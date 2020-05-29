Whether you’re hoping to save money on groceries or make fewer trips to the store, the best blenders for nut butter make it easy to whip up batches of your favorite high-protein spread, and can handle a myriad of other kitchen tasks. Since food processors excel in this arena as well, I’ve rounded up the best of both options for you to choose from.

Blenders Vs. Food Processors

First things first: It's helpful to see how blenders measure up to food processors when it comes to making homemade nut butters specifically. Food processors are master choppers, making them ideal for tackling nuts, and their smooth sides make cleanup much easier. That said, blenders are often less cumbersome, and both appliances offer lots of versatility. If you're set on using a blender, make sure you're opting for a high-performance model that can stand up to the task. Plus, keep in mind that in any case, you’ll want to roast or soak the nuts overnight for best results in a blender. If you're torn between the two kitchen appliances, don't worry — there's an option below that offers both a blender and food processor in one package.

Power Ratings, Decoded

Wattage is often the metric advertised on blenders. While wattage technically indicates how much energy a machine consumes rather than how much it generates, a high-wattage blender will likely have more power and a longer shelf life, as there will be less strain on the motor. Oftentimes it really comes down to a machine’s design, with considerations like blade and container shape affecting overall performance. And keep in mind, it’s always worth paying attention to reviews — there’s nothing like real-world feedback to determine whether or not a machine can really whip up nut butter. (To keep things simple for you, reviewer feedback has been incorporated into all these picks.)

Design Considerations

Machines with wide and flat bases, like food processors, allow the nuts you'll be using to spread more thinly and evenly across the bottom of the appliance, making it easier to blend them.

Also think about the cleaning process since nut butters can result in a sticky mess to wash out. Appliances with removable and dishwasher-safe blades are most convenient, but they usually come with a higher price tag. Another nice-to-have is a tamper, a helpful tool since they allow you to guide ingredients into the machine as it’s blending, without risking losing a finger.

Shop The Best Blenders For Nut Butter

In a hurry? These are the best blenders for nut butter:

Take a look at the best blenders for nut butter; they’re all highly rated and there’s a pick for every budget.

1 Our Top Pick For Making Nut Butters: A Budget-Friendly Food Processor (Not A Blender) Hamilton Beach Food Processor Amazon $47 See On Amazon The hype: 4.6-star overall rating, 31,000+ reviews What’s great: If you’re open to a blender alternative, this affordable food processor can perform a range of tasks, including whipping up homemade nut butter. With an 80-ounce capacity, this appliance is the largest on this list, allowing for bulk batches. The 450-watt machine may not have the most powerful motor, but it can still take on nuts, and one reviewer noted, “I made peanut butter in 5 minutes.” This budget-friendly machine comes with two speeds and a pulse function, and has a wide and flat base for blending nuts into creamy butter. The stainless steel blades are removable and dishwasher-safe, so cleanup promises to be super manageable. It doesn't come with a tamper, but it does have a nifty bowl scraper. A helpful review: “I bought this food processor to make almond butter mostly. I wasn't sure if I needed the bowl scraper, but I ordered this one anyway. I am glad I got the scraper! I have tried it with and without and, it really helps keep the bowl clean as the nut butter processes. This machine is not high-end, but really does the job efficiently.” Capacity: 80 ounces | Number of speeds: 2 plus pulse | Dishwasher-safe parts? Yes | Removable blades? Yes

2 The Best Blender For Nut Butters (If You Really Want A Blender) Vitamix Explorian Blender Amazon $350 See On Amazon The hype: 4.7-star overall rating, 5,000+ reviews What’s great: While it’s a bit of an investment, this powerful blender by Vitamix is ideal for anyone seeking the convenience and versatility of a performance blender. This 1400-watt machine has 10 speeds and a pulse feature, and reviewers note that it's exceptional at making nut butters in a matter of minutes. The hefty 48-ounce container comes with a wide, flat base that can accommodate a big batch. It comes with a BPA-free Tritan plastic container and laser-cut, stainless steel blades — and while the blades aren't removable, this pick has a self-cleaning feature that works quickly with just some soap and hot water. It also notably comes with handy tamper, which is helpful for incorporating nuts. Last but not least, the high-speed blades create heat friction, making this a good pick if you also plan to make soup. A helpful review: “Nice blender! We use it to make nut butters, as well as soups and sauces. Way more power that a civilian blender. And easy to clean, too.” Capacity: 48 ounces | Number of speeds: 10 plus pulse | Dishwasher-safe parts? Yes | Removable blades? No

3 The Best Budget Blender NutriBullet Blender Amazon $103 See On Amazon The hype: 4.6-star overall rating, 5,000+ reviews What’s great: If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly machine that blends nut butters with ease, this NutriBullet blender might be the ticket. This comes with a fairly powerful 1200-watt motor, and it has three speeds and a pulse function. The large-capacity 64-ounce jug is made of BPA-free plastic that's dishwasher-safe, and its wide base is nut-friendly. The stainless steel blades promise unique cyclonic action, but they aren’t removable, so cleaning them will take some patience — but at this affordable price point, it might be worth the extra effort. Similar to the first pick, this also comes with a tamper. A helpful review: “Better than I expected for making almond butter which was what I bought it for. I am very happy with it." Capacity: 64 ounces | Number of speeds: 3 plus pulse | Dishwasher-safe parts? Yes | Removable blades? No

4 The Best Blender & Food Processor Combo Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender/Food Processor Amazon $150 See On Amazon The hype: 4.8-star overall rating, 27,000+ reviews What’s great: With this pick you’re definitely getting the most bang for your buck, since you get a blender, a food processor, and nice extras, like two 16-ounce single-serve cups that are also great for making small-batch nut butters. The 1500-watt Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender has four mixing speeds, plus a pulse function. The large-capacity blender holds up to 72 ounces, and has a tapered bottom for maximum blending efficiency, and the food processor bowl holds up to 64 ounces and comes with a wide, flat base for spreading out nuts. The pulverizing stainless steel blades are removable according to Amazon reviewers, and they're dishwasher-safe to boot. The only downside to this option is it doesn't come with a tamper tool, but you can buy one separately. A helpful review: “Love this blender! I have used to make all kinds of drinks whether the fruit was thawed or frozen. The dough blade is very useful. I make beef patty crust, and almond butter with it. The two personal cups are my favorite. A great machine for the price.” Capacity: 72-ounce pitcher, 64-ounce bowl | Number of speeds: 3 plus pulse | Dishwasher-safe parts? Yes | Removable blades? Yes

5 Also Nice: Glass Jars For Storing Your Homemade Nut Butter ZENS Airtight Glass Jar Container (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect for storing nut butter, these airtight glass jars are made of borosilicate glass, which is heat-resistant and more shatterproof than typical glass. They’re BPA-free, and reviewers praise them for being easy to open and lightweight. Available in multiple sizes and sets, they’re dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-save. A helpful review: “I love this storage canister! We bought two, one larger, one smaller, and they are fantastic. Lightweight and clean-looking without being overly modern, so they could really go in any type of kitchen. The storage really is airtight - I can hear the rush of air every time I open the canister.”