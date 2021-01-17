One of the most underrated ways to get faster and more flavorful meals on your table is hiding in plain sight: the broiler. Now, to use your broiler to its maximum potential, you’ll want to get your hands on a broiler pan. The best broiler pans are designed to withstand intense broiling temperatures and are made of strong stainless steel or porcelain-coated steel.

The high temperatures that come with broiling — 500 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit — require a pan that can take the heat. Most broiler pans come in stainless steel for superior durability under extreme temperatures and they are resistant to rust. Aluminum is also often used for broiling pans as it’s more affordable, though it's prone to warping, and it needs to be washed by hand. A porcelain coating over any type of metal core will make the broiler pan nonstick and a cinch to clean (just pop them in the dishwasher) — though you'll pay more for it. Also keep in mind that porcelain-enameled cookware is more prone to chips if dropped.

Using a broiler pan helps accomplish two important things when cooking using this method. A broiling pan allows you to preheat the cooking surface for a better sear on your food, and the unique design of these pans with a perforated layer or rack and a bottom dish to catch drippings allows grease and fat to drain like it would on a grill. This design also helps avoid spatter and smoke while cooking at high temperatures, which is something I’ve definitely run into when trying to make do with a sheet pan instead of a proper broiler pan.

With all this in mind, here are the best broiler pans for cooking basically any food you'd grill, like meat, fish or vegetables, and doing so under the broiler for faster and tastier meals.

1. The Best Large Broiler Pan

Dimensions: 16.5 x 12 x 2 inches

This large broiler pan is a heavy-duty pan made of stainless steel that will stand the test of time. The rectangular grill has slots all across the top to drain grease and a matching bottom pan. It won't rust and the manufacturer recommends washing it by hand, though several reviewers also noted it cleaned up well in the dishwasher. This pick maintains an impressive 4.5-star rating and is made by Norpro, a trusted family brand that started in 1973 and operates out of the Pacific Northwest. A temperature range is not provided for this broiler pan, but both the manufacturer and reviewers confirmed that this is a stellar pick for cooking roasts, chicken, fish, vegetables, and breads.

A helpful review: “Great stainless steel broiler pan. I had one of these for 15 years, and it remained in perfect shape from first day on. I lost it somehow during a move, so I reordered a new one. Made just as durable as it did 15 years ago. A++++ product."

2. The Best Small Broiler Pan

Dimensions: 12 x 9 x 1.5 inches

For cooking just one or two servings at a time, this is the best small broiler pan. Like the first pan, this rectangular set is another pick from Norpro, and it's one that is also made of durable stainless steel with perforations across the top pan to allow grease to drain into the accompanying dripping pan. The pan withstands at least 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to reviewers, and while some reported using the dishwasher for this pan, the manufacturer advises hand washing for longevity.

A helpful review: “For the cost, this obviously isn't high end cookware; but the metal is thick enough, the design is good, it is great! Finally a small broiler pan! The broiler is a great cooking tool I've used seldom over the years because the pans were so large and thus more annoying to clean. This one does the job cooking for one or two and doesn't take over the dishwasher. I'd give it fifty stars.”

3. The Best Porcelain-Coated Broiler Pan

Dimensions: 12.75 x 19.5 x 5.5 inches

This porcelain-coated carbon steel broiler pan set is a sturdy pick with excellent heat distribution. You will pay a bit more for this pick, but what you get in return is a strong top grill pan with built-in side handles that has a ridged bottom and holes to drain grease into the bottom pan. The porcelain coating gives this set a nonstick finish and you're investing in a pan that comes from Granite Ware, an American company since 1871.

This one has a 4.6-star rating and is conveniently dishwasher-safe. A temperature range is not listed, but reviewers noted using these to broil everything from steaks to vegetables.

A helpful review: "I needed a broiler pan as mine were getting old and were no longer stick free. I was surprised at how big it was, and first thought what am I going to do with this?? It is so lightweight, it's a breeze to clean, (no elbow grease needed) and I use it for everything, large and small meals, it heats evenly, and is easy to grab and lift from the oven. I love it!"

4. The Best 2-Pack

Dimensions: 16 x 12.5 x 1.6 inches

If you're searching for a high-quality but still affordable broiler pan set, you can snag this two-pack of porcelain-coated steel pans for just $10 more than the porcelain pick above. This nonstick set includes a grill pan with perforations to drain grease and a bottom pan to catch drippings. They are safe in temperatures as high as 1,025 degrees Fahrenheit and are dishwasher-safe. They boast a 4.5-star rating and are a large enough size to accommodate ingredients for a family.

A helpful review: "This is a great broiler pan, really good quality for the price. The surface is easy to clean and it the way the grooves are shaped, meat is supported well while draining the juices for a good steam effect. The pan fits into the basin well, it doesn't move around at all and is easy to take in and out of the oven. The pan is also deep enough so that juices don't slosh around when taking out your meal. Overall, I think this was well worth the price."

5. The Best Toaster Oven Broiler Pan

Dimensions: 10 x 7 x 0.63 inches

If you prefer using a toaster oven, this best toaster oven broiler pan takes full advantage of the quick heating and cooking time of this smaller appliance. This aluminized steel pan with a nonstick finish combines some of the best qualities of both aluminum and steel for a sturdy pan and rack set that fits inside most toaster ovens. This highly rated pick with over 3,000 reviews is safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which is lower than others on this list but in line with the slightly lower temperatures of toaster ovens. Keep in mind this is one to wash by hand.

A helpful review: “Yes, this works just great. Replaced an old greasy one, that I could not get clean, no matter what. I use this as the 'go-to' tray for everything that goes in my toaster over -- except for plain old toast, of course. But anything on 'broil' or 'oven' setting gets put on this tray. It is small, very sturdy, and is definitely non-stick...even if sugar or cheese bubbles over on it. Cleans up like a dream. And definitely allows the pizza crust to get crispy... not soggy. Perfect!”

Great To Have: Disposable Broiler Pans

Dimensions: 13.4 x 9 x 0.85 inches

The best disposable broiler pans may be a better fit for occasional cooking or simply skipping an extra dish to clean up. They're recyclable, though they are actually dishwasher safe should you want to re-use them. This set contains 10 lightweight, quality aluminum pans, and while they aren't as sturdy as the other picks, they are safe to use for broiling and grilling, according to the manufacturer. Though these come in a single-pan design, the ribbed bottoms help grease drain. The temperature range is not listed, however.

A helpful review: “Absolutely love these broiler pans. I find them very sturdy & not flimsy like the ones they sell at the dollar stores out by me. [...] I Highly recommend ordering them for quick cooking without the messy clean up !!!!!”

Also Nice: A Cooking Spray That Handles High Heat

Whether you choose a nonstick or uncoated broiler pan, you won't regret picking up this avocado oil spray. The oil in this air-pressured can has a high smoke point of 500 degrees Fahrenheit and is easy to use for greasing broiler pans. I always keep this brand of avocado oil in my pantry for cooking, and this one has a 4.7-star rating with over 2,500 reviews.

A helpful review: “I stumbled across this spray when I was looking for [an] oil with a high smoke point. I absolutely love it! Awesome to cook with and leaves no residue! It is the only spray oil I use now!”