The Best Black Friday Apple Deals Will Save You Hundreds Of Dollars

As you prepare your stomachs for Thanksgiving Day, you should also prepare your wallets for the holiday that comes right after it: Black Friday. From clothes to tech products to appliances, you can find great deals on almost anything, especially at all the stores and brands you love. And if you're looking for a sweet deal on your favorite electronics, there are some Apple Black Friday deals you won't want to miss.

Last year, Apple had a four-day Black Friday sale starting on Thanksgiving Day, but you don't have to wait til Nov. 28 to start planning out which Apple products you're going to stack up on. In addition to Apple itself, other stores and retailers that carry Apple products are having Black Friday deals that can help you get whichever electronics you need. From iPhones to Macs to iPads to AirPods, retailers like Target, Amazon, Costco, and others have got you covered. And the best part is, even if Black Friday isn't for another few weeks, you can start shopping some of these deals right now. All you have to know is where to look.

As Thanksgiving approaches, here are some of the best Black Friday deals on Apple products to look out for:

1. $200 Off MacBook Air Apple MacBook Air 13.3" - Silver $899.99 $699.99 | Costco Discounted MacBook Air As part of Costco's Thanksgiving and Black Friday Savings deals, which start on Nov. 28, the store is offering $200 off of the Apple MacBook Air 13.3" in Silver. The purchase includes Costco Concierge Services, technical support, and a second-year warranty.

2. $330 Off Apple iMac Apple iMac 27” with 5K Retina Display $1,729.99 $1,399.99 | Costco Costco is also letting you get early dibs on a $330 coupon off the Apple iMac 27” with 5K Retina Display. You can begin shopping for this discounted $1399.99 computer on Nov. 28 online only. You're also limited to using the deal for two computers.

3. $80 Off Apple iPad 10.2 Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only (7th Generation) $329.99 $249.99 | Target Target is giving customers the chance to take $80 off the 10.2-inch 7th generation Apple iPad on Black Friday. This discount is only available for the 32G version of the iPad, which is still plenty of space for the average user. Plus, this is one of the first times that the 32G-version has gone on sale, so get it while you can.

4. $30 Off Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Apple Watch Series 3 GPS $199.99 $169.99 | Target Target is also extending its upcoming Black Friday deals to the Apple Watch Series 3 (with GPS capabilities). The watch was previously priced at $199.99, and will be reduced $30 to $169.99. This is a great reduction, considering the first, original price of the watch was $279 when released.

5. $34 Off Apple AirPods Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) $199 $164.99 | Walmart On Walmart's Black Friday deals page, the retailer alerts customers that while Black Friday is still approaching, they already have deals up for the holiday that you can shop for. One of these deals is $34 off of a newer model of Apple AirPods with the charging case. Originally priced that $199, you can get these headphones with a wireless charging case for just $164.99. You can snag this deal now, but who knows — prices might be marked down further by Black Friday, though there are no guarantees.