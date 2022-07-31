17 Creative Bridal Shower Gift Ideas For Any Type Of Bride

It turns out shopping for the perfect bridal shower gift is easier than finding the right outfit to wear on your friend’s big day. According to Emily Forrest, the director of communications at Zola, two-thirds of Zola couples update their registry for their bridal shower. But if you can’t find anything on the registry that’s a reasonable price, or you want to get them something especially unique, there are plenty of other options.

As far as cost goes, if you’re gifting for both the shower and the wedding, the recommended price point for the shower gift is about half what you would spend on a wedding gift. Of course, this is just a general rule of thumb, and Forrest says you should only spend the budget that you, as a gift giver, feel comfortable with. “Ultimately, if you’re invited to the shower, chances are you’re already pretty close with the couple, so the ‘traditional rules of gifting’ can really go out the window. Gift what feels right and meaningful,” Forrest says.

Below, find the best bridal shower gifts for all types of brides, including affordable drinkware, honeymoon-ready suitcases, and more.

Specialty Drinkware & Serveware

According to Forrest, specialty drinkware and serveware is the number one category for wedding showers in 2022. “Couples are really looking forward to entertaining again,” she says of this unexpected trend. Charcuterie boards, bar carts, and even year-long wine subscriptions are great options for couples with entertaining friends and family on their minds.

These stemless glasses are a great option for couples that dare to go beyond the typical barware. With over 9,000 five-star ratings, these stemless beauties will match every couple’s aesthetic, regardless of their drink preference.

Top review: “This is a great bar-set, we love them. Nice size, very well balanced and weighted so they are stable and comfortable to hold and handle. We bought them mainly for martinis but they are also super for a bourbon, scotch or any moderately sized bar drink (they hold several shots with/without mixer and ice).”

Even foodie-obsessed shoppers swear by this versatile cheese board. Made from premium bamboo, couples can easily transform this gift into a charcuterie board for wine night or an appetizer’s tray for dinner parties.

Top review: “I received this product as a gift for my bridal shower and it is no lie one of my favorite pieces. I have used it for hosting a few dinner parties and it has been a complete hit. I loved it so much I bought one to gift as a housewarming gift for a friend. The drawer is easy to pull out and the cutlery included is such a great touch.”

One of the most highly-requested wedding shower gifts of 2022 is a mini cake stand. This $45 glass cake stand from Amazon is a great option for couples who love to bake (and entertain!).

Top review: “I made a two layer cake, but this cake platter could easily hold larger! It's heavy glass, so it's not lightweight and easily breakable. When the lid sits atop it creates a good seal so no air gets in, which keeps the cake moist. I've had a cake in it for 3 days now and it's still as fresh as when I baked it.”

With nearly12,000 five-star ratings, this $16 tool is a must-have for anyone who entertains. It instantly aerates any bottle of wine, saving time (no more waiting time!) and giving you a better tasting pour.

Top review: “I bought this for my Dad who really likes his wine. He didn't think it would do much to the taste of the wine so I had him try some cheapish wine without this aerator and then had him try it with the aerator and the taste was like night and day.”

Honeymoon & Travel Accessories

The second most popular wedding shower gifting category of 2022 is honeymoon and travel accessories. Forrest believes this category has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to a resurgence of domestic and international travel. From suitcases to packing cubes, these travel accessories will help make your honeymooners’ first trip together post-wedding even more blissful.

Messy suitcases should be the last thing any honeymooners have to worry about. Make packing a breeze by gifting your favorite couple a set of highly rated packing cubes, complete with a laundry bag and separate shoe container.

Top review: “I just used these Veken packing cubes and they really do make packing easier. You can keep underwear, shirts, and everything separate. These packing cubes are well designed and didn’t tear when I stuffed them. You will need several sets of you plan on packing for a long trip. Overall, I would recommend these packing cubes if you want to keep your luggage organized.”

Make your couple’s honeymoon more memorable with a set of matching luggage tags and passport holders to celebrate their nuptials. Made of vegan leather, these sturdy products are made to last —and won’t get crushed during hectic layovers or questionable luggage handling.

Top review: “This gift was everything! [It] was a wedding gift for the couple's honeymoon and future travels. Both loved it. Beautiful and elegant detail. Groom says it's so nice he just wants to frame it so they won't mess it up.”

From one of the most loved luggage brands on Amazon, this unisex carry-on luggage bag comes in 12 different colors and makes the sweetest matching gift set for any honeymooners.

Top review: “I traveled on WOW airlines with this suitcase as my carry-on. They are very strict with baggage and measure/weigh most luggage when you check in. It is a tight fit, but this bag does conform to their standards. I was able to pack a lot into the suitcase, it rolls very smoothly, and the handle is comfortable. I'm curious to see how the white color holds up over time, but after two weeks and three countries, it still looks clean. Overall, I'm very happy with this suitcase and expect I will be using it for years to come.”

Taking a bulky camera on a honeymoon is such a drag. Instead, give the future honeymooners a smartphone-connected printer. This will allow them to instantly print all their favorite memories —and they can edit them in an app beforehand to make sure the color comes out perfect each time.

Top review: “I love this! Way better than getting an Iinstax camera because now you can simply choose the best version of a smartphone picture. Pictures look GREAT!”

Kitchen Tools & Gadgets

From pressure cookers and air fryers to drip coffee makes and storage sets, kitchen tools and gadgets are an ever-popular gifting category for new couples. “Personally, I love to give a wedding shower gift that’s something the couple can use right away since the shower happens a few weeks to a few months before the wedding, like some new coffee mugs to upgrade their weekend wedding planning sessions,” Forrest says. “I always make a mention of this in the gift note as well!”

Over 42,000 customers agree that this 9-in-1 pressure cooker is a must-have.

Top review: “This product is my best friend and I would marry it and grow old with it if I could. I’ve put pork loins, potatoes, yellow bundt cakes from boxed cake, rice, and corn on the cob (look up: Instant pot milk corn on cob and you will never eat it any other way again!!!). I’ve made pierogies, lasagna, apple dump cake, a whole chicken, bone broth, chicken noodle soup, and more, all in less than a month. I’m eating healthier. Eating out less. Cleanup is easy. The food tastes awesome.”

Air fryers might be the most popular kitchen item of 2022 and this impressive gadget boasts 13 cooking functions and is dishwasher safe. Plus, with over 63,000 five-star ratings, you might want to keep this sweet wedding gift for yourself.

Top review: “I chose this particular air fryer over hundreds offered on Amazon. The night I received my air fryer, I made the most amazing steaks that were so tender and moist inside! Since then, I have made Cornish hens, BBQ ribs, blueberry muffins, tater tots, and many other dishes. The fryer is not heavy and it is not loud when in use. Do yourself a favor and buy this!”

Help your newlyweds save time and money with a coffee maker that makes café-level brews instantly. Plus, you can pair this gift with any number of Nespresso pods or accessories to make it even more grand.

Top review: “Best. Coffee. Ever. Easiest system and well-made machine. We just returned from Sicily and this Nespresso combo offers a better cup of cappuccino every time. Also, the Vertuo lineup offers so many awesome coffee styles, and the pods are recyclable. We love, love this. Our best purchase in years. Our Keurig machine and all of our pods are boxed up and gone.”

Give the gift of kitchen organization with a top-rated set of air-tight containers that will make sure all your newlywed’s pantry staples stay fresh and bug-free for years to come.

Top review: “These storage containers are great! They're sturdy and hold way more than it appears. The labels made my baking cabinet look 100% better organized than ever before — I would buy them again and definitely recommend them!”

Bedding & Bath Gifts

Of course, you can’t go wrong with the classic bed or bath gift for your favorite couple. Forrest says this category maintains a certain amount of popularity each year with gifts like linen sheets and picture-perfect frames at the top of the list for tons of couples.

This minimalist stone diffuser looks good in any room. Your favorite newlyweds can easily place it in the bedroom to help set the mood or relax with their favorite essential oil while taking a much-needed bath after the end of a long wedding weekend.

Top review: “After researching, this diffuser cost a little more than others, but the design and quality more than justified the price difference. I've seen other diffusers and they are all plastic and feel/look cheaply made. The Vitruvi model really is stone, which adds value and appeal to my whole apartment. Also, it's smaller than other brands out there, so fits in well as an accessory.”

Sheet sets are a top-contender for most popular bridal shower gifts. If your couple doesn’t have a specific brand in mind, consider buying these extra soft cooling bed sheets. A best seller, these sheets have over 216,000 five-star ratings, so you can’t go wrong giving them as a gift.

Top review: “Absolutely the best sheets I've ever bought in my whole life. You won't be disappointed, I'm looking to buy another set just to have on hand. [I] love that they don't wrinkle, quality is great and I wash my sheets once a week with no issues with the material fading or thinning out.”

If you’re looking for a highly-rated towel set with tons of color choices, Utopia has you covered. These highly-absorbent cotton towels come in 16 colors and cost under $30.

Top review: “When I got these for Christmas they felt rough and scratchy. I was a little disappointed, but I thought I would give them a chance anyway. I put them through the wash, and they came out the softest things I have ever felt! They are thick and puffy, don't leave little tufts of material all over you, and the color never dulled.”

Spare your newlyweds at least one household chore with a top-rated robot vacuum that does the hard work for them. This particular Roomba model is Wi-Fi enabled, provides personalized cleaning recommendations, and is self-charging. It can also connect with Alexa and easily sweeps up any dust bunnies or pet hair in sight for instantly cleaner floors.

Top review: “Overall, I find this new model 692 to work the best of any robot vacuum we’ve had. It has the most powerful suctioning, the longest lasting battery, and moves smoothly over multiple floor types. If you’re like me and like help keeping up with the vacuuming, I recommend the iRobot Roomba 692 for being the best robot vacuum I’ve ever tried.”

Help newlyweds make their bedroom an oasis of comfort and tranquility with a hotel-quality pillow customers rave about. Made with a unique cooling gel, these pillows will help couples stay cool and sleep better — a gift itself.

Top review: “So I am 7 1/2 months pregnant and with these pillows it’s been the first time I have ever woke up with zero hip pain. I've tried maternity pillows and everything you can think of. I bought 4 king size and I feel like I'm cuddling clouds only firmer. My husband lives them as he usually sweats in his sleep. He no longer does that with these pillows. I love how they don't flatten out. Definitely great quality and worth the money.”