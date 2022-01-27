Blendtec is known for making high-powered blenders that can blend any and all things with the high-quality results you’d find in a restaurant or commercial kitchen. But, with several Blendtec product lines from which to choose, which is the best for your needs and budget? Whether you routinely make soups, ice cream, or margaritas, the best Blendtec blenders have the wattage, speed settings, and presets required for your specific blending needs, with an interface that’s as tech-savvy or classic as you’d like.

Blendtec has three blender series in its Residential line. Here’s a snapshot of what you need to know about each:

Designer: With wattages around 1560 and prices starting in the mid $400s, these mid-range blenders feature an illuminated LCD touchscreen that, in addition to being easy to wipe clean, provides convenient functions such as a timer and a manual slider that allows you to effortlessly adjust blending speeds. With this line, you can expect six preprogrammed cycles, eight speeds (plus pulse), and an eight-year warranty.

Pro: The most powerful in the series, with a wattage of 1800, the Blendtec Pro includes the same smart touchscreen features of the Designer models with a major upgrade: A sturdy sound enclosure to muffle noise when you're blending. Prices range from $790 to $900. This blender features six preprogrammed settings, 11 speeds (plus pulse), and an impressive 10-year warranty.

A note on jars: Pricier Designer and Pro models include something known as a WildSide+ jar, which is made with a fifth side and internal vertical ridges for faster, more complete blending, as opposed to the brand’s more traditional FourSide jar. But the upgraded WildSide+ jar can also be purchased for an added cost with some Classic blender picks. Additionally, most Blendtec blenders have the option of adding accessories like personal to-go blenders.

With all that in mind, it’s time to find the right Blendtec blender for you. For your convenience, the key specifications of each blender have been highlighted below for easy comparison.

1. The Best For Most, All Things Considered

Speeds: 8 (plus pulse)

8 (plus pulse) Preset Cycles: 6 — Sauces & Batters, Ice Crush & Margarita, Smoothie, Ice Cream, Whole Juice, Hot Soup & Fondues

6 — Sauces & Batters, Ice Crush & Margarita, Smoothie, Ice Cream, Whole Juice, Hot Soup & Fondues Watts: 1560

1560 Jar Capacity: 90 ounces

90 ounces Warranty: 8 Years

As part of the Designer series, this blender boasts many advanced features, and all are displayed on an interactive and illuminated LCD touchscreen. Some innovative perks include the ability to slide your finger across the manual touch slider to shift among its eight speed settings and the display of a countdown clock to guide you as you put its six pre-programmed blending cycles to good use. A +10 button lets you add 10 seconds onto any cycle and a pulse button gives you even more precision. With a 1560-watt motor, you’ll have plenty of power to whip up nut butters, sauces, knead pizza dough, or make hot soups through the use of blade friction heat. The provided 90-ounce WildSide+ jar is made of Tritan plastic (BPA-free and impact-resistant) and has a 36-ounce blending capacity of wet or dry ingredients. Though the price tag isn’t exactly thrifty, you’ll gain peace of mind knowing it comes with an 8-year warranty and can support nearly all of your cooking needs.

Helpful Review: “We were looking at blenders for a while, we checked out Vitamix and other restaurant-quality blenders, as we are in the industry. [...] Finally, we asked a friend [...], and she said Blendtec. We went all feet in and took the plunge, ordering the attachments as well. We have never looked back. My parents taught me to buy things of quality, and you won't be sorry. We use this for everything from vinaigrettes to smoothies to chopping. What our stand-up kitchen aid mixer cannot do, this baby can: puréed soups, salsa, just about anything. Well worth the investment. Take care of it and it will never disappoint.”

2. A Fan-Favorite At A More Accessible Price Point

Speeds: 10 (plus pulse)

10 (plus pulse) Preset Cycles: 6 — Smoothie, Batters, Hot Soup, Whole Juice, Ice Cream, Ice Crush

6 — Smoothie, Batters, Hot Soup, Whole Juice, Ice Cream, Ice Crush Watts: 1560

1560 Jar Capacity: 75 ounces

75 ounces Warranty: 2 Years

With nearly 3,000 high ratings on Amazon, this blender, that’s a part of the Classic series, has found a loyal following, thanks in part for it featuring lots of great features at a bit more affordable price point. The display utilizes traditional soft push buttons for you to select from six pre-programmed blending cycles and 10 speeds plus a pulse function. With a wattage of 1560 (and the advantage of blade friction heat for blending hot liquids), make anything from hot soup to margaritas to even ice cream. A traditional FourSide 75-ounce jar is included, which is able to blend 32 ounces, wet or dry, and is made of sturdy BPA-free Tritan plastic. A capacitive display on the front shows you how many blending cycles you’ve used and this pick comes with a two-year warranty. You can also purchase this pick as a Bundle that comes with a to-go cup as well as options that include a twister jar.

Helpful Review: “I've had my eye on getting a nice blender, and I went with Blendtec over Vitamix. Everyone will have their preference, but I went with Blendtec because I've seen how durable they are. I worked at Starbucks for almost 12 years, and not once did I see a Blendtec go out. We abused those things so badly: throwing pitchers in the sink, slamming the blades on the rinser, seeing liquid creep into the motor housing. The pitcher style pours so easily, the base is short enough to fit under my cabinets, and everything blends so smoothly.”

3. Worth The Splurge: A Pro-Grade Blender With An Incredible Warranty

Speeds: 11 (plus pulse)

11 (plus pulse) Preset Cycles: 6 — Batters, Mixed Drinks, Smoothie, Frozen Treats, Whole Juice, and Hot Soup

6 — Batters, Mixed Drinks, Smoothie, Frozen Treats, Whole Juice, and Hot Soup Watts: 1800

1800 Jar Capacity: 90 ounces

90 ounces Warranty: 10 Years

If your blending needs span the breadth of breakfast, lunch, and dinner, consider this Pro series blender that includes advanced features and an 1800-watt motor that can handle all of your most challenging blending needs. Its design includes an LCD touchscreen display that lets you easily navigate 11 speeds (plus pulse) via a manual touch slider for granular control. It comes with six pre-programmed settings and an LCD countdown timer that shows you the remaining time on any cycle. It has a 90-ounce Wildside+ Tritan plastic jar with a 36-ounce wet or dry capacity. The greatest asset of this blender, however, is its innovative sound enclosure that significantly muffles blending noise so that you can continue with your conversations throughout the blending experience. Though a hefty financial investment upfront, it comes with an included incredible ten-year comprehensive warranty.

Helpful Review: “This blender wowed me immediately!! As soon as I took it out of the box, I could feel the weight of a real machine. It's beautiful, very much like a new car on the showroom floor. Now for the performance... It makes super smooth smoothies, even with raw spinach leaves, no pieces left behind. [...] I tried [to] cut up chicken breast with chicken stock, and got a great and smooth soup that was hot enough to enjoy [...] Cleanup is fast and easy. [...] The lid that closes over the blender is an excellent sound dampener. The warranty is unbelievable. I'm so glad I splurged and got this model. [...]”

4. A Budget Blendtec Alternative

Speeds: 3 (plus pulse)

3 (plus pulse) Preset Cycles: N/A

N/A Watts: 1000

1000 Jar Capacity: 72 ounces

72 ounces Warranty: 1 Year

If you’re not quite ready to make the splurge on a Blendtec blender, consider this highly rated budget alternative. Though simpler and without many advanced design features, this blender gets the job done efficiently. Over 34,000 high reviews on Amazon confirm its popularity as a budget-friendly alternative by providing features such as 1000 watts of power and three manual speeds with a pulse button that you select via push buttons. Crush ice, blend smoothies, and make sauces in the provided 72-ounce BPA-free Tritan plastic jar with a maximum liquid capacity of 64 ounces. Coming with a one-year limited warranty, this blender has enough power to accommodate lots of recipes and acts as a great stepping stone towards more advanced blending.

Helpful Review: “I highly recommend the blender, especially with the lower cost attached to it. Some of the high-end blenders cost two to three times as much. While they may perform well, I truly don’t feel the typical family needs to spend that much money. The Ninja is a great blender for a great price and it lasts!”

5. Also Nice: This Blendtec GO Jar

Perfect for your time-efficient one-and-done scenario, this single-serve, reusable GO Jar is a 34-ounce jar that includes easy-to-read jar markings and is made of BPA-free Tritan plastic with a 24-ounce blending capacity. It works with every Blendtec blender (except the Mix N’ Blend models). Innovatively designed, you can blend directly into a disposable 20-ounce cup inserted into the jar for easy cleanup and a smoothie shop experience, or use the provided travel lid which fits the jar to simply blend and go.

Helpful Review: “This is a great addition to my Blendtec, and I love that you can use a disposable 20-oz plastic cup. It makes the mornings easier for when I need to literally mix and go. I feel like it's a little pricey, but the quality is evident when you use it. If you're a regular smoothie [drinker], then this is a MUST HAVE! Definitely simplifies your life when it comes to cleaning up!”