You've invested time and money into the perfect bird feeder — and now you need a place to hang it. The best bird feeder poles support and display your table, house, nectar feeder, or tube, while being strong enough to stand up to rust, toppling over, and unwanted pests. In order to find the right one for your home, consider the design, the height, and the materials.

The first thing to decide is where you want your bird feeder: Are you looking for a free-standing pole in the middle of your yard, or do you want one that attaches to your deck or balcony? How about mounting a feeder on your fence or a tree? This will determine the design and the price. Free-standing bird feeders tend to be more expensive, as they're larger and need to be more carefully constructed for balance.

Next, think about the ideal height for your bird feeder. For the most part, the longer the pole, the better it'll be at preventing squirrels and other pests from reaching the feed — but if it's too high, it'll be less sturdy and harder for you to reach when it's time for maintenance or a refill. The best-selling bird feeder poles usually land somewhere between 80 to 95 inches in length.

Finally, consider the materials. This will determine the color and overall appearance, but it'll also determine the strength and rust-resistance. Since it'll be exposed to the elements, iron or stainless steel are typically the way to go. While taking all of those factors into consideration, here are the five best bird feeder poles on Amazon.

1 The Overall Best Bird Feeder Hook For Most Single Feeders Ashman Black Bird Feeder Shepherd Hook Amazon $47 See On Amazon The Ashman bird feeder pole is a best-seller with a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. It's simple and affordable, but its thick, sturdy construction and sleek black finish give it a leg up on the competition. It's also strong enough to support hanging flower baskets, yard decorations, and insect repellents — but thanks to its height, stability, and dual ground stake, reviewers say it's especially well-suited for pretty much any type of single bird feeder. It's also available in a two-pack. Height : 92 inches

: 92 inches Material : powder-coated stainless steel

: powder-coated stainless steel Number of hooks: one One reviewer wrote: "We hung a bird feeder on this hook outside our kitchen table window. Flocks of cardinals and chickadees and we are loving it! The solid spikes went into the ground easily for us, and the pole has stood like a rock through several days of high winds. We just ordered a second for an additional corner of our yard. I could not be happier with it!"

2 The Best Bird-Feeding Station Best Choice Products 4-Hook Bird Feeding Station Amazon $43 See On Amazon If you have a wide variety of feeders and want a single place to hang them all, look no further than the Best Choice Products bird feeding station. This sturdy, versatile option features four hooks on top, and a built-in tray and water bowl, all of which are supported by a thick steel pole and a four-prong base. Get it in black or bronze and have it set up in as little as 15 minutes. Height : 91 inches

: 91 inches Material : steel

: steel Number of hooks: four (plus two built-in bowls) One reviewer wrote: "I purchased several of these Deluxe Bird Feeding Stations and placed them in many locations around my yard. This feeding station went together very easily without tools and firmly anchors into the ground. [...] Very well made for the price. You can place the feeding hangers at any height and don't have to use all three center poles."

3 The Best Bird Feeder Pole For Decks Or Balconies Gray Bunny Heavy-Duty Deck Hook Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you'd like a bird feeder attached to your deck or balcony, the Gray Bunny extended reach hook has a 2-inch nonslip clamp and a 30-inch pole which can support up to 10 pounds. Since it installs without tools, it won't damage your railing and can accommodate railings up to 1.6-inches thick. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 500 reviews, it's a popular choice that's still very affordable. Length: 30 inches

30 inches Material : steel

: steel Number of hooks: one One reviewer wrote: "I initially bought 4 of these and was so pleased with them that I bought 2 more. They are very sturdy and clamp easily to the deck rail. The birds are loving the feeders."

4 The Best Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder Pole Squirrel Stopper Pole System Amazon $181 See On Amazon When you've tried just about every squirrel-proof solution in the book, buyers urge you to try just one more: the Squirrel Stopper pole system. It may be on the expensive side, but reviewers swear it's "well worth the money." This special bird feeder pole has a tapered baffle that rocks from side-to-side while also bobbing to prevent squirrels from climbing their way up to your bird feeders. It also has eight hanging stations and comes in your choice of black or bronze. Height : about 96 inches

: about 96 inches Material : steel

: steel Number of hooks: eight One reviewer wrote: "We have tried everything a person could do to stop the squirrels from eating the bird seed, breaking the feeders, scaring the birds. [...] It is the best purchase I have ever made in years. It took two days of trying to climb the pole, then the squirrels gave up and we have not had any problem since then."