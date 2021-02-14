Whether you create adorably designed or utilitarian bentos, the right bento box can make the difference between a perfectly warm lunch or a dripping mess in your bag. The best bento boxes have several compartments to separate and portion your meal’s elements, and are leak-proof to keep your food secure throughout the day.

Early bento boxes in Japan were made from bamboo or wood, but most today are made from either plastic or stainless steel. You can also sometimes find bento boxes made with more eco-friendly materials like wheat straw. If keeping your lunch warm throughout the day is your highest priority, a stainless steel bento paired with an insulated bag or sleeve is your best bet, and will keep your food hot for hours after you’ve packed it. If you’re planning on placing your bento in the fridge and reheating it in a microwave, a microwave-safe plastic bento is a better option.

Another thing to consider when picking a bento box is the number of compartments it has. Bento box compartments either stack on top of one another or have small dividers inside to keep elements like rice, sauces, or snacks separate. If you plan on packing a hearty meal, a bento with more compartments will allow you to incorporate more elements. How the bento is secured is also an important feature; elastic bands can keep different compartments stacked but might stretch out over time, while snap closures may be harder to open if you have hand mobility issues or are packing meals for kids.

Size also matters when it comes to finding the perfect option. Some bento boxes can appear deceptively large in online photos, so always check to see the capacity of the box, which is usually listed in ounces or cups.

Ready to seriously upgrade your packed lunches? Read on to see the best bento boxes you can find on Amazon.

1. A Complete Bento Box Starter Set

Material: BPS- and BPA-free polypropylene

Compartments: 2

Insulation: none

Capacity: 40 ounces

This bento box set includes everything you need to start packing delicious bento-style meals everyday. It comes with a fork, spoon, and chopsticks, as well as a small leak-proof container for dips or dressings. The bento box has two large compartments that each hold up to 2.5 cups of food and stack on top of one another. There’s also a divider that can be adjusted within the bento box to best optimize your packed meal. This option has silicone rings to ensure an airtight seal, and it's freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe. Your purchase also gives back, as Bentoheaven donates a portion of its proceeds to Feeding America.

One reviewer wrote: “I've been through quite a few different styles of bento boxes. This one though, hands down, is the best of the bunch. Each compartment has a vacuum type seal holding the lids down, and doesn't seem to leak at all. The included plastic ware is nice, but is a little small and can be hard to use at times. After several months of use, the band seems to be holding up just fine. Cleanup is easy and so far the plastic has not been "stained" by any foods kept inside.”

Available colors: 7

2. This Round Stainless Steel Bento That Comes In Pastel Colors

Material: stainless steel

Compartments: 3

Insulation: yes

Capacity: 71 ounces

The round stainless steel bento set keeps food warm for up to four hours, so it's perfect for those who want a hot meal but don't have access to a microwave. This bento comes with its own insulated carrying bag and portable set of metal flatware, which makes keeping your lunch warm and ready-to-eat even easier. Each lid of this bento's three stackable components has a vent plug to help ensure a proper leakproof seal, making it great for transporting soups and sauces. The three compartments attach with snap closures, and the top lid also has a convenient handle to help you remove it from its carrying case. To best care for this bento set, you should wash it with mild soap and warm water after each use.

One reviewer wrote: “I like that this product is so airtight. I dropped the whole thing, with food in it, cause I'm a klutz and nothing spilled out. This is probably one of the best purchases I've made”

Available colors: 5

3. A Bowl-Shaped Bento That's Perfect For Soups And Salads

Material: polyvinyl Cchloride

Compartments: 2

Insulation: yes

Capacity: 20.8 ounces

This bowl-shaped bento is perfect for meals like soups, oatmeal, or hearty salads. The main compartment can hold up to 21 ounces of food, and the rounded lid can store small snacks, toppings or the included retractable spoons and forks. This set is made with BPA-free plastic that’s dishwasher-safe, and it's insulated to keep your food warm for up to four hours. The interior lid of this bento is also leak-resistant, so you can pack wet foods like stews or chili without worrying about them spilling in a bag or backpack. Reviewers love that the smaller capacity of this bento is great for allotting tinier portions, or for packing warm school lunches for kids.

One reviewer wrote: “This bowl keeps soup warm and is a great size for adults. It’s definitely it’s own lunch. It hold enough to feed my husband for lunch. The handy top holds a cute little spoon. The container is durable and easy to wash in the top rack."

Available colors: 4

4. An Eco-Friendly Bento Set That Comes With A Carrying Case

Material: wheat straw and food-grade polypropylene

Compartments: 2

Insulation: yes

Capacity: 47.33 ounces

This bento box set is made from eco-friendly wheat straw and food grade plastic to help reduce your ecological footprint. The set consists of two large containers that each carry just under 3 cups worth of food, easily stack on top of one another, and are held together with sturdy elastic. This bento set also comes with an insulated carrying case that can help keep your food warm, but the boxes can also be reheated in the microwave for up to three minutes. It also comes with a spoon, fork, and chopsticks in the same pastel hue as the boxes. After eating, upkeep of this bento set is a breeze, as the components are dishwasher safe.

One reviewer wrote: “Highly recommended. It's really easy to clean. You can put a lot of food in it and the storage doesn't take up much space. It's absolutely leak proof. I love it. Always excited to take it anywhere with me.”

5. A Compact Triple-Decker Bento Box

Material: wheat straw fiber, food-grade polypropylene

Compartments: 3, with additional dividers

Insulation: no

Capacity: 32 ounces

This narrow bento box set is made from eco-friendly wheat straw fiber and food-grade polypropylene. The set comes with three containers and has an overall capacity of 32 ounces. The narrow design of the bento box is easy to keep upright in a bag, and the tight snap closures help seal it and prevent spills. To make things easier for your daily routine, this bento set is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. The versatile fork and spoon that are included can also be used as chopsticks, and the fork’s serrated edge can be used to help cut up bites of food. This bento was made famous by Jessica Woo, who went viral for packing and documenting her kids adorable lunches on TikTok.

One reviewer wrote: “Perfect for snacks for work. I like the little spacer to keep dip separate as well.”

Available colors: 3

6. A minimalist stainless steel bento box

Material: stainless steel

Compartments: 3

Insulation: no

Capacity: 54 ounces

This stainless steel bento box can hold up to 6 cups worth of food, and it's an excellent choice for those looking to reduce their use of plastics. The large bottom container can hold a sandwich or rice, and the top compartment can hold snacks along with a smaller container to separate food or hold a dip. The stainless steel construction is not 100% leakproof, so it’s not the best choice for soups, but it can still hold damp foods like salads or pasta without causing a mess. The strong snap locks on this bento are great for keeping it closed while bouncing around in a backpack. This dishwasher-safe steel bento can help retain some heat for warm foods, but it isn’t insulated to keep food piping hot all day — and it is not microwave-safe.

One reviewer wrote: “I am in love with this product. I am the envy of my coworkers. I put salad in the top and cut up fruits in the bottom containers.. It is elegant. It is also compact which is important for me as I commute by bike. I get home and stick it into the dishwasher. This is a wonderful product.”