Whether you’re making rich nut butters or mixing up delicious smoothies, a good blender can be an essential part of any vegan kitchen. To better understand how to shop for this important kitchen gadget, I emailed vegan chef Nisha Vora, founder of the cooking blog Rainbow Plant Life and author of The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook. The popular chef explains that the best blenders for vegans typically offer a minimum of 1,000 watts of power, along with at least three speed settings so you can grind up tough ingredients.
“If you like to make a lot of staples from scratch — nut and seed butters, nut milks, blitzing grains into flours, cashew cream, etc. — you’ll want to invest in a high-powered blender with high wattage and variable speed control,” Vora says.
What To Consider When Shopping
Power
When it comes to power, blenders are typically measured in watts (or horsepower for more robust machines). If you’re making mainly fruit smoothies or working with softer greens like baby spinach, Vora explains that a lower-wattage blender can get the job done, as long as you don’t need a silky smooth consistency. However, you’ll want a model that’s at least 1,000 watts for tougher foods. “Anything lower and the blender might struggle with blending harder ingredients like nuts, grains, and sturdy vegetables,” she says. “And when blending softer ingredients, you might find yourself adding more liquid than you would with a more powerful blender.”
Vora adds that a 1,000-watt blender is more likely to crush ice well too, although other factors also play a role — including the quality of the blades and the size of the ice cubes. (While putting together this list, I made sure that all my selections are capable of at least chopping ice, if not crushing or blending it completely).
If you opt for a blender that isn’t high-powered, Vora recommends cutting tough foods into smaller pieces so the blades don’t have to work as hard.
Settings
Typically, the more settings a blender offers, the more control and customization you’ll have. “I personally would never buy a blender that doesn’t have variable speeds,” Vora says. “The absolute minimum I’d look for is three speed levels, but if it’s within your budget, look for a blender with 5 to 10 speed settings.” Some machines have numbered speed settings while others offer a choice of “low,” “medium,” or “high.” Custom settings such as “mix,” “chop,” dice,” “puree,” and “liquefy” are usually connected to speed as well, and some blenders boast a combination of these function types.
In addition to common speed-specific settings, some blenders have special functions like “pulse,” “grind,” “soup,” or “smoothie.” According to Vora, “The ‘Pulse’ setting outputs quick bursts of blending and is very handy for dishes where you want precise control over the texture and perhaps don't want to fully blend something, for instance as in a faux tuna salad.”
“If your blender has a ‘Grind’ setting,” she continues, “that’s useful for turning rock hard almonds into almond butter or cashews into cashew cream. A ‘Crush’ setting is useful if you have large amounts of ice to crush for margaritas or large amounts of frozen vegetables or fruits to blend.”
If you want a blender for soups or sauces, some models can serve your concoctions up steaming hot. And if you don’t like having to hover over your blender, look for an option that lets you set the program with a timer so you can walk away.
Other factors
Revolutions per minute (RPM) is another metric that’s sometimes cited for blenders, although Vora says it isn’t especially helpful when evaluating overall blender quality. The number simply measures how quickly the blades inside the blender spin when there’s nothing in it. “Other factors like blender design, the quality of the motor, and the overall build quality matter, too,” she says.
Finally, think about the blender’s capacity, and make sure it’s big enough to keep up with your routine.“If you like to blend a lot of soups and stews or make large quantities of smoothies, a 64-ounce container or larger is helpful so you don’t have to blend in several batches,” Vora says. “If you’re mostly using the blender for condiments, you can get away with a small container.”
Below, I rounded up the best blenders for vegans — the majority of which I was able to test out myself. Read on to find the right fit for your vegan-friendly kitchen.
