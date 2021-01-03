Cooks who want to prevent foods from sticking to their frying pans without using copious amounts of butter or cooking oil know that nonstick ceramic pans are a great option. The best ceramic frying pans have a PFOA-free nonstick coating to prevent food from getting stuck, and a solid metal base that heats up quickly and evenly.

Contrary to their name, ceramic nonstick pans aren’t really made from ceramic. Instead, their coating is derived from sand and silicon, which produces a glossy finish and helps food slide around. Using high-heat and metal utensils on your ceramic pan may degrade this coating, so it’s best to stick to lower temperatures, and use wood or silicone utensils.

Most ceramic pans have an aluminum or steel base that conducts heat well without weighing it down too much. Some pans will also have a magnetic layer in the base that makes them compatible with induction cooktops, but not all do — so be sure to double check this if you have an induction stove. Some pans are safe to use on both gas and electric cooktops as well as in the oven, depending on what material the handle is made of, and how temperature sensitive the ceramic coating is. Many of the selections on this list are also dishwasher-safe, although hand-washing will best preserve any nonstick coating over time.

With all of this in mind, here are some of the best ceramic frying pans you can buy right now, and they're all available on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall

Material: Aluminum

Oven safe: Up to 450 degrees

Size: 8 inches

This 8-inch copper frying pan from Michelangelo has an ergonomic steel handle that stays cool while cooking, and comes with a convenient glass lid. The base is made from an aluminum alloy that heats up evenly and is compatible with induction cooktops. The scratch-resistant cooking surface is coated with a PFOA- and PTFE-free ceramic coating, and has an elegant copper color.

This pan is dishwasher-safe, but the manufacturer recommends hand-washing whenever possible. Michelangelo also sells a 10-inch and 11-inch pan if you want to build your own nonstick set or if you prefer a larger size. Reviewers love how easy it is to clean this pan, but recommended cooking over lower temperatures to get the best nonstick performance.

One reviewer wrote: “I needed a smaller pan for omelet making and heating single serve meals. This is just right for that. It's non-stick coating is very efficient and the pan is of quality workmanship. I would definitely recommend and will be purchasing other pans as needed.”

2. The Best Budget Ceramic Frying Pan

Material: Aluminum

Oven safe: Up to 850 degrees

Size: 8 inches

This diamond-infused nonstick pan from Blue Diamond is 8 inches wide, which is perfect for sautéing vegetables or whipping up a batch of sunny side-up eggs. Its ceramic coating is PFOA-, lead- and cadmium-free, so it won’t release any toxic fumes if it’s accidentally overheated.

The base is made from sturdy forged aluminum, so it’s not magnetic and not compatible with induction stovetops, but the diamond-infused coating increases the pan’s durability as well as helps the cooking surface heat up evenly. This pan is super versatile to use as well, since it’s oven- and broiler-safe up to 850 degrees and is dishwasher-safe, too. The manufacturer recommends using a few drops of a high-smoke point oil (like avocado oil or sunflower oil) to help keep the pan slick throughout many uses.

Reviewers noted that in order to get the best performance, you should hand-wash this pan and avoid using metal utensils on its surface.

One reviewer wrote: “Best nonstick pan I’ve ever used! I bought one of these pans and ended up buying three more because they were just that good. Incredible nonstick Surface. So easy to clean up. I have put them in the top rack of my dishwasher but very infrequently. [They] heat evenly and are made well”

3. The Best Ceramic Nonstick Set

Material: Aluminum

Oven safe: Up to 350 degrees

Sizes: 9.5 inches (fry pan), 11 inches (griddle), 1 quart (saucepan)

This four-piece ceramic nonstick set from GreenLife is great for those buying their first cookware set or for equipping a new kitchen. The set comes with a versatile 9.5-inch fry pan, an 11-inch griddle, and a 1-quart saucepan with a glass lid.

The rivet-less aluminum construction heats up quickly, is easy to clean, and has a PFAS-, PFOA-, lead-, and cadmium-free ceramic coating that won’t release fumes even if accidentally overheated. The recycled aluminum base is not induction stovetop compatible, but it's thick enough to resist warping and wobbling. The stay-cool handle on these pans lends a pop of bright color, but makes them less oven-friendly, as they can only withstand temperatures up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. However, this set is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

For best results, GreenLife recommends only using soft silicone or wood utensils and cooking over low heat with these pans.

One reviewer wrote: “I have had these [pans] now for a few months, and I am in love! I can't express how much better than regular non stick pans these are. The small one is perfect for omelettes. I use it almost daily for this, and it still looks brand new. Now, I'm not the greatest omelet maker, so there has been the occasional instance where I managed to coat the outside of the pan in egg... very easy cleanup! The bottom hasn't been scraped up like a regular non stick teflon pan either, so no shards of stuff in or food.”

4. The Best Large Ceramic Nonstick Pan

Material: Aluminum

Oven safe: Up to 600 degrees

Size: 12 inches

This sleek midnight black ceramic pan from GreenPan is large enough for a family-size stir-fry, and comes with a convenient glass lid. The midnight color will look stunning in any kitchen, and this pan has exceptional performance as well.

The diamond-infused ceramic coating is PFAS-, PFOA-, lead-, and cadmium-free, so it’s extra durable and safe to use without worrying about toxic fumes. The pan has an aluminum base and is oven safe up to 600 degrees, with an ergonomic steel handle for ease of use. This pan is not induction compatible, but the anodized base is scratch-resistant and designed to stand up to heavy daily use. This pan is also dishwasher-safe, and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

One reviewer wrote: “I love my pan, so far it's been a breeze to cook with! My eggs rarely stick to the pan..like its so easy to remove them with my spatula and very easy to clean. My mother in law got me a ceramic pan for Christmas but it doesn't even come close to beating my greenpan. Worth it for sure!”