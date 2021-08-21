Cats are naturally self-cleaning creatures, so they don’t need to be bathed nearly as often as dogs do, but periodic washing sessions can certainly be warranted. The best cat shampoos are made with gentle, soothing ingredients like coconut and oatmeal to cleanse and moisturize their skin and coat. Some are even fortified with specific ingredients to target skin conditions like itchiness, dandruff, and excessive shedding.

If you’re someone who lives with pet allergies, bathing your cat once a week can help reduce allergy-causing dander, but even if you’re not allergic, there are some instances when your kitty could use a shampoo session. Long-haired breeds as well as elderly and obese cats who struggle with cleaning themselves may benefit from regular baths, as can any kitty who gets into some sour-smelling garbage. When choosing a shampoo, keep in mind that some cats are particularly sensitive to fragrance, in which case, you’ll want to find an unscented formula, while others may actually enjoy scent (the smell of lavender may even soothe a stressed kitty). If your cat really can’t stand the water — and you’d prefer not to end up with arms full of scratches — a waterless shampoo effectively cleanses fur, no rinsing required.

If your cat is dealing with a condition like dry, flaky skin, Chyrle Bonk, DVM, a remote veterinary consultant for ExcitedCats, recommends ingredients like oatmeal, aloe, and vitamin E, which can “really help to moisturize and reduce itch. They are also natural so they shouldn’t bother the skin.” Sarah Wooten, DVM and Certified Veterinary Journalist (CVF) of Pumpkin pet insurance says the best cat shampoos for dandruff will be made with ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, ethyl lactate, selenium sulfide, and sulfur and salicylic acid. Dr. Wooten warns, “Never use a product that has tar included in the ingredient list, as it is toxic to cats,” — i.e., put down that bottle of human dandruff shampoo.

When it comes to washing your cat, less is actually more. “Frequent bathing can also cause itchiness and dry skin,” according to Dr. Bonk. Instead, brush regularly in between baths to distribute your cat’s natural oils. And when in doubt about your cat’s bathing needs, be sure to talk to your vet.

With all that in mind, here are the best cat shampoos — and they’re all on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best

One of Dr. Bonk’s recommendations, this organic cat shampoo is an all-around great pick, and a total game-changer if your cat is prone to excessive shedding. Made with soothing aloe vera gel, oatmeal, Vitamin E, and almond oil, the hypoallergenic, paraben-free formula deeply moisturizes your cat’s skin, replenishes oils, and leaves fur with a healthy shine. And since it’s highly effective at removing excess hair, you’ll immediately notice a difference in how much they shed — and how many hairballs they cough up.

According to a reviewer: “I have two cats who shed like crazyyyy. One of them leaves piles of hair when you touch him. I washed & rinsed them twice & once they were all dry I saw a big difference. There was no longer hair all over the place. After two baths I was shocked at the difference in both my cats. [...] I would definitely buy again!”

2. The Best For Cats With Sensitive Skin

Dr. Bonk recommends this hypoallergenic shampoo for cats who have sensitive skin. The mild formula is made with natural coconut-based cleansers and fortified with vitamin E to revitalize fur, and allantoin and lactic acid to moisturize and strengthen the skin’s lipid barrier. The soothing shampoo is also useful for when your cat has an allergic reaction — whether it be a flea bite or a specific type of food — as this shampoo can alleviate itchiness and redness. Made without fragrances, dyes, sulfates, or soaps, this shampoo is gentle enough for regular use. If your cat’s skin reacts negatively towards traditional pet shampoo, it’s worth giving this one a try.

According to a reviewer: “My cat had an allergic reaction (either to food or flea bite, still undetermined) [...] After seeing very little progress, we bathed him with this product and the itching and scratching stopped right away. It's been about 5 days now and he's probably due for another bath, but we are cone free! This stuff relieved the itching and made his fur so soft. This product is MAGICAL!”

3. The Best Medicated Cat Shampoo For Dandruff

If you’ve gotten the OK from your veterinarian to treat your cat’s dandruff at home, this medicated shampoo can work wonders. Formulated with benzoyl peroxide, sulfur, and salicylic acid, the shampoo targets dandruff by softening and loosening dead skin, while degreasing fur at the same time. It’s best for cats who not only have flaky skin, but oily skin as well, but since it’s medicated, you’ll want to double-check with your vet to make sure the active ingredients are suitable for your specific cat’s fur.

According to a reviewer: “I've used it once so far and already her dandruff looks better than it did, and it's not JUST because of the bath, because I've tried other shampoos before this. I really like the smell of this stuff, I can't really describe it, but it's very pleasant and mild. [...] I'll probably use this on her every week for a little while to really help her skin.”

4. The Best-Smelling Cat Shampoo

From the co-founder of Paul Mitchell comes a cat shampoo that smells so good, you’ll wish it was available for humans, too. The invigorating lavender-spearmint fragrance lingers on your kitty’s fur for days after a bath — a plus for cat owners — but reviewers have also stated that the aromatherapeutic scent calmed their cat down during their bath. John Paul Pet’s formula is made with natural soothing and moisturizing ingredients like tea tree oil, chamomile, aloe vera gel, and eucalyptus. It’s free of parabens, but since it’s not hypoallergenic, it’s best for cats who aren’t sensitive to fragrances.

According to a reviewer: “This product smells fantastic! You know how most pet shampoo stops smelling good the moment its rinsed off? Not this one. My cat is silky smooth and smells great. The soap was quite thick so it was able to be managed easily and not running all over the place. Even though it was thick it was exceptionally easy to rinse out.”

5. The Best Waterless Cat Shampoo

Dr. Bonk suggests this waterless shampoo for reluctant kitties who won’t go anywhere near a sink or bathtub. This foaming, no-rinse formula is made with hydrating aloe vera gel to support healthy skin and fur, neem oil for moisture retention, antioxidant-rich vitamin E, and oatmeal to soothe irritation. Just massage a few pumps of the lightly scented shampoo into your cat’s fur, then allow to air dry before combing through with a brush, or wiping away excess dirt and hair with a cloth. It’s free of parabens and sulfates, and safe to use on cats 12 weeks and older.

According to a reviewer: “We massaged the foam into our cat's fur, allowed to air dry, and combed her fur. Her fur feels soft and clean and she smells amazing! The best part — no trauma to kitty! She didn't mind being bathed with this product. I will definitely stock up and use this every time she needs a bath.”

6. The Best Shampoo For Kittens

Washing a kitten — or a litter of kittens — can be done as soon as they reach four weeks of age, and this tearless Burt’s Bees cat shampoo is designed with young cats in mind. Buttermilk is the key ingredient, which nourishes skin and leaves fur feeling soft and conditioned. The shampoo is made with 99.7% natural ingredients, and has no fragrances, sulfates, colorants, or harsh chemicals that could irritate a kitten’s skin (for this reason, it’s also a good option for adult cats with particularly sensitive skin).

According to a reviewer: “I LOVE this shampoo for kittens! We rescued a very young VERY pregnant female this fall. She had 5 babies and I've been bathing them with this. It smells nice and does a fantastic job on their coats! They are all super soft, fluffy and smelling great after their bathtime!”

Experts:

Dr. Chyrle Bonk, DVM, veterinarian and remote veterinarian consultant for Excited Cats.

Dr. Sarah Wooten, DVM, CVF, veterinarian for Pumpkin pet insurance.