Making a cup of tea while enjoying the great outdoors can be as simple as owning a camp-friendly tea kettle. The best camping tea kettles are lightweight, made of durable materials that can handle the outdoors, and hold enough water to suit your needs.

When shopping for a tea kettle that will likely see some miles, the first thing to consider is the size (for reference, most standard household kettles hold about 64 ounces). You'll want it to be able to hold enough water to serve your group, but if you're planning to take it hiking or backpacking, it' also needs to be lightweight. Surprisingly, the kettles that are smallest in size are not always the lightest. For that reason, all of the weights are listed below to help guide your search.

You'll also find options in a range of materials. You should decide before purchasing if you will use the kettle over an open flame, a camp stove, or both, since not every material is suitable for all uses. Here's a quick breakdown:

Aluminum: Lightweight and inexpensive, aluminum works well with gas and many electric camp stoves but is not compatible with induction stovetops. Pure aluminum is prone to rust and corrosion, so you may want to look for anodized aluminum, which is chemically treated to better prevent damage over time.

Stainless steel : This sturdy, strong material will work over both an open flame or any type of camp stove. While steel is resistant to dents, it does boil water a bit slower than aluminum.

Silicone: These kettles typically have a conductive metal bottom and a flexible upper that may melt over an open flame, so these can only be safely used with a low flame or on an induction cooktop. However, it is rust-proof, lightweight, and collapsible, which makes it supremely portable.

Porcelain: Aesthetics are often the draw of porcelain kettles, but some are likely to break or chip so look for one that's coated or fused with steel for the most durable option. Like other ceramics, porcelain is typically safe to use over a direct flame or a non-induction camp stove.

The handle on a kettle is also important because these containers can get very hot, especially when used on an open fire. You will typically need proper oven mitts to handle them, which is one more thing to pack. For that reason, you may want to look for a model with a coated handle or one with side handles.

With that in mind, here are the best camping tea kettles you can buy on Amazon right now.

1. This Stainless Steel Kettle With Collapsible Side And Top Handles

Capacity: 30 ounces

30 ounces Weight: 9.2 ounces

Made with corrosion-resistant polished stainless steel, this Snow Peak kettle is extremely durable and can even be tossed in the dishwasher after your camping trip. It's safe to use with an open fire or with a camp stove, including induction cooktops. This kettle is designed with two handles, one that sits above the kettle, and one folding one that sits on the side away from direct contact with the heat. This can make it easier to grab when hot; however, because the handles are made from uncoated, heat-conducting metal, you will still want to make sure to wear a mitt when handling this kettle. Its 30-ounce capacity holds more than enough water for coffee or tea refills, and you can also rehydrate and cook camping meals in it thanks to the wide top opening.

Helpful review: “Hard to go wrong with this pot for the price - in fact, I don't think you can beat it if you are looking for a solid, 1+ person cookpot, suitable for stoves or fire cooking. The bail is secure, but also easily removable, and the pour spout is a handy feature. This is my 'go to' solo pot.”

2. This Ultralight Kettle That's Ideal For Backpacking

Capacity : 33.8 ounces

: 33.8 ounces Weight: 5.2 ounces

For an ultralight kettle that's ideal for backpacking, look no further than this MSR Pika ultralight hard-anodized aluminum one that clocks in at just over 5 ounces. It boasts a no-drip spout design and comes with a 3-year limited warranty. This kettle is best used for camp stoves only — because it has a plastic lid, this kettle should not be used over an open flame. It's also not compatible with induction cooktops. The folding handle stands upright and away from the heat when in use, though it's still recommended to use caution as the handle is not insulated. The included case has enough room to stash a pocket stove as well as ingredients for making coffee or tea.

Helpful review: “This is a great teapot and the price is great for the weight. I love MSR equipment and this is no exception. I love the clear lid so you can see what's in there and if it's boiling. I love the concentric circles on the bottom to help keep the pot from shifting on a stove. I love the stowable handle.”

3. And This Affordable Kettle That's Safe To Use Over An Open Fire

Capacity : 42 ounce

: 42 ounce Weight: 11 ounces

This Overmont camping kettle is a great deal for its affordable price tag. It's made from lightweight anodized aluminum that heats quickly and allows it to be safely used over an open fire, on a gas coil, or a non-induction electric camp stove. It also features an insulated, non-slip rubber handle that stays cool even when the kettle is hot and folds to the side when not in use. Designed specifically for camping and outdoor use, this kettle comes with its own mesh carrying bag for added portability. The 42-ounce size is big enough to boil enough water for coffee or tea and to rehydrate a backpacking meal.

Helpful review: “Love this lil guy! It’s just enough to fill my 34oz French press for camp coffee. I use it mainly for coffee, and tea even at home. It is lightweight, and I have even used it to make cowboy coffee when i didn’t have any filters. Overall a great addition to your camp gear or stovetop.”

4. A Collapsible Silicone Kettle That Saves Space In Your Pack

Capacity: 41 ounces

41 ounces Weight: 16 ounces

If you have limited space for camping gear, this Topoko collapsible camping kettle is an appealing choice. It offers a large 41-ounce capacity, but collapses almost flat when not in use, thanks to its flexible, dishwasher-safe silicone upper. According to Amazon reviewers, the silicone is virtually indestructible and does a good job of retaining heat. Keep in mind that the drawback to a silicone kettle is that should not be used over an open flame. This kettle is best used on a camp stove with a small flame that doesn't rise past the kettle's stainless steel base, or on an induction cooktop.

Helpful review: "I've got a very small teardrop camper- and storage is at a premium, so a collapsible pot is perfect. It heats up well, pours smoothly and the silicone even does a decent job at retaining heat. It doesn't collapse perfectly evenly- but it's flat enough. Never had any problem with the handle getting hot."

5. This Campfire-Safe Pot That Comes With Two Nesting Cups

Capacity: 24 ounces

24 ounces Weight: 13.9 ounces including cups; 8 ounces without cups

Although it's less of a traditional kettle and more of a pot, this stainless steel Stanley Adventure nesting cookset is great for heating up water for coffee, tea, or meals over a campfire or stove. It also comes with two insulated BPA-free insulated plastic cups that fit inside of the pot for maximum storage efficiency. It has an uninsulated metal handle that can extend or bend to fit on top of the pot, as well as a vented lid that's useful for letting steam escape or to strain the liquid. The wide mouth makes this a great multitasker since you can cook meals directly in the pot rather than needing to pour hot water into a bowl to rehydrate food.

Helpful review: “This is one of my favorite camping purchases. I use it mainly to boil water for my morning tea, but can be used to cook or heat up many things. I also use one of the cups inside as a measuring cup and pack my tea bags inside the cups which makes for a nice, compact system.”

6. An Extra-Large Porcelain Kettle That's Great For Car Camping

Capacity: 100 ounces

100 ounces Weight: 6.25 pounds

For car or trailer camping where the kettle's size and weight are less of a concern, this Granite Ware coffee boiler is a great choice. It's safe to use over an open fire and on any type of camp stove, including induction cooktops. Its inner carbon steel core allows for even heat distribution, which means the handle will heat up, too — so be sure to use an oven mitt or potholder with this pick. Its 100-ounce capacity makes this perfect for camping trips with a larger group, and the speckled porcelain finish makes it an attractive addition to your gear.

Helpful review: "This is a fantastic camping kettle and made my trip. Filled it with water, put it on a grill over the fire and it boiled up in no time. Easy enough to clean and get ready for another use. Very durable.. kept water warm on the side of the fire for hours without any warping or buckling of the Kettle. Always had hot water ready for coffee and tea and some instant oatmeal."

7. This Jetboil Kit That's A Kettle And Camp Stove Combo

Capacity : 33.8 ounces

: 33.8 ounces Weight: 13 ounces

For a high-tech way to heat water, this JetBoil flash java kit can bring liquids to a rapid boil in less than two minutes with no campfire or separate stove needed. Instead, it comes with its own fuel tank of liquified petroleum gas that can be used just about anywhere. In addition to heating water for tea, it also comes with a silicone French press coffee maker that can be used inside the water heater, as well as a bottom cup that can double as a measuring cup.

Helpful review: "This thing is fast, easy, and light. I have about 10 backpacking stoves as well as a few larger camp stoves. This is by far the quickest way to boil water. Efficient as well!"