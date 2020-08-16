There’s nothing worse than sticking to a toasty car seat on a hot day. Thankfully, the best car seat covers for hot weather can make you much more comfortable. Covers that will stay cool are made from materials that are more breathable than many car seats, including neoprene (which is durable and waterproof) and cotton terry. For extra breathability, some covers feature mesh as well. Cooling fabrics aside, all good car seat covers should have a nonslip backing or some type of straps to ensure they’ll stay in place.

Car seat covers with built-in fans are sometimes known as cooling car seat covers and work by situating a fan at the bottom edge of the car seat and spreading air across the surface of the seat. Cooling car seat covers usually have a couple of different options for air flow speed, and you’ll have to plug them in to a standard 12-volt (or 24-volt outlet, if you have a truck) to power them. Some cooling covers can also heat the seat, which is an amazing option during the colder months.

Most car seat covers are designed to fit standard-size bucket seats, but you should always check the measurements and manufacturer’s compatibility info to ensure any covers will fit your car seats. Covers don't usually come with extra features, but if you're really not into hot weather, look for a cover with a built-in fan.

These five car seat covers will solve your sticking-to-your-car-seat woes. They come in a variety of different colors to match your ride, and Amazon reviewers simply love them.

1. A Fan-Favorite Waterproof Bucket Car Seat Cover

With more than 2,000 ratings on Amazon and a stellar 4.7 stars overall, this bucket car seat cover from Gorla is adored on the site. And it's easy to see why — the cover is made from a neoprene material that won’t get sticky or overly warm even as temperatures soar. It's 100% waterproof, too, so no need to worry about spills, sweat, or wet swimsuits on your seats. The integrated straps and anti-slip backing work together to ensure that the seat cover won’t budge when you’re driving or getting in or out of the car. The manufacturer bills the seat cover as a universal fit, so the straps are extra important for making sure it fits your specific seat.

This pick comes with a 100% lifetime money-back guarantee, plus a neoprene seat belt cover to protect those as well. It’s recommended that you hand wash the seat cover, but the manufacturer notes that, in a pinch, you can also machine wash it on a gentle cycle. Choose from three colors: black, beige, and gray.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Awesome! I put the first one on my drivers seat while pumping gas. It was that easy! Fits nicely, doesn’t slide around at all, protects our legs from the blazing hot sun (seats a black leather) and we can still feel the seat heater on cold days. Well worth the money. Have them on both front seats and may consider buying more next summer to protect passengers in the back seat from burning their legs on the hot leather."

Size: 22 x 58 inches (length x height)

2. A Budget-Friendly Set Of Patterned Car Seat Covers

Car seat covers can be pretty pricey, but this set of two seat covers and two belt covers from Copap is just around $25 — an absolute steal. The seat and seatbelt covers are all made from a super soft saddle blanket material that won’t stick to you even when it’s toasty outside. Sponge padding provides even more comfort, while straps and a buckle ensure the covers won't slide around. According to Copap, these covers fit most car seats with headrests, but you can also click through to the Amazon product page for a list of specific compatible vehicles.

The seat covers feature a bright and colorful pattern. Choose from a variety of styles, including some that fit bench seats, too. Reviewers on Amazon indicate that this pick is machine-washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My daughter loves them in her Ford Explorer --- she was complaining about hot ~leather seats under the desert sun here in Vegas, but no longer."

Size: The back is 31.1 × 21.6 inches (length x height), the cushion part is 19.3 x 21.6 inches (length x height)

3. A Cooling Car Seat Cover With A Built-In Fan

This seat cover from Snailax truly takes the concept of cooling to the next level. The cover has a powerful built-in fan that sucks in air and moves it across the whole seat — you’ll wonder how you ever made it through blazing summers without it. The fan has three speeds to choose from. It also has two heating settings, which can be a game changer in cool weather. The seat will shut off automatically after 30 minutes of use.

The seat cover is made from polyester and a breathable mesh material. A nonslip rubber bottom combined with integrated straps keep it securely in place. Because it sits on top of your seat, it should fit most car seats.

The seat cover needs to be plugged in to a 12V or 24V power source in order for the cooling component to work. The seat comes with an adaptor for use in the car or your home — oh yeah, it fits office chairs, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "So far, I’ve only used the cool function, but I’m loving it! Houston summers are awfully sweaty on my back even when I’ve got the AC up, but this seat makes it so much more bearable. It’s easy to install, easy to use, & comfortable to boot."

Size: 19 x 43.8 inches (length x height)

4. A Colorful Bench Car Seat Cover

If you’re in need of a cover for the bench-style seat in your vehicle, this one from Seat Covers Unlimited is your best bet. This pick is made from a blanket-like woven material that’s quite comfortable to sit on, even in hot weather. Built-in pockets on the front are a helpful addition to keep you organized. Tie straps help to keep the cover in place, helping it fit most front truck or bench seats.

Choose from three colorful options — gray, burgundy, and navy. If you need to clean the seat cover, be sure to hand wash it.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The seat cover fits and feels good! Even in S.C. heat, it was comfortable to sit on. [...] Overall, a good seat cover for your tuck!"

Size: The overall size is 56 x 52 inches (length x height), the seat is 26 inches (wide)

5. A Sweat-Absorbing Car Seat Cover

Made from a soft, towel-like material, this car seat cover from Leader Accessories is amazing at absorbing sweat — and let’s be real, on a hot day we all have some. The cover is easy to install on bucket car seats, and once in place, the anti-slip backing ensures it won't budge. If you don’t want the cover always on your seat, it rolls up (and can be secured with an elastic strap). While there's a soft towel material on top, a waterproof layer prevents sweat or pool water the towel might absorb from reaching your car seats. Another major plus of this pick is how easy it is to clean — simply toss it in the wash, and you’re all set. It should fit most car seats that aren't bench seats.

The towel-like material comes in five colors, and there are also velour and vinyl options, though those may be less ideal for keeping cool.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this weeks ago. Honestly, I purchased this to cover my seat and protect from the sun. I have leather seats and they get very hot in the summer and the back of my legs burn/sweat. I was using towels, which kept shifting. This cover is awesome. It is super easy to install - just slips over the head rest. The rubberized back keeps it in place. There is also an elastic band at the bottom to attach to a seat adjustment bar, but my seats are electric. However, the cover does not move, so it is not necessary to use this. Now when I get in my hot car, the seat is not burning. The cover does not move when I get in and out. I have not had to adjust once. and it so soft and comfortable."