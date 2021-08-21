Considering cats spend an average of 15 hours a day sleeping, it’s essential they have a cozy place to curl up after a long day of doing, well, nothing. The best cat beds are made of soft materials that provide your cat with a warm and safe spot to sleep, and some even have added features that make your cat feel secure, like raised sides, elevated platforms, and even built-in scratching posts (which will help keep them from clawing your couch).

Cats can be picky about where they choose to rest their heads, but giving them a space where they feel safe and cozy can help put them at ease. Besides plush, fluffy fabrics, many cats gravitate toward enclosed spaces, which can help them feel more protected, so you may want to consider a bed with raised edges for extra security, or a cat cave, which offers a dark, private sanctuary they can retreat to any time they feel overwhelmed. Likewise, some cats may prefer an elevated bed, so they can survey their surroundings for any potential dangers.

Since your cat’s bed will be on constant display in your home, you also want to make sure it fits in with your existing decor. Many of these beds come in multiple shades, so you can select one that complements your room’s color scheme, and others feature natural materials like wool or paper rope for a more rustic appearance. (If you’re feeling whimsical, you’ll even find one shaped like a giant fruit tart.) Whether you end up with a fluffy donut-shaped bed or a minimalist window perch, these are the best cat beds on Amazon — and there’s sure to be one that’s purr-fect for both you and your feline friend.

1 This Collapsible Tent That’s So Cozy Bedsure Cat Tent With Removable Cushioned Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made from a high-density foam with a soft microfiber outer layer, this covered cat bed offers a secluded space for your feline friend to hide. It comes with a fluffy plush cushion for your cat to curl up on, which can be easily removed for machine-washing. While the tent holds its shape on its own, you can also collapse it to create a flat bed — just press down on the top and place the cushion on top. It’s available in several colors, and the bottom of the tent has an anti-skid surface to keep it from sliding around on smooth floors. The small size is best for cats up to 11 pounds, while the larger size accommodates felines up to 20 pounds. According to a reviewer: “This bed is exactly what I wanted for my cat! [...] I love that this one is more structured and still soft bodied. The charcoal color is really nice and won’t get dirty, and overall this pet bed is a lot more stylish and modern than other cat beds on the market.” Available sizes: 15 x 15 inches, 19 x 19 inches

2 A Round Cat Bed With Raised Sides Love’s Cabin Round Cushion Cat Bed Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s a simple cat bed with a round cushion and raised edges to keep your pet feeling secure on all sides. The interior cushion is made from soft cut-pile fabric, while the exterior is made of faux suede. The bed comes in several shades, including pink, teal, green and gray, and when it’s time to clean it, you can pop the entire thing in the washing machine. This is a cost-effective option for cats up to 15 pounds who like to curl up into a ball when sleeping. According to a reviewer: “These beds are soft and snuggly. My cats immediately got in them and have slept in them every night since. They are a perfect size for cats to curl up in and feel secure. Love them!” Available sizes: 20 x 20 inches

3 This Ultra-Soft Donut Bed BODISEINT Plush Pet Bed Amazon $30 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 9,000 reviews, you won’t believe just how soft this fluffy cat bed is. Piled high with faux fur, this donut-shaped bed is ideal for cats who like to snuggle up, and the raised edges create a cozy nest that’s especially comforting for stressed cats. Stuffed with polyester fiber, this cute cat bed has a pleasantly puffy appearance and comes in eight colors. It’s available in multiple sizes, so you can find one for your cat, whether you have a kitten or a Maine Coon. (For reference, the medium-sized bed is perfect for animals up to 25 pounds.) The whole bed can be machine-washed, and the manufacturer recommends using a dryer to re-fluff the faux fur. According to a reviewer: “This bed is soooo soft, and very deep! It's really perfect for my cat Charlie who has some anxiety issues. He fell in love with it pretty quickly and sleeps in it all the time. I've noticed too that he is calmer in the evenings if he is in the bed.” Available sizes: 19.7 x 19.7 inches, 23.6 x 23.6 inches, 27.6 x 27.6 inches, 31.5 x 31.5 inches

4 A Double-Decker Bed That Gives Your Cat Options Bedsure Foldable Cat Hideaway Amazon $30 See On Amazon This double-decker cat bed gives your kitty the option of two sleeping areas: an elevated perch that allows them to keep an eye on things at home, and an enclosure where they can retreat for some down time. Just as good, there’s a built-in scratching post on the side of the cube, and a dangling pom-pom toy at the entrance of the cave for added entertainment. The bed comes with a soft fleece mat for the cave and a firm felt cushion for the top platform, and both pieces — plus the structure’s cover — are removable and machine-washable. It can accommodate cats up to 20 pounds, and the entire unit can be collapsed for convenient storage. According to a reviewer: “Love love love this little bed! It took some warming up to, but now my kitten won't stop going in there to chill. He loves napping in there during the day, and it's a great place where he feels safe and secure. He will often go in there just to play as I put some extra toys in there too. So glad I got it!” Available sizes: 16.5 x 16.5 inches

5 The Whimsical Fruit Tart Cat Bed S-Lifeeling Fruit Tart Cat Bed Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a unique cat bed that also serves as a conversation starter, look no further than this whimsical fruit tart cat bed. The plush velvet bed is stuffed with a cotton filling that creates the appearance of a tart shell, and it’s topped with pillows in the shape of a kiwi, strawberry, lemon, and blueberries. The fruit pillows are not attached to the bed, so they double as fun toys (or burrowing tools) for your cat to play with and snuggle up to. The raised edges enhance feelings of security and make it easy for your cat to rest their head on the ledge. This bed comes in two sizes, and reviewers have suggested getting the larger one — which can fit cats up to 15 pounds — unless you have a kitten. It’s also available in other fun styles, like banana, bread, and hot dog beds, and the foam core can be removed, so you can machine-wash the cover. According to a reviewer: “My kitten loves this bed. Along with looking cute, it is incredibly soft. The fruit gives extra support for her to lie on, and she loves to play with the fruit. The lemon and kiwi are her favorite to play with. [...] Everyone I show this bed to thinks it's the cutest thing ever, and I'm so glad to have found this.” Available sizes: 14.96 x 14.96 inches, 19.7 inches x 19.7 inches

6 An Elevated Cat Hammock JUNSPOW Free-Standing Cat Hammock Amazon $29 See On Amazon For cats who like to sleep in above-ground spaces, this free-standing cat hammock does the trick. The round shape allows cats to easily curl up in the center, where they’ll feel protected by breathable mesh walls on all sides. Plus the raised design promotes airflow beneath the bed, which helps your kitty stay cool in warmer temperatures, while also giving them a convenient place to perch. For cleaning, you can remove the cotton hammock from the frame and toss it in the washing machine for a refresh. According to reviewers, this bed can comfortably support a cat up to 15 pounds. According to a reviewer: “My cat cannot get enough of this product. She LOVES it and not only sleeps in it but plays games in it as well. It's become a great way for her to keep cool in the summer months as it is mesh and allows air flow underneath as well as above.” Available sizes: 16.9 x 16.9 inches

7 The Chic Cat Cave Made From Merino Wool MEOWFIA Merino Wool Cat Bed Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made from 100% merino wool, this cat cave has a natural look and feel that scores lots of style points. The egg shape creates a private, secure space for your cat, and on warmer days, you can push the roof down and let your pet sleep on top. The manufacturer recommends this bed for kittens and cats up to 12 pounds, but some customers have noted that their 15-pound cats are also able to enjoy it. The bed can be machine-washed on a gentle cycle. According to a reviewer: “Excellent decision to purchase this cozy bed for LilyBea, our 15lb big girl. I opted for the medium and it's perfect for her [...] She is cautious about new arrivals in her home, but she saw the opening in the cat cave, stuck her head in, took several sniffs and climbed right in! We really like the organic look and feel to this cat cave, and have received positive remarks from friends and visitors about the style and color.” Available sizes: 16 x 16 inches

8 A Sturdy Cat Tree With A Hammock Bed Amazon Basics Cat Condo Tree Tower with Hammock Bed Amazon $27 See On Amazon Boasting an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after more than 30,000 reviews, this multifunctional hammock bed is supported by two beams that double as scratching posts. It’s great for active cats who prefer being high off the ground, and there’s even a dangling pom-pom toy for those playful bursts of energy. The hammock itself is made from a soft plush material that keeps your cat nice and warm, and while Amazon doesn’t list the weight capacity for the hammock, one reviewer stated that it can hold kitties that weigh up to 18 pounds. According to reviewers, the hammock can’t be removed for washing, but it can be spot cleaned with upholstery cleaner. According to a reviewer: “Like others have also said, this cat tree is incredibly sturdy! Great for fat cats. Both my cats love hanging out in the tree. Definitely one of the best purchases I’ve made for them. Assembly is suuuuuper easy, even a kid could assemble it!” Available sizes: 15.75 x 15.75 inches

9 This Rustic Cat Tree For Multi-Cat Households PetPals Natural Bowl-Shaped Cat Tree Amazon $105 See On Amazon Households with more than one feline will benefit from this cat tree with two elevated baskets. Each basket is made of woven paper rope, which adds a rustic quality to the structure, and inside, you’ll find a soft fleece cushion. (Keep in mind that, according to reviewers, the lower cushion is removable and machine-washable, but the higher cushion is not.) The raised sides create a cozy nest for your pet, and both platforms are supported by durable scratching posts. There’s also a hanging pom-pom toy for tiring out your active kitty. Accommodating cats up to 25 pounds, the heavy-duty structure is perfect for big kitties or those who like to share a bed. It’s the priciest option on this list, but the chic appearance and sturdy construction make it a worthy splurge. According to a reviewer: “Although the price was a little higher than some for its size, it is definitely worth the money spent. My cats love it and even two of them sleep together in the bottom basket, but they use both the top and bottom, as well as play with the little ball attached. Its super easy to assemble.” Available sizes: 18 x 18 inches (23- and 29-inch posts available)

10 A Window Perch To Watch The Outside World PEFUNY Cat Window Perch Amazon $20 See On Amazon Many cats love to soak up some sun, and this window perch gives them the perfect platform to do so — while keeping an eye on the birds and squirrels outside. The support system affixes to your window with strong suction cups and can hold up to 40 pounds of weight. A soft flannel pad sits atop the sturdy structure, which can be removed and machine-washed. This popular pick has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 10,000 reviews. According to a reviewer: “My cat loves this window perch. He loves lounging in it watching the birds and the squirrels outside. I had my doubts about how well something like this would work but this one is very sturdy. It's big enough for him to stretch out on it. [...] He bounces in and out of it and it stays put! Overall, a great purchase. Happy kitty, happy kitty mom!!” Available sizes: 25.6 x 14 inches

