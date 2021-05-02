Bullet blenders are a highly versatile kitchen tool, since they can make smoothies and more at the touch of a button without taking up a ton of space. The best bullet blenders have stainless steel blades, a capacity of between 12 and 32 ounces, and weigh less than 6 pounds.

Stainless steel is a durable and rust-resistant metal, making it perfect for blender blades. While most bullet blenders come with cross blades for general blending, some brands also sell specialized blades designed for grinding spices and coffee beans, so think about how you’ll primarily use your small blender and consider whether or not you’ll want additional blades.

Personal blenders come with a wide range of cup sizes, from small 12-ounce cups to large 32-ounce options. Some blender sets come with multiple cups in different sizes, while more budget-friendly bullet blenders come with just one cup that’s great for general use. With most options, additional cup sizes are available separately, so you can always size up or down later if you need.

Another feature to consider is motor wattage, which can range from 175 to 900 watts. Wattage is a measurement of consumed power, not power output, but it can still be a good general indicator of a motor’s strength. If you plan to blend tougher ingredients, like ice and frozen veggies, a blender with a higher wattage is a good idea, but if you’ll primarily be working with softer ingredients, like fresh fruits, a lower wattage blender will work just fine.

If you love an easy cleanup, look for blenders with cups, tops, and blades that are all dishwasher-friendly. To keep these pieces in good condition, it’s usually best to only run them on the top rack of the dishwasher, but you can check the user manual of your specific blender to be sure. You may also want to consider the blender’s overall weight if you plan to bring it to the office or on vacation.

1. The Best Overall

Cup size: 32 ounces

This pro version of the classic NutriBullet bullet blender has a powerful 900-watt motor and can make most smoothies in only 60 seconds. The base comes in 11 different colors and features crossed stainless steel blades designed to smoothly blend everything from smoothies to salad dressings. This 13-piece set includes two 32-ounce cups with interchangeable lid rings that make it easy to enjoy your creations at home or on the go. All of the tops, lids, and cups are top-rack dishwasher-friendly for easy cleanup. The heaviest option on this list, this blender weighs in at 5.5 pounds.

One fan raved: “I love this product! I started getting into fitness about 2.5 years ago and used other products to blend my morning smoothies or after work out shakes. There is nothing easier than the nutribullet. Blends through ice, frozen fruits, veggies, everything I've thrown at it so far. I've had it now for about 1.5 years and nothing has needed replacing, broke, or malfunctioned. I recommend it to everyone that asks what blender I use. Currently buying 2 for friends for Christmas.”

2. The Best With Multiple Blending Cups

Cup size: 18 ounces, 12 ounces

This bullet blender from Magic Bullet is a huge fan favorite on Amazon with over 35,000 five-star ratings. It has a 250-watt motor, and the 11-piece set includes a small 12-ounce cup as well as a larger 18-ounce cup. It also comes with two full-coverage lids that are great for storing pre-made dips and dressings, as well as a to-go lid that’s perfect for enjoying drinks on the way to work. The cups are made from BPA-free plastic, while the cross blades are made from durable stainless steel. With the exception of the blending base, all of this blender’s accessories are top rack dishwasher-safe. The whole blender weighs just over 4 pounds.

One fan raved: “I have owned 3 bullet blenders, this one replaces one I left at my old house with my roommate. They last SO LONG!! My professional chef fiance is impressed with the power, and it sits on our counter easily and we are really short on space in a Tiny House. Gone are any excuses for no breakfast. I blend us each a protein shake and the cleanup is a dream! I do not like cooking or doing dishes. I wish I could make every meal in this! I used to have a job I had to pack lunch, and I used the screw-on lid daily, made my power smoothie and packed it in my lunch box every day. Honestly this is the most important item in my kitchen.”

3. The Budget Pick

Cup size: 14 ounces

If you’re looking for an inexpensive bullet blender, this is the perfect pick for you. The Hamilton Beach personal blender has stainless steel cross blades that are powered by a 175-watt motor, and it can be turned on with just the touch of a button. Once you’re done making your smoothie, you can untwist the BPA-free jar and pop on the included to-go lid. When you’re back home, the jar and lid can be put in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. The jar also comes with measurement markings, and the base of the bullet blender has a cord for compact storage. This pick comes in five different colors, so there’s one to match any aesthetic. The entire blender weights just under 2 pounds, so it’s light enough to toss the whole thing in your bag and take it with you wherever you go.

One fan raved: “I truly love this blender!!! Used to spend $6 to $7 on smoothies... Not to mention having to be out and about in order to get one. I literally dump all my ingredients for the smoothie into this blender and hit the button... In 30 seconds I have a delicious smoothie. I use regular old bagged frozen vegetables and fruits... Soften them up in the microwave for 60 to 90 seconds... Dumped in with whatever else I want for that smoothie... ranging from banana, yogurt, milk, chia seeds, oatmeal, cacao powder, a fruit cup, Splenda, unsweetened cacao, chopped walnuts, chopped up ice. Literally less than 30 seconds I have a perfectly blended smoothie. I'm honestly amazed. Recommend this to everybody, point blank!”