As the saying goes, winter is coming, and with it our need for a cosy staycation before the year’s out. Though travel restrictions are lifting in many countries, the last couple of months have proven that the UK has so much to offer, too. Plus, there’s the added bonus that a trip within the UK allows you to skip the increased admin of travelling abroad. It’s a win win.

As staycations in the UK are more popular than ever, it is getting increasingly tricky to find the good spots that aren’t already booked up. So, I’ve done some of the research for you, to get ahead of the winter holiday game. Whether you’re planning a cosy weekend with friends, family, or a partner, there’s a cabin in this list for everyone.

From Dorset to Hampshire, the Wye Valley, and even as far as Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, these listings feature log burners and wood-fired hot tubs, come complete with snuggly sofas and an abundance of blankets, and have the option of Netflix, brisk walks from the doorstep, as well as great local pubs. What more could you ask for?

So, if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle (pun intended) of city life for a long weekend, look no further. Here are the best cosy cabins in the UK for a winter staycation.

Corfe Castle, Dorset AirBnB A cute wooden lodge in Dorset’s Purbeck countryside, near the historic Corfe Castle, this cabin is the perfect place to escape to. From your secluded deck you can watch the steam trains roll by in the distance, before wrapping up warm for a walk – the local villages, shops and pubs are just a half-hour stroll away. End the day back in the cabin with the log burner fired up, what could be cosier? A stay costs £106 per night.

Rochester, Kent AirBnB Given that this cabin is called The Snuggery, you can expect some serious levels of cosiness. Right in the middle of rural Kent, it comes complete with a wood-burning stove, snuggly blankets, and even a heated bench to warm up your walking boots before heading out – the North Downs is directly accessible from the door. It’s perfect for a romantic getaway; and costs £88 a night.

Chilworth, Hampshire AirBnB The star of the show at this lodge in Hampshire is without doubt the wood-fired hot tub – it’s giving Finnish sauna vibes in the heart of the New Forest. Located in a clearing in the woods, it’s an ideal spot to relax and switch off. Or, for some light entertainment, you could try the on-site fishing and golf. From £114 per night.

Taunton, Somerset AirBnB This annexe has been converted from a stone barn into a gorgeous holiday home, sleeping up to four guests. It’s set on a working dairy farm just outside Taunton, surrounded by fields, with the Quantock hills in view and ready for hikers to take on. It’s a great place for a little R&R, with fresh air and country pubs on tap. A stay costs just £80 per night.

Wye Valley, Herefordshire AirBnB This unique AirBnB is actually a camper van, so it’s a little different to the others on the list, but that doesn’t make it any less cosy. Cosmo – yes, of course the camper van has a name – is nestled in a quarry on the edge of the Wye Valley and the Forest of Dean, and has been converted with the help of an expert carpenter and interior designer (it featured in BBC 2’s My Unique B&B). The USPs are a magical claw-foot bathtub under the stars, plus a big fire pit to keep warm. From £108 per night.

Burley, New Forest AirBnB This one-bed barn feels pretty luxurious. It’s located in the village of Burley, where ponies, donkeys, and cattle roam freely, so you’ll definitely know you’re not in the city anymore (to paraphrase Dorothy). It’s got a wood-burner, Netflix, and beautiful views of the countryside – everything you need for a relaxing stay. Plus, the best of the New Forest’s trails are on the doorstep, for walking, cycling, and horse-riding. It’s a little pricier than others on this list, at £155 a night, but reviewers promise it’s worth it.

Ringwood, New Forest AirBnB Another escape to the New Forest, this converted barn is in a peaceful spot, with woodland walks from the door. Located just outside Ringwood, the historic market town has some great restaurants, pubs, and (whisper it) even a Waitrose. Enjoy some winter sun with a coffee on the patio, surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens. From £79 a night.

Mickleton, Gloucestershire AirBnB This Tiny Home is a quintessential countryside cabin, sleeping up to four people. Yes, there’s a wood-fired hot tub. Yes, there’s a log fire. And it’s just five minutes walk away from the village of Mickleton, so you can stroll to the pub on a whim whenever you fancy it. This North Cotswolds escape ticks all the cosy boxes – from £144 a night.

Croft Farm, Hertfordshire The Croft Farm Escape Croft Farm is an eco-conscious wonderland in the middle of the Hertfordshire countryside, built on a festival site. You can book stays in The Studio, which sleeps up to six, or The Jumble cabin (pictured), which is a cosier option for two people. Give in to the outdoor charm, relax by the fireside, star gaze in the hot tub, and wake up to sunrise over the hills. Perfect for a special, romantic stay, from £200 per night.