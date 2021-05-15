42 Pet Products Trending On Amazon That Are Totally Genius

There’s no argument about it — pets are family members too. In good times and in bad, they’re always there for us, frolicking when when things are looking up, and offering reassurance when we’re down. So how about a little payback in the form of these pet products trending on Amazon that they’ll absolutely love (and that you’ll love too).

First off, if you don’t have a calming pet bed by now, go ahead and click “Add to Cart”. Especially helpful for anxious pets, it features raised sides that provide a cozy, cradling effect, and is crafted from plush faux fur that gives it a luxe touch. The best part — it’s earned an overall 4.7-star rating after more than 42,000 reviews.

You won’t want to stop there, though, because there’s lots more on the list. From ball launchers that bring your fetch game to new heights, to a bubbly water fountain that your cat will love drinking from, there are plenty of treats for your furry best friends — but there are things that’ll make being a pet owner more pleasant as well, like a dander-reducing spray to minimize allergies and a paw cleaner that puts an end to muddy floors. You know your pets are overdue for a little something-something, so what can I say? Go ahead and fetch all these clever pet items.

1 These Collapsible Bowls For On-The-Go Hydration SLSON Collapsible Pet Bowls (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You’re not the only one who needs to stay hydrated and fed when you’re on the go, and these collapsible pet bowls make it easy to ensure that your dog (or cat) has food and water when you’re hiking, camping, or road tripping. These dishwasher-safe bowls hold up to 1.5 cups each and fold to nearly flat when not in use for convenient storage in a backpack or glove compartment.

2 A Litter-Trapping Mat That Keeps The Floors Clean Gorilla Grip Cat Litter Trapper Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon I hate it when my cats track or kick litter all over the floor, but this two-layer litter-trapping mat ensures that the mess stays contained. Litter falls through honeycombed top layer, and is then sandwiched between that and the bottom layer. For disposal, simply pick up and tip the open end into your trash or back into the litter box. Choose from three sizes and multiple colors.

3 This Grooming Glove That Traps Loose Fur DELOMO Pet Grooming Glove Amazon $6 See On Amazon Clouds of pet hair clumped all over the floor are one of the down sides of having a furry friend, but this grooming glove can help. The palm of the glove is covered with silicone tips that collect the shedding fur while giving your pet a calming massage. The adjustable Velcro strap fits wrists of all sizes, and you can also use the glove while bathing to work up a good lather.

4 The Hunting Toy That Satisfies Your Cat’s Instincts SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy Amazon $12 See On Amazon Cats are born with a natural drive to hunt, and this motorized chasing toy is a great way to satisfy that instinct. Along with flashing lights, the battery-operated wand underneath the fabric moves erratically in circles, so your kitty can chase and pounce on the faux fur tail. Plus, with adjustable speeds, you can really change it up and keep your cat entertained.

5 This Paw Cleaner That Keeps Mud Off The Floor Dexas MudBuster Paw Washer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Put an end to mud on the floors, or worse — in your car — with this paw cleaner that offers a pro-quality wash in a flash. It’s simple to use and requires only water (and a muddy dog) to work — simply dip a paw in, twist the cup, and the silicone bristles will remove stuck-on dirt. It’s available in three sizes, and if you’re traveling, you can opt for one with a lid that keeps water contained in your car.

6 A Catnip Spray That’ll (Almost) Train Your Cat munchiecat Organic Catnip Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Trying to train your cat is a near-impossible impossible task, but this catnip spray will lure them into doing what you want. Formulated with organic herbs that felines love, you can use the spray on carriers to get them comfortable before going to the vet, on scratch pads to keep their claws in designated places, or on old toys to restore their lost luster.

7 This Slow Feeder That Prevent An Upset Stomach Outward Hound Slow Feeder Bowl Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your dog is prone to bloating or throwing up after eating too fast, this slow feeder bowl is a must-have. The spiral design of the bowl makes your dog work for his dinner, so that he eats up to 10 times slower, helping to prevent indigestion. Available in a variety of sizes, colors, and configurations, the bowl has a nonslip base that keeps it from sliding everywhere.

8 The Ball Launcher That Upgrades Your Game Of Fetch Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher Amazon $7 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this ball launcher that boasts an almost perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon. The launcher throws balls farther and faster than you ever could (unless you’re a pro baseball player), and the convenient scoop on the end means you can pick up the ball without even bending down.

9 The Scratcher That Helps Your Cat Groom Itself Petstages Self-Grooming Scratcher Amazon $17 See On Amazon This self-grooming scratch pad is like an all-in-one spa for your cat. First, your cat can indulge his scratching instinct on the corrugated cardboard platform (which is covered with dry catnip), and then, he can keep his coat shiny, smooth, and mat-free with the built-in brush — which means less grooming effort on your part.

10 The Pet Odor Eliminator That Reviewers Love Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $21 See On Amazon It’s definitely frustrating when your cat or dog has an accident, but you can channel that annoyance into this “angry” odor-eliminating spray. Approved by thousands of fans (including Snoop Dogg), it’s suitable for use on carpet, wood, upholstery, and tile, and leaves behind a fresh orange scent. As one reviewer wrote, “This product works miracles.”

11 The Puzzle That’ll Entertain Your Bored Dog Nina Ottosson Interactive Puzzle for Dogs Amazon $15 See On Amazon Featuring three different types of compartments for hiding treats, this puzzle toy challenges your dog and prevents boredom. The puzzle requires pups to sniff out the concealed treats, and then use their paws and snouts to open the lids to get to the reward. The perfect way to entertain your furry friend when you’re not around, it’s available in several different options, so you can buy a few and switch things up now and then.

12 This Oatmeal Shampoo That Soothes Dry Skin Wahl Dry Skin & Itch Relief Dog Shampoo Amazon $7 See On Amazon This dog shampoo is a must-have for bath time, especially for pooches prone to dry skin and itching. The hypoallergenic formula is formulated with skin-soothing oatmeal to moisturize and soothe irritated skin. It’s properly pH-balanced, and the coconut lime verbena smells so good, you won’t be able to help but bury your face in your pup’s fur.

13 An Elevated Bed That Keeps Your Pup Cool On Hot Days Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed Amazon $23 See On Amazon This elevated pet bed gives your pet a comfortable place to rest, while also promoting air circulation on all sides, which will help keep your pup cool in the dog days of summer. This sturdy design comes together in just minutes and features an iron frame and easy-to-clean mesh fabric. Available sizes: 5

14 The Cat Scratcher That’s An Architectural Work Of Art Coching Cat Scratcher Amazon $9 See On Amazon With its sleek architectural curves, this cat scratcher is one toy you won’t mind leaving out in the open all the time. Crafted from corrugated cardboard and recycled paper board, it emulates the feel of a tree trunk (which your cat will love), and the double-sided design means it’ll last twice as long as its competitors.

15 These Wet Wipes That Clean & Soothe Earth Rated Pet Wipes (100 Count) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These cleaning wipes are an easy way to refresh paws, fur, and backsides. They’re hypoallergenic and packed with soothing and nourishing ingredients, like aloe, shea butter, and chamomile, so they’re gentle on your pet’s skin and paws. The plant-based wipes are compostable, and the convenient traveling pack is great for on-the-go use.

16 This 3-Tiered Toy For Endless Entertainment Petstages Tower of Tracks Amazon $11 See On Amazon For long-lasting play, this cat tower can’t be beat. Each of the three levels each has a ball that spins around the tracks — my cats love to see exactly how fast they can get them to go — while a nonslip base holds the tower in place. Plus, a thoughtful addition: The center opening has a safety bar across the top so that curious kitties don’t get their heads or legs stuck inside the toy.

17 A No-Spill Water Bowl For Dry Floors & Car Rides Lumoleaf No-Spill Water Bowl Amazon $16 See On Amazon Have you ever accidentally kicked your pet’s water bowl while preparing dinner, and then subsequently had to stop everything because your socks were soaking wet? Then you’ll really appreciate this no-spill water bowl. Also perfect for long car rides, it features a floating disk that adjusts height according to water level, so your pet can drink freely without making a wet mess.

18 The Brush With A Self-Cleaning Mechanism Ruff 'N Ruffus Self-Cleaning Grooming Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Ideal for both cats and dogs, this grooming brush features dozens of bent wire bristles that gently detangle your pet’s coat while removing loose hair. Even better, the brush head retracts with the push of a button, and the built-in grates remove any hair from the bristles, so you can dump it in the trash. The rubberized comfort grip makes it easy to handle, and you’ll also get a bonus set of nail clippers.

19 This Pineapple Chew Toy That’s Ultra-Tough Beewarm Pineapple Dog Chew Toy Amazon $14 See On Amazon Designed for dogs who love to chew (and chew aggressively), this toy is crafted from extra-firm, food-grade rubber, making it highly durable under stress from even the most notable gnawers, like German shepherds, Alaskan huskies, and, let’s face it, every terrier known to man. It also helps improves your pet’s dental health and becomes even more exciting to play with when filled with treats.

20 The Cat Treats That Improve Dental Health Feline Greenies Dental Treats Amazon $5 See On Amazon Keep your kitty’s dental hygiene game on point with these these treats that have dental health benefits. The veterinarian-recommended treats are made with all-natural ingredients, and since they’re flavored with catnip, your cat will gobble them up.

21 A Space-Saving Litter Box That Keeps Mess To A Minimum Van Ness Covered Corner Litter Pan Amazon $19 See On Amazon Designed to fit neatly in a corner to save on floor space, this enclosed litter box limits odor and keeps litter off the floor. Closed on all four sides, the box features a swinging door for entrance and exit, and the finish is stain-resistant and easy to clean. Plus, the hood has a replaceable air filter to help keep your space odor-free.

22 These Dog Waste Bags That Are Biodegradable Doggy Do Good Biodegradable Pet Waste Bags (60 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon An eco-friendly choice for conscientious dog parents, these dog waste bags decompose in just 90 days (unlike plastic which, well, pretty much never decomposes). The bags are thick to prevent leaks and have gusseted side panels for extra strength and capacity. Plus, unlike their competitors, they’re easy to open, so you’re not standing on the sidewalk struggling to open a bag for minutes on end.

23 An Elevated Feeder To Help With Digestive Issues & Arthritis IRIS Elevated Feeder Amazon $23 See On Amazon Designed to improve digestion during meals, this elevated feeder is crafted from sturdy plastic and available in four colors to match any decor. It’s also a great option for older dogs — several reviewers have reported that it helps pups with neck strain and arthritis eat more comfortably. It includes two removable stainless steel bowls, and the feeder’s raised edges prevent messes on the floor below.

24 The Cat Cube That’s Perfect Even For Small Spaces Bedsure Cat Cube Kitty Condo Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cat condos have been around for a long time, but many are large and cumbersome. Enter this cat cube that’s petite enough for small spaces. Even better, it gives kitty plenty of relaxing options; the enclosed space on the bottom is cozy and safe, while the platform on top offers a great perch. This lounge pad also has a scratcher on the side, and the whole thing folds away for storage and travel.

25 This Calming Coat That Helps Take The Edge Off American Kennel Club Stress-Relief Coat Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stress-relief coat provides a sense of calm to dogs who experience nervousness and anxiety. Useful for storms, travel, fireworks, and visits to the vet, the coat applies light pressure (like an all-over hug) and comes in multiple sizes for a snug fit. It’s washable, adjustable, and the fabric is designed to resist hair collection. Available sizes: 5

26 A Mat To Keep Your Furry Friends Warm & Toasty RIOGOO Pet Heating Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can use this heating mat for animals who are rehabilitating from illness or injury, but it’s also perfect for everyday comfort and coziness. The handheld control lets you adjust the temperature, and the auto-off function prevents overheating. The seven-layer construction is waterproof, and the cord is chew-resistant for long-lasting use. Available sizes: 4

27 This Diffuser That Releases Cat-Calming Scents Feliway Cat-Calming Diffuser Kit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Perfect for kitties that are adjusting to new homes (or cats that are simply prone to anxiety), this calming diffuser can help reduce stress and prevent unwanted behaviors like spraying and scratching. It plugs into the wall where it releases an odorless copy of the pheromone that cats naturally emit from the glands under their whiskers. This pheromone is the marker cats leave behind to make their territory more comforting. One reviewer wrote, “I just moved my cats into a new pad; my older boy is very anxious as it is, so the move was very stressful for him. I plugged in two diffusers and he is adjusting nicely!”

28 A Grooming Kit That’ll Save You Big Bucks Holdog Dog Grooming Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This all-in-one grooming kit has everything you need to serve up all of the hot canine (or feline) looks, without an expensive trip to the groomer. The kit includes a rechargeable three-speed clipper that operates quietly and with minimal vibration to keep dogs calm, as well as four guards of varying lengths for the perfect cut. You’ll also get scissors, a comb, and a dusting brush for pro-level grooming at home.

29 The Laser Toy That Works When You’re Away From Home YVE Life Cat Laser Toy Amazon $22 See On Amazon Laser play is a consistent pet favorite, and this laser offers entertainment even when you’re away from home. The rechargeable toy features a setting that turns it on for 15 minutes every three hours, which will keep your kitty on his toes and entertained all day. You can position it just about anywhere, and it features fast and slow modes, as well as a variety of laser patterns.

30 These Cat Claw Clippers With High Ratings H&H Pets Cat Nail Clipper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Save your upholstery, drapes, and bedding by using these highly rated claw clippers to keep their nails trim and tidy. The stainless steel blades feature a crescent cutout that’s compatible with the shape of claws, and the nonslip handles keep the scissors firmly in your fingers (even when kitty starts to squirm). Reviewers have reported that they’re “so easy to use,” and that they “cut their nails very fast without injury.”

31 The Paw Wax That Protects From The Elements Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax Amazon $15 See On Amazon This paw cream shields your dog’s paws against hot pavement, sand, snow, road salt, and other potential irritants. The classic salve is packed with vitamin E, beeswax, and nourishing oils that form a protective but breathable barrier. Just apply the soothing formulation on pads and between toes before heading out.

32 A Cat Carrier That Collapses For Storage Sport Pet Foldable Cat Carrier Amazon $33 See On Amazon Ideal for anyone with limited storage space, this cat carrier folds down to a width of just 4 inches, making it compact enough to store in a cabinet. The patented design features a side-opening door for easy entering and a cozy bed helps promote calmness. The solid construction lets you transport pets up to 25 pounds, and the handle makes it easy to carry. Choose from two sizes.

33 This Cover That Protects Car Seats From Dogs URPOWER Dog Car Seat Cover Amazon $29 See On Amazon Protect your car seats from mud, rough paws, and fur with this dog seat cover. The cover’s flaps extend across the entire back seat, with loops that go around headrests to keep the whole thing in place. And since the fabric is waterproof, you don’t have to stress about potential pet accidents. Plus, the surface of the cover is nonslip to keep your pup safe and secure around tight turns.

34 An Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste Formulated By Vets Vet's Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste Amazon $8 See On Amazon Formulated with a blend of enzymes and natural ingredients like neem oil, grapefruit seed extract, aloe, and baking soda, this toothpaste freshens your dog’s breath while removing plaque and tartar. The vet-formulated toothpaste comes with a toothbrush that features an efficient triple-head design to clean all sides of each tooth at once.

35 A Water Fountain That’s So Pleasing To Cats Veken Pet Water Fountain Amazon $27 See On Amazon It’s a fact that cats love to drink running water (some say it’s instinctive for them because still water can be contaminated in nature), and this pet fountain satisfies that primal desire. The BPA-free, 2.5-capacity fountain features three modes of flow and operates super quietly. It also comes with three replacement filters and a silicone pad to protect your floors from any small splashes.

36 This Cozy Bed Designed To Calm Anxious Pets Best Friends by Sheri Calming Pet Bed Amazon $32 See On Amazon Meet a real celebrity product: this calming pet bed that has an impressive 4.7-star rating after more than 42,000 reviews. Crafted from luxe faux fur and available in eight colors, the secret to its design is that it cradles your pet and features raised sides for feelings of security and comfort. Available sizes: 4

37 A Smart Cam That Lets You Watch Your Pets While You’re Away Teckin Cam Indoor Smart Camera Amazon $19 See On Amazon You thought smart cams were just for busting burglars, right? Well, you can also use this smart home camera to keep track of your fur baby while you’re away from home. The compatible app lets you livestream from anywhere, and since it has two-way audio, you can even talk to your dog (and tell it to get off the couch).

38 This Delicious Cat Treat That Relieves Hairballs Sentry Hairball Relief for Cats Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your cat struggles with hairballs, try this hairball relief paste that’s flavored like a delicious treat. And while cat parents know that trying to give a feline medicine is akin to taking your life into your own hands, reviewers have shared their cats will eat this preparation straight up. Just put a bit in their mouth, or better yet — on a paw — and hairballs will dissolve and pass gently into the litter box unnoticed — without all the drama.

39 A Spray That Reduces Cat Dander Burt's Bees Dander-Reducing Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon From trusted brand Burt’s Bees comes this spray formulated to reduce dander in cats, so even allergic people can enjoy hanging out with them. It’s formulated with skin-soothing colloidal oatmeal and aloe to deeply moisturize and reduce flaking and dander, while leaving fur shiny and soft. Just spritz and brush through the fur.

40 These Nail Caps That Keep Your Furniture Unshredded Soft Claws for Cats Nail Cap (40-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon For a safe and humane alternative to declawing a cat who is tearing up your furniture, try these nail caps. They fit over the cat’s own claws and dramatically limit any shredding or damage. The brainchild of a veterinarian, they’re simple, painless, and let your cat go about his day, while allowing you to continue enjoying your upholstered furniture.

41 This Staircase That’ll Give Your Pet A Leg Up Pet Gear Pet Stairs Amazon $28 See On Amazon Suitable for pets up to 150 pounds, this staircase is ideal for older pets who have lost the ability to jump up on your bed, but they’re also great for giving small pets a boost. Available in five colors, the stairs are light enough to move around the house and feature large, slip-proof carpeted landings.