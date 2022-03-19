Listening to your favorite tunes and making hands-free calls wirelessly can upgrade any drive, and thanks to the best Bluetooth aux adapters for cars, these functions are available to you even if your vehicle lacks built-in Bluetooth. These adapters can equip cars with the wireless technology by plugging into their auxiliary ports, and the best options will assist you in both listening to music and making calls wirelessly, and they are compact for portability. As you shop, consider the adapter’s power source (rechargeable or corded), Bluetooth range, and any other features you might want.

Many Bluetooth aux adapters run on rechargeable battery power, which will help cut down on the number of visible cords in your car. But before purchasing a rechargeable model, you should think about how long you’ll need the adapter to last between charges. If you tend to take long car trips or would like to avoid charging for as long as possible, opt for one with a longer battery life — the adapter with the longest battery life on this list can play for 16 hours before needing a charge. If you don’t mind charging it more often, a lower battery life will suffice and might also result in your adapter being smaller and less expensive. If recharging a battery sounds inconvenient, some adapters connect to a 12V socket (also referred to as the cigarette lighter) or USB port instead.

The Bluetooth range, the max distance over which the adapter wirelessly connects with devices., will vary by adapter. The biggest range you’ll find on this list is a distance of 50 feet, much farther than you’ll need for everyday use in the car. Also, all but one of the products below uses Bluetooth 5.0, which generally offers the best range (and can pair with multiple devices at once) — but reviewers have confirmed that all of the options have the ability to perform well within a car and connect with multiple phones, even if they rely on an older version of Bluetooth.

An adapter with a built-in mic and hands-free call capability can make it easier to answer the phone. However, if you frequently make calls in the car, you may want to select an aux adapter with additional call features like noise reduction or other technologies to help clarify the call’s sound quality, or a single-button design to more easily perform basic functions like answering, hanging up, and redialing.

No matter how you plan to use it, here are some of the best Bluetooth aux adapters for cars to help you listen to audio and make calls hands-free when you’re on the road.

1. The Fan-Favorite Aux Adapter For Cars

Size: 2.4 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches

Bluetooth range: Up to 33 feet

Boasting more than 13,000 five-star Amazon ratings and counting, this rechargeable Bluetooth aux adapter has an impressive 16-hour battery life so you can enjoy long stretches of listening and hands-free calls in your car without dealing with wires. When it does come time to charge your adapter, it takes just 2.5 hours via the included USB-A to USB-C charging cable and comes with two ways to plug it into the aux port, depending on your preferences: an aux cable that’s roughly 2 feet long or via a short aux connector. (Also worth noting: The aux adapter can play music and charge simultaneously should you ever need it to.) This adapter can connect to two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth 5.0. For making calls, it has a built-in mic with noise reduction to help you get the clearest sound, as well as a single button to answer, redial, hang up, and reject calls.

According to one reviewer: “This product is amazing. The sound quality is very good surprisingly and the battery life lasts way longer then expected. It is easy to set up and easy to use. Definitely would recommend buying.”

2. This Compact Bluetooth Aux Adapter With A 50-Foot Range

Size: 2.0 x 0.5 x 0.5 inches

Bluetooth range: Up to 50 feet

If you’re in search of a Bluetooth 5.0 aux adapter that won’t take up too much room, this super slim adapter could be a great addition to your car. While the battery only lasts five hours, it recharges in 1.5 hours via the included micro-USB to USB-A cable, and it can simultaneously charge and play music (if you have a USB-A port to plug it into). It’s also available in two colors and can connect to two phones at the same time. It has a built-in microphone for making hands-free calls, and has single-button control for answering, rejecting, and hanging up phone calls. It does not offer noise reduction, but one user attested, “The sound quality is great as is the mic. I never have any issues with calls.”

According to one reviewer: “Got this for a 2013 Dodge Journey that has no bluetooth, the only work you have to do is turn it on every time you start the car, but otherwise its great. Sounds good, lasts a while on battery, although honestly i just keep mine plugged in, and is small and simple to use.”

3. A Long-Lasting Aux Adapter Under $15

Size: 1.6 x 1.6 x 0.4 inches

Bluetooth range: Up to 33 feet

This Bluetooth 5.0 aux adapter has a 16-hour battery life, but it can also play music while charging so you never have to take a break from your favorite tunes if your car has a USB-A port. It takes two hours to recharge via its included USB-C to USB-A cord. It also comes with a short metal aux connector and a longer aux cord that one reviewer estimated to be “about 8 inches.” It’s equipped with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, has one button to answer calls, reject calls, and redial numbers, and features Clear Voice Capture 8.0, a noise-reducing technology, to ensure whoever you’re chatting with can hear you loud and clear. It can also connect to two phones at once.

According to one reviewer: “This is a great little Bluetooth receiver- it plugs into the 3.5 mm aux port on your car or home audio system and then you link your phone to it. It plays through the speakers of your car or stereo whatever it connects to. One of our cars doesn’t have Bluetooth capacity so this works great! It is easy to use and pairs quickly. It even works while it is charging!”

4. This Bluetooth Car Kit That Plugs Into The 12V Socket

Size: Unspecified

Bluetooth range: Unspecified

If you’d prefer a Bluetooth aux adapter that doesn’t require recharging, consider this set that plugs into your car’s DC 12V socket for power — or, alternatively, a USB port. It comes with a DC 12V plug that incorporates two USB-A ports so you can power the adapter and another device simultaneously, too. The size of each component of the adapter also isn’t specified, as there are several components to it, but many shoppers have raved about how compact it is. Reviewers have described the cords as “very long,” so they should be able to accommodate your car’s aux and 12V port configurations.

It features Bluetooth 4.1, and can pair with two phones at once. Although the full Bluetooth range isn’t specified, many reviewers have noted that it works well in their vehicles. The adapter’s built-in mic is easy to attach to your car’s dashboard with the adhesive-backed magnetic mount. It also has three simple-to-use buttons which allow you to do a wide range of tasks, including answer and end calls, redial, mute, activate your phone’s virtual assistant, and skip to the next or previous track. While it doesn’t offer noise reduction technology on the mic, the kit comes with a ground loop noise isolator you can attach to help reduce static while listening to music and calls.

According to one reviewer: “I recently bought a used vehicle that has Bluetooth calling but doesn't have Bluetooth audio. This inexpensive device took care of that! It stays in my center console, out of the way, unseen and connects instantly. If you’re like me and you have a car with a 3.5mm auxiliary port and your factory radio doesn’t offer Bluetooth audio, this device is EXACTLY what you need. 5 stars! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!”