Life
The Apple Watch is $130 Off Right Now For Cyber Monday
That's over 30% off, folks.
Ah, Cyber Monday. Perhaps the only “holiday” mostly unscathed by the pandemic. As you continue to digest your Thanksgiving meal, you can cozy up with your online shopping cart and start checking items off your holiday list. Cyber Monday always means big discounts on tech gear and finding the best Cyber Monday deals for Apple products can mean scouring the internet to see where you can save an extra buck. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals you’ll want to keep an eye out for on Nov. 30.
If you don’t want to wait, there are some early Cyber Monday deals on Apple products that you can already take advantage of. Retailers from Target to Costco to Amazon have already dropped previews of their Cyber Monday offerings as well as deals you can snag right now. And Apple products of all kinds will be on major discount this season.
Whether you’re shopping for a sibling who’s been asking for an Apple Watch, searching for the best AirPod deals, or just looking to upgrade your own MacBook, there is a Cyber Monday deal for you. You don’t need to brave the stores or even set an alarm for 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 to start saving. Here are six of the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals on Apple products so far.
This is just the beginning of the Cyber Monday deals to come. So, mark your calendars for Nov. 30 and start adding items to your online shopping cart now. Happy saving!