As the one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown looms, your last trip away may feel like a distant memory. Over the last 12 months most people have had to come to terms with the fact that you can’t plan very much right now. But can you go on holiday in 2021? The government's lockdown easing plan outlined that if the vaccine roll out is successful and current guidelines are followed, all coronavirus restrictions could end by June 21.

The BBC reported that, in line with the lockdown easing plan released by the government, holidays within the UK won’t go ahead before April 12 and you won’t be able to go abroad before May 17. These dates are totally dependent on how successful the vaccine program is and the rates of COVID-19. They’re by no means set in stone.

The Guardian reported that some countries may require you to be vaccinated before flying there, something that’s been dubbed the vaccine passport. The BBC said that British Airways plans to make it easier for passengers to prove that they’ve had the vaccine and are safe to travel through their app.

Sitting on a hot beach with a cocktail in your hand might sound like the most appealing thing in the world right now but it’s better to be aware of travel restrictions before you make any plans.

When can I go on holiday in the UK?

The government has currently ruled that the third lockdown in England won’t end until March 29. On April 12 self contained accommodation like cottages and private villas are planned to open. This will allow you to travel with people in your bubble or household. On May 17, hotels and B&Bs are set to open in England. However, restrictions will remain in place until June 21 at the earliest. This means no more than six people or two households will be able to travel together.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are yet to definitively outline when traveling will be permitted and how many people would be allowed to travel together.

In light of the government announcing that some accommodation may open from April, Condé Nast Traveler said staycations are set to surge. The publication said, “British holidays have been selling like hot teacakes, with some travel companies reporting many places are fully booked for July and August.”

When can I go on holiday abroad?

At the moment, it’s against the law to travel abroad unless it’s for work or for an essential reason. However, the government announced that from May 17 some travel restrictions will be lifted. The Guardian reported that Cyprus and Portugal are among the destinations that have said they will welcome vaccinated English tourists. The BBC reported that it’s currently unknown how people will prove that they’ve had their jabs.

The Guardian reported that Turkey’s tourism minister, Mehmet Ersoy, said, “We will not require vaccination passports from international travellers when entering the country” and you may be able to travel to Greece without self-isolating upon arrival.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said it is still "too early" to book a holiday abroad [per the BBC] and when you’re traveling over the next few months you’ll have to consider whether you’ll need to isolate once you return to the UK.

Right now the government has a list of “red list travel ban countries.” If you travel to one of these places or have been through one then you’ll be refused entry to the UK. These include the UAE, South Africa, and Brazil.

International travel restrictions have changed a lot over the last few months and if you’re weighing up whether to book a summer trip away then the Guardian’s consumer expert Miles Brignall suggests staying closer to home in the early summer. He writes, “Plenty of adults will have been vaccinated by then but many won’t have had the two doses they need to show immunity. Most children won’t have been vaccinated and would face having to be tested. If you are determined to go ahead, you may want to opt for a package tour that is fully refundable in the event it is cancelled.”