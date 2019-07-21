Whether it's for aesthetics, nonslip protection, or a combination of the two, the best mildew-resistant bath mats handle water without encouraging the growth of mold and bacteria. Since moisture typically translates to mildew, that's no easy feat — especially since the bathroom is a particularly damp place to begin with. Material choice is key here, but first you need to decide if you're shopping for inside the bathtub or outside of it.

When people hear the term "bath mats," two different products come to mind: rugs that absorb moisture outside the shower or textured mats that prevent slipping inside the tub. For that reason, I've divided the article into two categories, so whichever you're shopping for, you can find the best options below.

Next, you'll need to decide on a material. An outside-the-tub bath mat can be made from a fluffy material that absorbs water, but the ability to dry quickly is paramount. Certain fabrics, woods, or natural materials allow for quick evaporation, which means that instead of sitting there harboring mildew, the rug can dry shortly after you shower. If opting for fabric, the mat should also be machine-washable to keep things sanitary long-term. A mat for inside the tub, on the other hand, should be entirely non-porous. Instead of absorbing water, this mat should allow it to drain off and filter through, so grippy, synthetic materials with drainage holes that allow for thorough drying are your best bet.

Once you've chosen a material, the rest is mostly about preference. Luckily, both types come in tons of different colors and styles, so you can find one that best suits your bathroom decor. Here are the top options for each category, and they've all got one thing in common: They stay fresh-smelling and mildew-free regardless of moisture.

The Best Mats For Outside The Tub

1. The Best Overall Bath Rug Gorilla Grip Original Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug Amazon $40 See On Amazon The Gorilla Grip luxury bathroom mat is made from soft, high-pile chenille fabric, which is extremely absorbent to catch all excess water — but the plush shag is also designed to dry quickly to prevent the growth of mildew. Thanks to its machine-washable design, you can keep it clean long-term, and the TP-rubber backing is much more durable than other options. For that reason, some reviewers say they've even been able to toss it in the dryer without issue. In addition to the plush, cozy texture, buyers also love the countless options to personalize their bathrooms. With dozens of different colors and 10 sizes (including stylish circular rugs and cut-out shapes for under the toilet), you can add moisture-resistance and comfort to just about any spot. According to one reviewer: "I bought this about 3 years ago after my ikea one quickly fell apart. In that time (right outside the tub/shower) it has withstood trampling from my big wet dog, playtime from the cat who loves rugs, and us, standing on it all the time because our bathroom is tiny. It’s so nice to step onto right out of the shower, and warm to stand on while I get ready - as opposed to the cold tile."

2. The Fastest-Drying Option SlipX Solutions Quick-Dry Absorbent Non-Slip Bath Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're less concerned with texture and more concerned with quick-drying, this SlipX mat is a brilliant option made from a unique material. Instead of fabric, this mat is made with natural diatomaceous earth (in other words, the fossilized remains of algae), which is extremely absorbent and naturally antibacterial. Best of all, wet footprints disappear in under 60 seconds, so mildew never has a chance to grow. It's also eco-friendly, non-slip, and one of the easiest-to-maintain options. This option comes in classic white and the marbled finish seen above. According to one reviewer: "I have a small leak from my shower. I had been putting down a hand towel to make sure the floor wasn't slippery. I got this mat and it not only absorbs the water, it gives me a nice, non slippery landing place to step from my shower. I am very impressed and now I plan to buy more for other bathrooms."

3. The Best Memory Foam Bath Mat Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $41 See On Amazon If comfort is a top priority, the Genteele bath mat cushions your feet with memory foam and velvety microfiber. Still, despite the cloud-like construction, this mat is designed for quick evaporation — and it's machine-washable to keep it clean long-term. The bottom is coated with nonslip PVC dots, and more than 20 colors and eight size options ensure the best fit for most bathrooms. It's not the most durable option, but it's definitely the most luxurious. That’s why it has earned a 4.5-star rating overall after more than 40,000 reviews. Reviewers say: "Because my contractor installed my shower area improperly, it drains out instead of in. This bathmat absorbs the excess water and dries quickly.”

4. An Eco-Friendly & Versatile Option GOBAM Bamboo Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Since it's nonslip and made from 100% bamboo, the GOBAM bamboo mat is one of the only options that's versatile enough to be used both inside and outside the shower. It dries within minutes to prevent the growth of mold — making it less likely to harbor unwanted germs and odors. This design also features wide slats for drainage and anti-slip buttons on the bottom. Get it in black or natural to suit your decor. It even comes in multiple sizes. According to one reviewer: "Our regular bathtub rug would never dry and I hated stepping on it since it was always damp. However, this little wooden gem allows air to flow and things to dry. Love!"

The Best Mats For Inside The Tub

1. The Best Bath Mat Overall Gorilla Grip Anti-Slip Tub Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Once again, Gorilla Grip ranks at the top of the list. Their original patented bath mat has various features in place to help resist the growth of mildew, including an antibacterial BPA-free material, a machine-washable design, and countless drainage holes to prevent water from getting trapped. Measuring 35 by 16 inches, this one is large enough to cover the entirety of most tub floors, providing nonslip security — especially with its textured design. Last but not least, it's available in more than 20 colors, including clear for those looking for one that blends in. It has also racked up more than 38,000 perfect five-star ratings. According to one reviewer: "This soft, comfy bathmat is covered with suction cups that make it adhere securely to the bottom of your tub/shower, and it is very pretty (I chose the lilac color, but they all look great), but the best thing is, you can put it in your laundry and wash it in the machine. No risk of mold or mildew, so this bathmat can last a very long time."

2. The Budget-Friendly Pick AmazerBath Mat Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you're looking for a quick and easy fix that won't cost you much now (or later), the AmazerBath mat has more than 20,000 ratings for a reason. The large 40-by-16-inch size covers a huge portion of the tub, but at just $12, it's one of the most affordable options out there. It also features 200 suction cups, 176 drainage holes, and 10 color options to choose from. According to one reviewer: "Very comfortable for soaking. Fits the entire length of my standard tub and rinses off very easily. I tend to hang dry it and only clean it off with cleaner or a soak 1x a week. So far have had zero issues with mold/mildew. Very much worth the low low price."