If you're in the market for an appliance that will whip up your morning smoothie and turn out a batch of frozen margaritas at the end of the day, the best blenders under $50 can more than handle the demands of your average kitchen without sacrificing performance or convenience.

A Note On Watts

Most high-quality blenders advertise their strength based on watts, but that actually isn't the best indicator of performance — everything from the blender shape to the blade length can impact how well a blender works. In fact, watts measure the energy that a motor consumes rather than what it generates. But, while a higher wattage doesn't exactly guarantee it will work better, it does tend to mean a longer shelf-life for your blender because there’s less strain on the motor. For that reason, if you plan on using your blender frequently, a higher-watt option (think 500+ watts for a countertop model) is a smart investment.

Size & Capacity

Whether you're a foodie, feeding a family, or you entertain often, a full-sized countertop model will serve you best, with standard jar sizes ranging from 48 to 64 ounces, although more compact 40-ounce models are also popular. If you're a party of one, a personal blender is a surprisingly versatile option, since you can blend and then use the same jar as a to-go cup. Plus, you can use it to make smoothies or small batches of pesto without the hassle of a full-sized carafe you'll only ever fill halfway. The only downside is that you're limited to blending in batches if you decide to try out a creamy soup recipe, and their lower wattage means they could run down sooner with heavy use. But if you're on a budget, their value can't be beat.

With that in mind, it's time to shop. These five blenders under $50 have proven themselves to be a cut above the rest.

1. The Overall Best: A Multifunctional Blender That's Easy To Clean Oster Core 16-Speed Blender $39 | Amazon See On Amazon 700 watts This Oster blender crushes pricey competitors with its suite of 16 speeds from grind to frappe to puree, with settings for different types of smoothies and even an "easy clean" function. The sturdy, 40-ounce borosilicate glass carafe is dishwasher safe and the stainless steel four-prong blade is strong enough to take on frozen fruit and ice (though it's recommended that you hand-wash the blades). Another nice feature: The lid has a removable “filler cap” for adding ingredients as you go. This pick also comes backed by a 10-year warranty. Reviewers echoed that it was one powerful blender, and one shopper reported, "What I love most is how easy it is to take apart and clean after each use. No issues with leaks or parts breaking. Great appliance for the price!"

2. The Most Versatile: A Countertop Blender With A To-Go Cup You Can Also Blend In Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender With Travel Jar $40 | Amazon See On Amazon 700 watts Another formidable option at a budget-friendly price, the Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher blender offers 12 user-friendly functions (including a salsa setting). Its 40-ounce glass carafe features a "mess-free" lid that has a small flip-top spout for easy pouring, and makes it easy to add ingredients while you blend. The BPA-free travel jar is a 20-ounce personal blender attachment with a lid that's perfect for busy days, post-workout shakes, or whipping up small batches of sauce without lugging out the full-sized carafe, and it has measurements marked on the side so you can eyeball your ingredients with confidence. Best of all? All the attachments — carafe, travel jar, and blades — are dishwasher safe.

3. The Best For Meal Prep: A One-Touch Blender With Two Chopping Bowls Ninja Blender And Food Processor Set $34 | Amazon See On Amazon 400 watts This versatile Ninja blender and food processor set comes with a large 48-ounce pitcher and a 16-ounce chopping bowl that makes quick work of dicing and chopping. The BPA-free plastic containers feature non-slip bases and come with their own storage lids, so you can prep your ingredients and keep them in the fridge until you’re ready to cook without creating more dishes for yourself to do later. (But when you do, they can go straight into the dishwasher.) One review testified that their "steady workhorse" has withstood seven years of regular use that ran the gamut of temperatures and consistencies, adding that "You cannot beat the price and I think if you are budget minded, flexible and creative, this is the way to go!" While the wattage is a little lower on this pick, it still can mince, puree, blend, and even chop ice with ease. And if you're willing to spend a little more, Ninja also offers a fantastic three-piece blender set.

4. The Best Personal Blender: A Powerful Option That’s Great For Small Spaces Oster My Blend Blender $29 | Amazon See On Amazon 250 watts Although it be but little, it is fierce. One shopper raved that the Oster personal blender "Chops up ice, frozen fruit and greens like nobody's business!" It boasts a smaller footprint than a standard countertop blender, making it ideal for cramped kitchens or parties of one who want to blend and go. The 20-ounce BPA-free plastic bottle is measured to fit in most car holders, and its lid has a carrying loop designed for on-the-go lifestyles. It's dishwasher safe, and you can stock up on extra blender bottles so you always have a clean one in rotation. The single setting is easy to use, but can take some fidgeting to find the sweet spot for it to activate. There's also a resettable fuse for safety: If the unit overheats, a built-in sensor times it to wait 15 minutes before you can turn it on again, which helps prolong its lifespan.