When your bathroom surfaces are textured, things can get slippery super fast. To keep you safe while protecting your tub, only the best bath mats for textured surfaces will do. However, you'll need to look for models made without the classic suction cups that work well on slick tubs but can't properly grip textured surfaces.

Whether your surface is textured tile or natural rocks, suction cups don't work that well on uneven surfaces. Strong suction cups can potentially damage your surface depending on what it's made of, as well. Therefore, you'll want to look for a bath mat with an anti-skid surface without the suction cups. That way, it'll stay in place to prevent slips.

You also want to consider the materials your bath mat is made from. Any high-quality bath mat you go with should be made of a flexible material so that it can easily settle on an an uneven surface to create grip and prevent it from moving around even when wet. Silicone, vinyl, and rubber are all common for bath mats, but there are also softer ones that feels like a loofah for your feet.

No matter which way you go, finding the best bath mat for a textured surface can be really tricky. Here's a roundup of some excellent options to help you get started.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered

Dimensions: 30 by 16 by 0.5 inches (length by width by height)

It's the priciest on this list, but this rubber bath mat is super durable and flexible enough to adhere to any textured surface, too. It's large enough to fit a standard tub, and features a small divot to allow space for your drain. Instead of suction cups, this mat features "reversed suction rings" on both sides of the mat. That means just standing on it applies the perfect amount of pressure for it to grip onto any surface so you won't slip. Plus, thanks to its smooth rubber surface, it couldn't be easier to clean.

According to one reviewer: "The mat adheres well, is easy to remove, and does not seem to put a lot of stress on the surface of my refinished tub. Additionally, the mat is quite pliable and easy on the feet. The mat seems to be heavy duty and is also a bit heavier than most other bathmats I have tried. I would highly recommend this product."

2. The Runner-Up

Dimensions: 28 by 14 inches (length by width)

At a slightly more affordable price, this silicone bath mat is a bit smaller and thinner, making it a great pick for compact tubs since the 28-inch long design will be able to lay flat in a smaller tub without bumping into the sides. It also features a unique honeycomb pattern and anti-slip grip to prevent it from budging. On top of that, the heavyweight silicone helps this mat adhere to textured surfaces and won't slip. Best of all it has built-in drainage holes so water doesn't pool on top of the mat.

According to one reviewer: "This is the only bath mat I’ve found that actually works amazing on my textured tub! IT DOES NOT HAVE SUCTIONS! It has a gripped bottom that stays down when water is filled and it actually really stays down! You put this down first before filling the tub with water and you don’t even have to hold it down when filling the tub up; it will stay down all on it’s own. The best part is how easy it is to clean! You rinse it off and I dry mine then put it back."

3. The Best Soft Touch Mat

Dimensions: 24 by 16 inches (length by width)

This soft bath mat feels like a loofah, yet it's surprisingly sturdy. The top of this bath mat massages your feet while the bottom features an anti-skid surface that stays put without the suction cups. The entire mat is also made from antibacterial and mildew-resistant PVC material, and there are hundreds of tiny drainage holes throughout the mat to allow for water to flow out. And whenever this mat needs to be freshened up, you can toss it into your washing machine and let it hang to dry.

According to one reviewer: "I needed a bath mat for a textured shower floor to stay in place while showering. This mat is exactly what I needed. I would recommend it to anyone at risk slipping in the shower."

4. The Best For Shower Stalls

Dimensions: 27 by 27 by 3.39 inches (length by width by height)

If you have a stand-up shower with texture, you can't beat this square bath mat. This mat is made with a high-density memory foam that is free of any of suction cups that prohibit shower mats from adhering to textured surfaces. The anti-fatigue design helps you stand more comfortably while you shower, and this mat also features several drainage holes throughout to prevent water from pooling up. This shower mat comes in a set of four tiles that interlock together to form this mat, so they're easy to store when you're not using them, as well. While the size featured here is 27 inches in diameter, you can also size down to a 21-inch option if that's a better fit for your space.

According to one reviewer: "This product is perfect for a square shower where the floor is textured. No other mats will stay in place with their suctions because of the textured floor. This however stays in place because it's the same size as the shower stall, so it doesn't move."