Buy Now If you prefer to have your belongings stored tightly around your waist, consider a money belt. For only $17, this one from Peak Gear is top-rated on Amazon, boasting over 2,000 customer reviews and a five-star rating. It's water-resistant and has a strong buckle, an adjustable waist strap that lies flat under your clothes, and an RFID-blocking liner. Plus, it's made with lightweight, moisture-wicking backing for added comfort against your skin. One reviewer said, "We are frequent European travelers, and are very pleased with this top-quality money belt. It is size-adjustable, very comfortable, and slim-line to lie smoothly under clothes." Bonus? Peak Gear also offers optional, $250 worldwide theft insurance.

3 The Best Leather Option: An RFID-Blocking Clutch Large Enough To Store Your Phone Amazon Itslife Women's Large Leather Clutch Wallet $33 Amazon Buy Now Itslife's women's large leather wallet is a fashionable and multi-functional option that also offers RFID-blocking technologies. For $33, you can choose between 22 color options in premium leather that's scratch-resistant and durable for long-lasting use. This clutch has an ID window and, more importantly, a lot of storage: 20 card slots, three bill compartments, one snap pocket, and one zipper phone case. It's well-rated by customers who say it's both pretty and super convenient for holding everything they need in one place.