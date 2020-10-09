There is no shortage of at-home water filtration options on the market these days, and you've likely noticed there is one name that's become synonymous with the category: Brita. The brand offers a plethora of products, but when it comes to figuring out which one of the best Brita pitchers is right for you, it will come down to two key things: Which capacity and filter style will meet your hydration needs. You'll also want to consider the available space in your fridge (or countertop) to make accessing the pitcher as easy as possible.

When shopping, keep your household's water intake in mind as you decide on capacity. You'll find Brita pitchers in handheld and dispenser styles, ranging from 5 cups to 18 cups. It's recommended that you drink about 9 to 13 cups of water a day, so the larger you go, the less you'll have to refill in order to meet hydration goals. However, bigger models may be cumbersome to carry when they're full. So if you're using your pitcher to fill up your coffee maker every morning or to top off your pup's water bowl, it may be worth going for a more compact handheld version.

When it comes to filters, there are two main types: a standard white one or a Longlast filter, which can be used interchangeably throughout the Brita pitcher family (unless you go with a Stream model, but more on that below). Standard filters will last up to two months (or 40 gallons), whereas a Longlast one is more expensive, but offers three times the lifespan (up to six months or 120 gallons) and the maximum removal of contaminants (including lead).

If you go with a Brita Stream pitcher, keep in mind that it's only compatible with a Stream filter. And though it's comparable to a regular standard filter in terms of price and lifespan (up to two months), it's won't remove as many contaminants. Instead, it's optimized for speed — water is filtered as you pour it into your cup, so there's no waiting around for it to trickle through a separate compartment.

Now that you know how to pick the right one of you, you'll find a list of the best Brita water filter pitchers on Amazon below!

1. A Compact 5-Cup Pitcher With A Cult Following

Dimensions: 9.4 x 4.5 x 9.8 inches (length x width x height)

9.4 x 4.5 x 9.8 inches (length x width x height) Filter compatibility: Standard and Longlast

With a 4.6-star rating after more than 18,000 reviews on Amazon, this 5-cup Brita Metro pitcher is a big hit among shoppers because it's both affordable and space-efficient (in fact, several reviewers mentioned that it fit perfectly in a small or dorm-sized mini-fridge). You can pick from three colors, including red, turquoise, and white, and you'll get one standard filter (or, if you're willing to spend a little more there's also a bundle with a 6-cup pitcher and long-lasting filter). The BPA-free pitcher also features an electronic filter change indicator, as well as a locking lid to prevent spills as you pour.

Helpful review: “I chose this particular Brita pitcher because some of the bigger ones are just too heavy once they are filled with water. This is a nice size and it takes the original filters I had from other Brita pitchers I bought in the past. I like the indicator on the handle that tells you when to replace the filter because I'm terrible about writing these things down on a calendar. “

2. This Elegant Round 8-Cup Pitcher

Dimensions: 8.8 x 6.7 x 10.9 inches (length x width x height)

8.8 x 6.7 x 10.9 inches (length x width x height) Filter compatibility: Standard and Longlast

This 8-cup Brita Marina is a slight departure from the usual look of Brita pitchers. Instead of the typical slim rectangle style, it's designed in a round shape, which some people find more appealing. However, despite the change in aesthetics, it still has many of the Brita features that people expect, namely BPA-free construction, a locking lid, and an electronic filter change indicator. Plus, it comes with one standard filter and your choice of white or black color for the handle and top.

Helpful review: “My favorite thing about this jug is the look of it! Many water pitchers are flat and ugly, whereas you could comfortably use this rounded, almost 'traditional' look jug, on the table without being embarrassed. I was concerned the bigger size meant it wouldn't fit in my fridge door, but it did. It fills very quickly in about 5 - 8 mins. You do have to fill it around 3 times to get the maximum amount of water in there though...The water comes out in a steady stream and doesn't drip down the jug.”

3. A Reliable 10-Cup Pitcher With A Premium Filter

Dimensions: 11 x 5.6 x 10.5 inches (length x width x height)

11 x 5.6 x 10.5 inches (length x width x height) Filter compatibility: Standard and Longlast

Available in three color options, this BPA-free 10-cup Brita Everyday pitcher offers you the most bang for your buck in terms of capacity and price. The trade-off is that unlike most of the picks on this list, this model doesn't include an electronic filter change indicator. Instead, it comes with a sticker indicator that, according to one reviewer, is similar to the ones you put on a car windshield to remind you when you should get your next oil change. The sticker is a bit of a "low tech" option (and one that you may even miss as you are unpacking the contents of the box) but when you consider that your purchase includes one Longlast filter (roughly a $17 value) and you'll find that this pick is a great deal.

Helpful review: “I like the capacity and size. It fits in the fridge well next to milk gallons. I also like the 6M filter service life. No problems or issues whatsoever. The filter fits perfectly. Filter filters at a good and expected rate.”

4. This Quick-Pouring 10-Cup Pitcher

Dimensions : 10 x 5.6 x 10.8 inches (length x width x height)

: 10 x 5.6 x 10.8 inches (length x width x height) Filter compatibility: Stream filters only

This 10-cup Brita Stream comes with a specialized filter that works its magic as you pour. So instead of waiting for your latest tap water refill to complete the filtering process before you can enjoy a glass, its ready to go from the second your filter component is locked in place. That catch is that the fast-acting filter will only remove chlorine and particulates from tap water. The pitcher is also BPA-free and available in four colors, including the lake blue one pictured. Plus, it has convenient features like an electronic filter change indicator and a locking lid.

Helpful review: “I love this little pitcher. We originally had a big, bulky box dispenser that sat on a shelf in the fridge. It worked well and dispensed water fast but it was cumbersome to fill and it took a while for the water to move through the filter into the bottom of the container for pouring. This Stream pitcher is smaller and easier to handle. We can pour water in and use it immediately which is nice when we are running out the door and forgot to fill a water bottle.”

5. This Extra-Large 18-Cup Dispenser

Dimensions: 10.5 x 5.7 x 14.3 inches (length x width x height)

10.5 x 5.7 x 14.3 inches (length x width x height) Filter compatibility: Standard and Longlast

For the largest-volume possible, look no further than this 18-cup Brita Ultra Max. It's a dispenser style, which makes it quite substantial in size, but that means you can extend the time between refills, and instead of bringing it to you, you bring your glass to it — simply place it right under the convenient flow-control spigot to dispense water. Bonus: A few fans reported that, yes, you can also fit a water bottle right under the spout. Among the more than 30,000 positive reviews from Amazon shoppers is also plenty of praise for how sturdy the container is and how well its long and skinny shape fits on a fridge shelf. This model is also BPA-free and comes with one standard filter. Just note that there is no electronic filter reminder on this model, but you can upgrade to a more expensive version that does have one (and comes with a Longlast filter).

Helpful review: “I purchased this because I was in need of a larger Brita (previously owned the pitcher and it just wasn't enough water). This Brita is great! Fits perfectly in my fridge without taking up too much space and holds the perfect amount of water. easy to refill without removing from the fridge. Highly recommend.”