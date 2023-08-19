Whether you’re making rich nut butters or mixing up delicious smoothies, a good blender can be an essential part of any vegan kitchen. To better understand how to shop for this important kitchen gadget, I emailed vegan chef Nisha Vora, founder of the cooking blog Rainbow Plant Life and author of The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook. The popular chef explains that the best blenders for vegans typically offer a minimum of 1,000 watts of power, along with at least three speed settings so you can grind up tough ingredients.

“If you like to make a lot of staples from scratch — nut and seed butters, nut milks, blitzing grains into flours, cashew cream, etc. — you’ll want to invest in a high-powered blender with high wattage and variable speed control,” Vora says.

What To Consider When Shopping

Power

When it comes to power, blenders are typically measured in watts (or horsepower for more robust machines). If you’re making mainly fruit smoothies or working with softer greens like baby spinach, Vora explains that a lower-wattage blender can get the job done, as long as you don’t need a silky smooth consistency. However, you’ll want a model that’s at least 1,000 watts for tougher foods. “Anything lower and the blender might struggle with blending harder ingredients like nuts, grains, and sturdy vegetables,” she says. “And when blending softer ingredients, you might find yourself adding more liquid than you would with a more powerful blender.”

Vora adds that a 1,000-watt blender is more likely to crush ice well too, although other factors also play a role — including the quality of the blades and the size of the ice cubes. (While putting together this list, I made sure that all my selections are capable of at least chopping ice, if not crushing or blending it completely).

If you opt for a blender that isn’t high-powered, Vora recommends cutting tough foods into smaller pieces so the blades don’t have to work as hard.

Settings

Typically, the more settings a blender offers, the more control and customization you’ll have. “I personally would never buy a blender that doesn’t have variable speeds,” Vora says. “The absolute minimum I’d look for is three speed levels, but if it’s within your budget, look for a blender with 5 to 10 speed settings.” Some machines have numbered speed settings while others offer a choice of “low,” “medium,” or “high.” Custom settings such as “mix,” “chop,” dice,” “puree,” and “liquefy” are usually connected to speed as well, and some blenders boast a combination of these function types.

In addition to common speed-specific settings, some blenders have special functions like “pulse,” “grind,” “soup,” or “smoothie.” According to Vora, “The ‘Pulse’ setting outputs quick bursts of blending and is very handy for dishes where you want precise control over the texture and perhaps don't want to fully blend something, for instance as in a faux tuna salad.”

“If your blender has a ‘Grind’ setting,” she continues, “that’s useful for turning rock hard almonds into almond butter or cashews into cashew cream. A ‘Crush’ setting is useful if you have large amounts of ice to crush for margaritas or large amounts of frozen vegetables or fruits to blend.”

If you want a blender for soups or sauces, some models can serve your concoctions up steaming hot. And if you don’t like having to hover over your blender, look for an option that lets you set the program with a timer so you can walk away.

Other factors

Revolutions per minute (RPM) is another metric that’s sometimes cited for blenders, although Vora says it isn’t especially helpful when evaluating overall blender quality. The number simply measures how quickly the blades inside the blender spin when there’s nothing in it. “Other factors like blender design, the quality of the motor, and the overall build quality matter, too,” she says.

Finally, think about the blender’s capacity, and make sure it’s big enough to keep up with your routine. “If you like to blend a lot of soups and stews or make large quantities of smoothies, a 64-ounce container or larger is helpful so you don’t have to blend in several batches,” Vora says. “If you’re mostly using the blender for condiments, you can get away with a small container.”

Below, I rounded up the best blenders for vegans — the majority of which I was able to test out myself. Read on to find the right fit for your vegan-friendly kitchen.

Shop The Best Blenders For Vegans

In a hurry? Here are the top picks...

1 An All-Inclusive Ninja Blender With Plenty Of Accessories Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Amazon $180 See On Amazon Highlights: Features 4 presets, plus a “pulse” mode

Includes 72-ounce blender pitcher, 64-ounce food processor bowl, and 2 16-ounce to-go cups with lids

Has nearly 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon What’s great about it: If you’re looking for an excellent all-round blender under $200 with plenty of versatility, the Ninja Mega Kitchen System is a worthy choice. With a size that works just as well for one person as it does for a large family, it includes a main pitcher for blending, a food processor bowl, and two 16-ounce to-go cups with lids — all of which are dishwasher safe. The special dough mixer can make 2 pounds of dough in just 30 seconds (hello, vegan pizzas), and it has several specialized blades for different functions. The multi-purpose machine boasts a powerful motor and four settings (blend, mix, crush, and single-serve). And, as a bonus, it comes with a 31-recipe inspiration guide. I’ve long been a fan of Ninja for its compact personal blender, which I’ve purchased for myself and for my mother — I’ve even backpacked through Asia with it for four months. But I got a chance to test this specific Ninja model for this story, and I couldn’t recommend it more highly. It’s a great machine that offers something for everyone. One reviewer wrote: “I am so glad I got this blender. It processes nuts and soybeans into milks without any trouble. [...] I use this for everything. Vegan butter (and the oil washes off the plastic!), nut milks and butters, smoothies, vegan cheese, ‘cashew cream’ which I use as a thickener in soup, mirepoix/bouillon, spreads, homemade condiments (even those that need to be emulsified), bread dough, hummus, and so forth. I can honestly say I use my blender at least a dozen times a week and the food processor a bit less. I've had no problems with it at all and cleanup is easy.” Power: 1,500 watts | Settings: 5 | Capacity: 64 ounces

2 A High-Performance Blender That’s Simple And Reliable Hamilton Beach PowerMax Professional-Performance Blender Amazon $89 See On Amazon Highlights: Features 3 presets, plus a “pulse” mode

Offers impressive power at a mid-range price What’s great about it: There’s something to be said for a blender that’s simple, straightforward, and easy to operate. In addition to checking off these boxes, this powerful blender has plenty of wattage at a great price. Its 48-ounce glass jar provides ample room to whip up smoothies, muffins, dips, and other vegan-friendly fare. With four speed settings (mix, puree, liquify, and pulse), it covers all the basics. I enjoyed trying out this blender for several of my morning smoothies — the functions were intuitive and when I was done, the parts were all dishwasher-safe. It’s a bit louder than some of the others on the list but powerful too, and fairly wallet-friendly. One reviewer wrote: “An impressive size! I didn’t expect it to be so big, I love it. The blender is easy to use [...]. It’s extremely easy to take apart and clean up well. The pitcher is extra thick glass and the whole thing is top notch quality. Whether you’re blending up frozen mixed drinks or using it to process food, it gets the job done. I’ve been using it so much that I made space for it on my countertop.” Power: 1,680 watts | Settings: 4 | Capacity: 48 ounces

3 A Sleek Gourmet Blender That Spins At Over 210 mph Wolf Gourmet High-Performance Blender Amazon $550 See On Amazon Highlights: Features a variable speed adjustment dial, which lets you customize the intensity of each of its 4 presets, and also has a “pulse” mode

Presets include a designated setting for hot soup

Includes 2-piece “emulsion cup” that lets you slowly incorporate ingredients

LCD panel displays the selected settings while also keeping track of the blend time

Has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon after hundreds of reviews What’s great about it: With exceptional speed control and a motor that can hit a whopping 210 mph, this forceful machine is one of the best high-powered blenders you’ll find anywhere — and it’s one of my all-time favorites. As a smoothie fanatic who also loves making soups, marinades, and blended cocktails, I love its incredible versatility. With this blender, you have the option of turning a dial for ultra-precise speed control, or hitting one of the pre-programmed buttons and walking away. In addition to the classic functions, it has a convenient setting to heat up soups, sauces, hot purees, and other warm creations. It also has a filler cap with measurements for easily adding ingredients. Many of its parts are dishwasher-safe (although note that the blender jar must be hand washed). If the specs alone don’t convince you it’s a quality investment, this blender comes with a five-year warranty to back it up. If you’re willing to make the investment, it is definitely worth the splurge. One reviewer wrote: “This machine is amazing! I would put it up against any competitor. You can grind up whole raw veggies like beets and carrots, frozen fruits like bananas and pineapple, and nuts in a flash. Nothing stops it. I use mine like a food processor to prep soups and broths. This product is well worth the price when I think of what I've paid for, so called, high end blenders and food processors over the years. And to top it off, it fits under my cabinets and looks gorgeous on my counter top.” Power: 1,545 watts | Settings: 4 programs, with variable speed options for each | Capacity: 64 ounces

4 A Stylish, Versatile Blender That’s Perfect For Nut Flours And Butters Dash Chef Series Deluxe Amazon $170 See On Amazon Highlights: Features 8 presets, including designated settings for flour, nut butter, and hot soups

Includes a “rinse” preset for self-cleaning (just add warm water and dish soap)

Has a USB port that can be used to charge a phone or tablet, and blender base doubles as a device stand What’s great about it: With a charming retro aesthetic that comes in three colors, this Dash blender is not all looks — the 1,400-watt machine has plenty of power and versatility, too. Sharp, six-point steel blades and a strong motor help make it one of the best blenders for nuts and seeds. It has eight presets (rinse, puree, soup, smoothie, crush, frozen, nut butter, and flour) and a manual setting. Similarly to the Wolf option, it can make hot items, and it also has a self-cleaning function — just add warm water with a drop of dish soap and press a button. As a bonus, it has a built-in USB charging port, and a base that doubles as a stand for your devices (the latter is especially helpful if you like to use a tablet or smartphone to look at recipes). I wasn’t able to test this one out myself, but it has won over many fans on Amazon, with several noting its finesse with vegan foods like nuts (“crushed the nuts with precision”), grains (“can grind grains down to flour in second”), hummus (“creamy with no chunks”), and nut butters (“I made organic, homemade, no sugar added hazelnut butter and it was flawless!”). One reviewer wrote: “This is it!! Beautiful color and easy to operate. Best blender have ever had! It offers speed, accuracy and ease of use to any user. I made organic, homemade, no sugar added hazelnut butter and it was flawless! It crushed the nuts with precision and speed that other blenders could not match. Other recipes tried with success: green smoothies, almond butter protein smoothie, vegan ‘cream’ of asparagus soup and tomato soup.” Power: 2.25 horsepower (or 1,400 watts) | Settings: 8 | Capacity: 64 ounces

5 A Popular Budget-Friendly Blender With 4 Speed Settings BLACK+DECKER PowerCrush Multi-Function Blender Amazon $49 See On Amazon Highlights: Features 4 speed settings (low, high, low pulse, and high pulse)

Has over 3,800 five-star reviews on Amazon

Most budget-friendly option on the list What’s great about it: Folks in search of a budget-friendly vegan blender will appreciate Black + Decker’s PowerCrush. The simple yet beloved machine has a notable fan base on Amazon, with more than 3,800 five-star reviews. The easy-to-use blender has four speed settings — lo, hi, lo pulse, and hi pulse — each of which has handy labels so you know what task they’re best for (e.g., blend, shake, puree, dice, chop, crumb). The parts are all dishwasher safe, and you can also blend it on the “lo” setting with soap and warm water for cleaning. I got a chance to use this blender to make several smoothies with ice, fruit, and leafy greens, all of which it handled beautifully. It’s not quite as powerful as some of the other blenders on this list, but the tradeoff is that it’s quieter and doesn’t cost as much. One reviewer wrote: “Love the simple design with two main buttons. Buttons are displayed right in front and easy to use as well. Glass canister is very sanitary and easy to clean. Basic design is nice for tight spaces. Great for smoothies and blending!” Power: 700 watts | Settings: 4 | Capacity: 48 ounces

6 A Professional-Quality Blender That Does It All (While Being Practically Silent) Vitamix The Quiet One Amazon $1,150 See On Amazon Highlights: Features 6 presets with variable speed buttons, plus a “pulse” mode, for more than 30 settings in total

Includes a convenient “clean” preset (just add warm water and dish soap)

Boasts quiet operation, according to reviewers

Has 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after hundreds of reviews

Most powerful blender on the list What’s great about it: If you’re ready to take your blender game to the ultimate next level, look no further than “The Quiet One.” This commercial-grade Vitamix blender is packed with enough bells and whistles to bring cafe quality blending right inside your home. As the name suggests, it’s incredibly quiet despite boasting a 3-peak-horsepower motor (the equivalent of roughly 2,337 watts) — a staggering feat for a machine that reviewers say you can barely hear. (One fan wrote that it makes more of a “humming sound.”) By far the most heavy-duty, high-performance option on this list, it’s a blender that baristas often use in coffee shops, according to reviews online, but can whip up homemade treats quickly and efficiently, including smoothies, shakes, hot soups, marinades, sauces, and dips. It has six programmed buttons and 34 different settings. And, like with the Wolf, you can press a button, walk away, and come back to a finished cycle. This Vitamix has a twist-lock mechanism that helps with minimizing noise, along with a magnetically secured back cover and specially shaped container for fast, easy cleaning. (Both the container and the lid are dishwasher-safe, or you can blend it with a drop of dish soap and warm water for 35 seconds — just note the sound enclosure is not dishwasher-safe). I wasn’t able to try this one myself but shoppers on Amazon have attested that it is “worth the investment.” One reviewer wrote: “Everyone in my family loves to make smoothies. [...] We finally decided to splurge for a a new blender. After much research and debate we settled on the Vita-Mix Quiet One. It’s everything we had hoped - more than powerful for even the most challenging smoothies that include frozen fruit (great when you can’t easily get fresh produce), peanut butter and ice. They blend perfectly and quickly. [...] The blender’s plastic pitcher is light and easy to pour. The handle is balanced and it’s easy to hold. The lid slides on and off easily and is easily placed into and removed from the blender base.” Power: 3 horsepower (or 2,237 watts) | Settings: 7 programs, with variable speed options for each | Capacity: 48 ounces

7 A Cordless Blender That’s Perfect For Camping Or Travel BlenderX Cordless Portable Blender Amazon $149 See On Amazon Highlights: Cordless design is ideal for camping, beach trips, or other outdoor activities

Offers approximately 20 blends per charge

Comes with waterproof carry bag for easy transport

Has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon after more than 800 reviews What’s great about it: If you love spending time outside or off the beaten path but hate missing your morning shake, this cordless blender for travel is for you. With a water-resistant carry bag and handy to-go cup, the portable blender can be used virtually anywhere. Charge it ahead of time and you can use it up to 20 times before it needs to be recharged. It’s great for camping and travel, as well as picnics, tailgates, boating, or other places you might want mixed beverages without access to an outlet. I had this blender for years when I lived off grid in an RV in Baja, and I used it all the time (but left it down there when I relocated to Oregon one summer). I tried the same model again for this story, and it didn’t fail to impress me a second time around. I highly recommend it to anyone who moves around a lot. This is the only option without variable speeds or other custom presets. Still, it has a lot of strength given the size and wattage — enough to even crush up ice. One reviewer wrote: “OMG! This blender is as powerful as my countertop blender at home! [...] I’m using it at home and I will use it when I go on vacation as well. I love the idea that it operates on a rechargeable battery especially when I am camping with my family and want smoothies and frozen drinks. This blender is better than I thought. The ice crushing ability is amazing! It breaks full size ice cubes instantly and its super easy to operate and to clean. I would HIGHLY recommend this blender for anyone who is busy but likes the outdoors and wants a healthy life.” Power: 260 watts/24 volts | Settings: 1 | Capacity: 20 ounces

About The Writer

As a Bustle writer since 2017, I've covered dozens of topics related to home and kitchen appliances. I’ve also researched and reviewed products for publications like Mic, Elite Daily, Digital Trends, Men's Journal, Yahoo Tech, and Gear Junkie. During my time with Bustle, I’ve tested more than a dozen blenders ranging from small countertop models to higher grade professional options.