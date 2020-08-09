If you’re looking to entice more birds to your yard, the best bird baths can help. Bird baths should have basins that are around 1 to 3 inches deep at the center, since models that are too shallow or deep can make it difficult for birds to safely perch in order to drink or bathe. Though they come in multiple varieties, every good bird bath should be smooth enough to easily wipe clean and durable enough to withstand most weather conditions. Choose a classic freestanding bird bath if you like the look and have the space, but hanging or deck-mounted styles work well even if you don't have a lot of extra room in the garden. There are also bird baths that are intended to sit on the ground which mimic natural puddles to put birds at ease.

Different types of baths have pros and cons. For example, deck-mounted baths can draw birds straight to your deck — but be warned that birds hanging out on your deck can be as messy as it is enthralling, so don't choose this kind of bath unless you're prepared to clean regularly or don't mind a little mess. Ground-situated bird baths may make birds feel comfortable, but can attract ground-dwelling critters, too.

If you want to attract birds all year-round, consider a heated bird bath, which is designed with warming elements that turn on when temperatures drop below freezing to keep your bird bath ice-free. And to make your bath even more appealing to your local birds? An inexpensive solar pump can turn your bird bath into a fountain — and birds are drawn to the sound of moving water.

When you're ready to spruce up your outdoor space, scroll on for my top picks of the best bird baths.

1. The Overall Best Classic Bird Bath

The VIVOHOME garden bird bath is a top pick for both its charming look and functionality. Though it's made of a weather-resistant and rustproof polypropylene plastic coated in resin, Amazon reviewers report that it does not have the appearance of lightweight plastic, thanks to an antique green or copper finish. The material is nontoxic and safe for animals, and it's easy to clean with a quick wipe down.

The bird bath is 28 inches tall, with a bowl that's just under 20 inches in diameter and 2.4 inches deep. With this amount of space and depth in the basin, there should be plenty of room for many types of birds to bathe and drink. There are holes around the edge of the bowl so that water won't collect there, providing a safe place for birds to perch.

The bath weighs just over 5 pounds, making it easy to move and maneuver (and according to reviewers, it only takes about 5 minutes to assemble), but if you want to make sure it doesn't blow away, you can fill its hollow base with sand or rocks, or you can use the included ground stakes to secure it.

Positive Amazon review: "This is an awesome little bird bath. It was affordable, went together super easily, and it looks gorgeous in the garden. It looks like it is made from metal, not resin. I have a little solar-powered pump that floats in the middle that circulates water, and the birds love it. I highly recommend it. This is a quality product, and some thought went into its production. Brings me joy. Thank you."

2. A Classic Bird Bath That's Budget-Friendly

This Bloem bird bath is a budget-friendly option that’s also worth considering. This bird bath is made of polypropylene plastic, so it’s super lightweight at just 5.9 ounces, making it easy to move. A glossy finish means it's easy to wipe clean as well. The pedestal portion of the bath can be filled with water or sand to make it extra stable.

The basin is 2 inches deep at the center, sloping gradually from the edges to accommodate birds of all different sizes, and has a 17-inch diameter. The bird bath stands 25 inches tall and comes in white, beige, and charcoal gray so you can easily match your yard decor. It's simple to assemble (just screw the base to the pedestal) and is made of UV-stabilized materials that won't fade in the sun.

Positive Amazon review: “Great size and after filling with sand, it is very sturdy. Looks great in my Fairy Garden. The birdbath has a family of birds, and they use it every day.”

3. A Decorative Hanging Bird Bath

The Mumtop hanging glass bird bath has a sunflower pattern with a rippled rim, which serves the dual purpose of beautifying your yard and attracting birds. It's 11 inches in diameter and 2 inches deep, so it may not fit as many birds as a pedestal bird bath. The shallow shape of the bowl and smooth glass construction make it easy to wipe clean.

The bird bath is easy to hang right out of the box (no assembly required), with 17 inches of chain and an included S hook. The chain is resistant to rust, too.

Positive Amazon review: "This bird bath is so pretty. It's smaller, which is what I was looking for. We have lots of cute little birds visiting our porch, and we wanted something smaller for them. I love how it looks with the sun shining through the water and the glass sunflower."

4. An Inexpensive Deck-Mounted Bird Bath

This deck-mounted bird bath is a minimalist option that's easy to set up and clean. No tools are required for assembly. Just adjust the screw clamp onto your deck, and you're ready to attract the birds.This bird bath is just over 11 inches in diameter and about 3 inches deep. It has the appearance of classic terracotta, but it's actually made of polypropylene plastic, with a sturdy steel clamp to keep it secure when you attach it to a porch, patio, or outdoor railing.

Positive Amazon review: "I’ve had this bird bath over 2 years now. Despite spending all that time outside and being in frequent use, it is still holding up. The birds love it and I enjoy watching them drinking and bathing from it. It easily attached to the porch railing, and is easy to [move to] different locations."

5. A Heated Bird Bath To Put On The Ground

The Farm Innovators' four-seasons heated bird bath looks like a cute puddle or tiny pond, mimicking a natural environment where birds often flock to find water. The basin is about 2 inches deep and is coated in sand that helps it further blend into the nature in your yard — admittedly not super awesome for cleaning, but definitely much more reminiscent of a bird's traditional water sources. A concealed integrated heating element kicks on only when it's cold enough to be necessary. The manufacturer recommends using the 70-watt heated bath in temperatures as cold as 0 degrees Fahrenheit. It operates via a power cord that can be tucked out of sight during warm weather when you don't need to run the heat.

Positive Amazon review: "Out of the box, it looks a little artificial, but once it's in a natural environment, it looks quite natural. The construction seems well made and solid, the heater works well and doesn't get the water too warm, just enough to not freeze."

6. A Classic Bird Bath That's Heated

When temperatures drop below freezing, the Farm Innovators all-seasons heated bird bath is a pretty way to keep using your classic pedestal-style bird bath — and reviewers say it's easy to assemble the pedestal and basin, too. This 120-watt heated bird bath has a built-in connection located just on the bottom side of the unit. All you have to do is plug your extension cord in to set it up. The heat only turns on when temperatures drop below freezing to save on power.

This bird bath is beautifully decorated with a 2-inch-deep scalloped basin that looks like a gray stone but is actually made from lightweight compression-molded plastic. The basin can be removed from the pedestal for easy cleaning.

Positive Amazon review: “The birdbath works great. It only heats the water below freezing when needed. Now the birds have water in this terrible cold.”

Also Great: A Solar-Powered Fountain Pump

With over 5,000 five-star reviews, the Solatec solar fountain pump is a popular choice for upgrading your bird bath. It's powered by sunlight, with no battery or electrical outlet required — which means no added energy costs either. Just make sure to place your bird bath somewhere that gets a lot of sunlight.

The pump can float in your bird bath, but you and your bird friends might prefer a more secure setup in which you use the included suction cup to secure it to the bottom of the basin. It's a smidge over 6 inches in diameter (small enough to fit in most bird baths) and just over 1.5 inches tall — make sure your bird bath is deep enough to submerge the pump fully for the best results. The pump comes with four different types of nozzles for different water effects and can create a stream of water that rises up to a few feet tall.

Positive Amazon review: "For the money, this is the perfect little fountain for my Bird bath. It works as soon as it's exposed to sunlight. Once in the shade, it slows down but still works well enough to keep water moving."