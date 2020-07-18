Webcams can cost hundreds of dollars, but unless you're a professional streamer, a camera in that price-point is probably unnecessary. The best budget webcams should more than suffice for video calls with loved ones and Zoom meetings for work. That said, good webcams (even budget ones) should have a higher resolution, be compatible with your operating system, and deliver certain key features.

Let's start with resolution. High-definition (or HD) webcams mean a clearer picture due to more pixels. The best available is usually 1080p: The "p" stands for "progressive scan" and 1080 is the vertical resolution. Even some budget-friendly webcams under $50 offer this level of clarity, but 720p is still considered HD if you're looking to shave off a few dollars.

However, an HD picture won't get you very far if the webcam doesn't work with your computer to begin with. Always check the operating-system compatibility before purchasing — though most quality webcams should switch between Windows and Mac without issue. Also ensure that the means of connection works with your computer, too. (These all use a USB plug, which is convenient and intuitive for most people.)

Last but not least, think about the types of features that'll improve your video-calling experience. Do you want a clear built-in mic with noise-reduction technology? How about an auto-correcting lens? What about a privacy shutter and 360-degree rotation? If you know where to look, you can get a durable camera with some or all of these features for less than $50.

1 The Overall Best Budget Webcam Wansview HD Webcam Amazon $35 See On Amazon Despite its budget-friendly price tag, the Wansview HD webcam has some pretty great features. Enhancement technology automatically optimizes the picture, low-light correction ensures that your image looks balanced in just about any setting, and the USB 2.0 plug makes it easy to work with. Then there's the wide-angle lens and the built-in dual stereo mic with automatic noise-reduction. Needless to say, it's a great pick for work meetings, casual calls, and webinars alike. Resolution: 1080p

Compatible with: Windows, Mac OS, Android Smart TV, Xbox One

Connection: USB 2.0 One reviewer wrote: "Great cross-platform budget camera. [...] It is a fine camera for video chat and recording. Works with little to no effort after plugging in, and produces good video."

2 The Runner-Up: A Cheap Webcam That's Easy To Use Foxnovo HD Webcam Amazon $26 See On Amazon You won't get too many bells and whistles with the Foxnovo HD webcam, but at under $30, the value is hard to beat. This one has a 720p resolution (so it's still considered HD) — plus a built-in microphone with noise-reduction capabilities and a wide compatibility across various operating systems and applications. It also offers a multi-layer glass lens for a crisp picture and a padded clip for damage-free mounting. Most importantly, since it's affordable and "seriously plug and play," according to one reviewer, it's the best option for those who aren't particularly tech-savvy. Resolution: 720p

Compatible with: Windows, Mac OS, Chrome PS, Smart TV, Android 5.0

Connection: USB 2.0 One reviewer wrote: "It was very simple to set up and so far it's excellent. Much cheaper than most of the better-known brands — great value for money."