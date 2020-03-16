If you’ve been relying on ratty towels or old pot holders for heat protection in the kitchen, it’s time to upgrade to the best oven mitts around. Whether you bake, grill, or cook, there’s an oven mitt with your name on it in the roundup below.

Oven mitts have come a long way in recent years. These days, you can choose from oven mitts with fingers for added dexterity, smaller "pinch mitts" tailored to those with more diminutive hands, and extra-long oven mitts that are designed to protect your hands, wrists, and forearms. There is even a double oven mitt style below that was made famous by The Great British Bake Off.

What's more, gone are the days when the cotton oven mitt was the only game in town — now you can buy models made with heat-resistant, BPA-free, and FDA-approved silicone that offers protection from between 446 and 932 degrees Fahrenheit (that's higher than your average cotton mitt). In fact, most of the oven mitts featured below are so heat-resistant that they can be used to flip burgers or grab potatoes straight from a boiling pot.



1. The Best Extra-Long Oven Mitts HOMWE Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt $15 | Amazon See on Amazon You can say goodbye to singed wrists for good with these extra-long oven mitts. Boasting an impressive 4.7-star customer rating on Amazon (after more than 5,000 reviews), the smart design has earned a fanbase. Designed to protect your hands and forearms — measuring 14.7 inches long — they’re great for handling pots and pans, and for protecting against steam. They’re heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and they feature a BPA-free, FDA-approved, and stain-resistant silicone exterior that offers a textured, nonslip grip. Plus, the silicone exterior is completely waterproof and machine-washable (or you can just wipe the silicone portion clean with some soap and water). The polyester-cotton lining makes the gloves feel extra cozy, too. Choose from a variety of colors, including red, aqua, and black. A helpful review:“I have used them while handling pots both on the stove top as well as from the oven and have felt no heat penetrating through them. They are long enough to prevent burning on my forearms and my husband, who is 6'2", can easily use them even though his hands are much bigger than mine. They are much thinner than my old Pampered Chef oven mitts and I thought these new ones wouldn't keep the heat out as well, but happily, I was wrong!”

2. The Best Oven Mitts With Fingers Grill Armor Extreme Heat Resistant Oven Gloves $28 | Amazon See on Amazon These oven mitts with fingers are heat-resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, making them the most heat-resistant pick featured in this roundup. They’re designed to protect your hands and wrists from burns and offer supreme flexibility — plus, they're machine-washable with a convenient hook for hanging. You can trust that they won't catch fire or melt when exposed to an open flame since they're insulated with durable M-ARAMID (meta-aramid) and P-ARAMID (para-aramid) fabrics (same as Nomex and Kevlar), and the strips on the outside are made of heat-resistant, nonslip silicone. The inner lining is made of 100% cotton for comfort. These BBQ gloves also seem to be particularly popular for baking since they provide more dexterity, making it easier to remove pies from the oven without squishing the delicate crusts. You can also use them to flip burgers without a spatula or easily grab a pizza stone. A helpful review: “Love these gloves! I have small hands and love to bake, so I often run into problems of almost losing my grip on whatever I'm pulling out of the oven. These gloves give me a much better grip on hot cookie trays and pie dishes than the standard oven mitt. It's also a lot easier to grab oddly-shaped dishes with the dexterity of the glove, as opposed to oven mitts where you don't have a lot of control over what you're grabbing.”

3. The Best Oven Mitt & Potholder Set HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts And Potholder Set $17 | Amazon See on Amazon For a full upgrade, this set comes with two extra-long silicone oven mitts and two silicone pot holders, though the pot holders can also be used as trivets or even as jar openers. At 14.7 inches, the oven mitts protect not only your hands but your forearms as well, making them great for cooking, baking, and grilling. The BPA-free and FDA-approved silicone used in both the mitts and the pot holders is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and textured for extra grip. All of the accessories in the set have loops so they can hang from hooks, drawers, or cabinets in your kitchen or pantry. The mitts are also stain-resistant with a quilted cotton lining, and can be machine washed. A helpful review: “Purchased these to replace some very, very old hand-me-down cotton oven mitts and potholders. What a difference. I haven't used silicone oven mitts before and was a little bit skeptical of their heat resistance. I can happily admit my skepticism was completely unfounded. [...] The extended length of the oven mitts is very nice for larger items — no chance of accidentally bumping your forearms on the door. I can hold onto roasting pans and cookie sheets without the inside of the gloves even getting warm, and the textured surface is nice and grippy. [...] The pot holders are also great. I use them for pot handles and to protect my counter tops from hot pots, pans and baking sheets. Both the gloves and pot holders clean up easily with a little water and dish soap.”

4. The Best Double Oven Mitt Cuisinart Quilted Double Oven Mitt $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Made of 100% cotton with a 100% polyester lining, this double oven mitt provides heat protection for both your hands and your arms, and is especially great for handling large dutch ovens and roast pans. While it can't withstand as much heat as some of the silicone picks on this list, reviewers raved about its heat resistance, with one noting, "Great fit, non-slip, heat resistant. Work perfectly." To use, simply slide your hands into either side of the mitt pockets for a secure grip. With its hanging loop, you can store this nifty accessory easily in the kitchen — and it looks good too. It’s available in five colors, including red, blue, and jet black. Note: This option should be hand washed. A helpful review: “I first saw these double sided oven mitts in use for The Great British Bake Off; my husband the baker, wanted a set for months before Santa delivered at Christmas. They are now one of the busiest tools used in our kitchen - not just for baking bread, but also for roasts, stews, and so many other times when one needs 2 hands protected to safely move a heavy, hot item. While we still use individual square pot holders for many things, this gadget is so useful we may purchase a second one for when the original is in the laundry."

5. The Best Oven Mitts For Small Hands Acronde Mini Oven Gloves (2 Pairs) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon These silicone pinch mitts are made to offer heat protection up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re ideal for small hands that would normally drown in a regularly sized oven mitt, and they have little ridges to help you grip pots, pans, and hot food items better. They also offer resistance that makes it easier to screw off stubborn jar lids. Plus, they’re designed with little holes so you can hang them up in your kitchen or pantry if desired. They’re also dishwasher safe, free from BPA, and FDA-approved. The only caveat: They don't provide protection along your wrists or forearms. A helpful review: “I love these little mitts because I have small hands and regular potholders often turn out to be dangerous flopping around as I try and get things out of the oven, or turn the dish. These are perfect [but] you have to be mindful/aware that you only have part of your hand covered.”