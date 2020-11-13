The Apple Watch is $130 Off Right Now For Cyber Monday

Ah, Cyber Monday. Perhaps the only “holiday” mostly unscathed by the pandemic. As you continue to digest your Thanksgiving meal, you can cozy up with your online shopping cart and start checking items off your holiday list. Cyber Monday always means big discounts on tech gear and finding the best Cyber Monday deals for Apple products can mean scouring the internet to see where you can save an extra buck. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals you’ll want to keep an eye out for on Nov. 30.

If you don’t want to wait, there are some early Cyber Monday deals on Apple products that you can already take advantage of. Retailers from Target to Costco to Amazon have already dropped previews of their Cyber Monday offerings as well as deals you can snag right now. And Apple products of all kinds will be on major discount this season.

Whether you’re shopping for a sibling who’s been asking for an Apple Watch, searching for the best AirPod deals, or just looking to upgrade your own MacBook, there is a Cyber Monday deal for you. You don’t need to brave the stores or even set an alarm for 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 to start saving. Here are six of the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals on Apple products so far.

10.2-inch iPad 10.2-Inch iPad in Gold Best Buy $459.99 $259.99 See on BestBuy.com Starting now, you can get $200 off the latest iPad model from Best Buy.

iPhone 11 iPhone 11 (128 GB) Best Buy $749.99 $649.99 See on BestBuy.com If you're still holding on to an iPhone 7 or 8, Best Buy is offering $100 off the iPhone 11, making now a great time to upgrade.

AirPods with Charging Case AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case Staples $159 $129 See on Staples.com As part of their early Cyber Monday offering, Staples has $30 off AirPods, which come with a charging case.

MacBook Pro USB Adapters MacBook Pro USB Adapter Amazon $34.99 $20.81 See on Amazon If you're in the market for some USB adapters, Amazon's offering $15 off this set of assorted adapters.

Lightning Chargers Lightning Chargers Amazon $10.99 $7.19 See on Amazon Give someone the gift of not having sit directly next to an outlet with a set of these lightning chargers from Amazon.

Apple Watch Apple Watch SE with Gold Aluminum Case and Pink Sand Sport Band Amazon $399 $269 See on Amazon Amazon is offering $130 off the Apple Watch SE as part of its ongoing holiday deals.

This is just the beginning of the Cyber Monday deals to come. So, mark your calendars for Nov. 30 and start adding items to your online shopping cart now. Happy saving!