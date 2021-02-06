True to their name, headrests support your head — but the ones in your car don't always offer much in terms of neck support. Luckily, the best car neck pillows attach to virtually any vehicle's seat to provide comfort and help make sitting in an ergonomic posture easier, whether you're the driver or a passenger. Just like any other pillow, the materials (both interior and exterior) as well as the size and shape should be tailored to your preferences, so you'll want to pay extra close attention to those details.

Unlike the pillow on your bed, the neck pillow in your car should be pretty firmly structured. A sturdier material will help to support your posture and keep your neck in an ergonomic position, which is why most best-selling brands opt for a dense piece of memory foam. On the outside, you'll want something that's soft, breathable, and machine-washable, like polyester or microfiber.

The size and shape are also important. The top-selling options are designed to be as ergonomic as possible in both their dimensions and their curves, but you should still break out the measuring tape. That way, you can ensure that your pillow of choice not only fits your car but your body.

All of these neck pillows attach to most standard car seats with detachable headrests, and they're highly rated due to their comfortability, support, and convenience levels.

1. The Overall Best Car Neck Pillow

According to more than 1,200 reviews and its 4.3-star overall rating, the Dreamer neck pillow is one of the best options out there. It has an ergonomic, streamlined shape that cushions your head, supports your neck, and gradually tapers off for upper-back comfort. On the outside, you'll find a breathable, machine-washable polyester cover, underneath which is a cotton layer to protect the structured memory foam interior and provide added breathability. Thanks to the adjustable elastic strap and snap-in buckle, this one installs in seconds on almost any seat with a detachable headrest.

Materials: Polyester/cotton/memory foam

Dimensions: 11.81 by 10.63 by 5.12 inches

Available colors: Gray, Blue, Black

One reviewer wrote: "I've had a fair share of trying a few options here on Amazon, glad to report that this is the one! Best hardness/softness level and responsive slow rise memory foam. Cool to touch and won't feel stuck or too hot. Good gradient contour towards shoulder line."

2. The Best Budget Option — & The Smallest

Despite its memory foam interior and plush velour cover, it costs less than $15 — making the TravelMate a great budget-friendly bet. That said, it's got something else going for it, too: Many shorter or smaller drivers complain that the majority of car neck pillows are too big, which pushes their head forward while they drive. This one is smaller and less obtrusive, which also makes it easier to store and travel with. It attaches to most car seats using an elastic strap.

Materials: Velour/memory foam

Dimensions: 9.8 by 5.6 by 3.9 inches

Available colors: Dark Blue

One reviewer wrote: "I am a short woman and those infernal headrests in cars are always too high (as are the ones in airplanes). My head hits right in the part below the actual headrest so my head is thrust forward instead of being able to relax. This fits right in that spot and now my head doesn't roll side to side and I can sit up and relax or put the seat back and relax."

3. The Best Leather Neck Pillow

If you spent extra on your car's interior and want an attractive neck rest to match, this option from Aukee is covered in a soft, ventilated leather material that's designed to blend seamlessly with your car's upholstery. It's also removable, washable, and offered in three stylish colors. Underneath that, you'll find premium-grade memory foam that's curved to support the contours of your neck, and the whole thing attaches with an elastic strap and buckle. (You can even save money on a pack of two for both the driver and a passenger.)

Materials: Leather/memory foam

Dimensions: 10.63 by 7.28 by 3.94 inches

Available colors: Black, Beige, Gray

One reviewer wrote: "I needed to fill the space between the driver and passenger heads to the car seat headrest to help with neck strain over long driving periods. This neck pillow is exactly what I was looking for. It's a perfect fit! The quality of the leather is excellent and very comfortable. Also the color ties in beautifully with the leather seats."

4. The Best Headrest For Sleeping

The three options above are best-suited for drivers or passengers who are awake — but if you're looking for a headrest that'll keep your neck in an ergonomic position while snoozing in your car, this HSWT pillow is the way to go. It attaches to the poles underneath your headrest in order to provide two memory foam cushions on either side of your head. That way, when you doze off, your head won't fall to the sides. The arms even fold down for streamlined storage when the pillow isn't in use. Many customers have used this in the backseat for kids, friends, and others on trips, too.

Materials: Leather/memory foam

Dimensions: 15 by 1.6 by 8 inches

Available colors: Black, Beige, Brown, Gray

One reviewer wrote: "A great product for road trips! My wife is a head bobber while falling asleep in the car and I really just wanted her to be comfortable. This is a terrific product and looks to be well made. Actually bought 3 for each of our cars that we travel in and am glad I did."