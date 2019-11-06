Concerns about cookware and toxicity primarily stem from the use of certain nonstick coatings, but the best nontoxic cookware can be durable, nonstick, as well as free from excessive chemicals. One of the biggest callout in cookware is perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, a chemical formerly used in the production of nonstick pans like Teflon, which has raised concerns in the past few decades. However, as the American Cancer Society has written, PFOA is "not present in significant amounts in the final products." Despite low risks to the consumers, DuPont, the maker of Teflon, stopped using PFOA during production in 2013.

The worst known side effect from using Teflon is flu-like symptoms if the pan is overheated. Scratching and overheating can cause the nonstick coating to flake into food, and while there are no scientifically confirmed risks for consuming polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE, Teflon’s generic name, many people still choose to avoid it.

That brings up the real issue with PTFE: It isn’t particularly long-lasting, and many experts recommend replacing PTFE-treated cookware every three to five years. That's where ceramic, enameled, or cast iron pans come in as great nonstick alternatives when used with hot fats.

Generally, most PTFE-free cookware is nontoxic. That includes cast iron and stainless steel, which have also occasionally raised eyebrows for the presence of nickel and iron. However, the government of Canada has found them safe and concluded that any levels of nickel or iron that may be consumed after cooking food are far below daily recommended amounts of the metals. That includes when the cast iron is being used to cook acidic foods like tomato sauce, according to America’s Test Kitchen.

With that said, there are also enough nontoxic cookware options to avoid iron and steel if you so choose. Here are the best options in each category:

1 The Best Nonstick Nontoxic Cookware GreenLife Soft Grip 16-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set Amazon $86 See On Amazon Ceramic nonstick is a great alternative to PTFE as long as you use it with hot fats and oils. These metal pans use a silicon coating, basically made from sand, that prevents sticking. Unlike PTFE-coated pans, they are safer at much higher temperatures. This budget-friendly set of 16 pieces from GreenLife is highly rated and in addition to three sizes of frying pans, a stockpot, a sauté pan, and two sauce pans also includes an insert for steaming and pasta as well as nylon utensils. However, if you don’t want a set, pieces can be purchased individually or in a 14-piece set. It's also available in eight colors including black and blue. The only downside to this nonstick ceramic pick is that the slick surface won’t sear food as well. So while nonstick ceramic is great for daily use, you may want another pan to get a good sear on things like meat, or tasty browning on vegetables. One reviewer wrote: "LOVE these! I heard of the mystical nonstick and nontoxic qualities of ceramic cookware. I was apprehensive of ceramic, afraid that it was somehow fragile. Not the case! I fried an egg with NO oil in the frying pan- it did NOT stick! These are fine in the dishwasher, and I will never go back to any other cookware besides ceramic."

2 The Most Durable Nontoxic Cookware Lodge Cast Iron 4-Piece Set Amazon $115 See On Amazon Cast iron can last for a decades if well-cared for. And while traditionally, cast iron had to be "seasoned" through use to make it nonstick, Lodge was the first company to pre-season cookware, making it nonstick from the beginning. Lodge’s cast iron cookware, like this set of four, is well-priced and heavy-duty. Simply wipe clean and dry off thoroughly, then coat with cooking oil to maintain the seasoning for best results. Iron won’t leach into food in significant amounts, unless your pan starts to rust. However, even rusted cast iron can be rescued and re-seasoned. One reviewer wrote: "I've had this set for 4 years and absolutely love it. We are actually getting rid of our regular non-stick pots and pans because we don't use them very often and prefer the safe materials of the cast iron. They are so versatile and keep well if you take care of them."

3 The Most Versatile Nontoxic Cookware AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven Amazon $47 See On Amazon Dutch ovens can be used for cooking, slow-cooking, baking, frying, and deep-frying, and they can go from oven to stove, making them a great all-around pick. Enameled cookware is also easy to clean and care for. The heavy-duty cast iron inside layer is great at holding heat, and the enamel makes the surface easier to clean and adds an extra layer to prevent the iron from interacting with the food. Many high-end Dutch ovens cost several hundred dollars. However, AmazonBasics is built like similar brands (cast iron coated with enamel) at a fraction of the cost. Enamel is nontoxic and safe to use as long as it doesn’t chip. One reviewer wrote: "Excellent value... I have Le Creuset and Staub pieces... this is so close it's hard to think about buying a much more expensive options simply for making stock, braising, etc. Looks very nice, too."

4 The Best Nontoxic Cookware For Searing Food Cuisinart 10-Piece Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set Amazon $230 See On Amazon Stainless steel is safe to cook with and won't leach a significant amount of nickel or iron, according to the Canadian government. This set is tri-ply, meaning there are three layers of steel, to ensure more even heating. It also helps keep the pan from warping over time. Stainless steel is oven-safe, which can be helpful for finishing dishes or one-pot meals. While enamel and ceramic are more nonstick, stainless steel can be scrubbed down or soaked for hard-to-remove residue. You will likely need to cook with plenty of oils or liquids to prevent sticking, though. Because stainless steel has a “rougher” surface than most nonstick options, this will give food a better sear. Seared or browned food tastes good because of the Maillard reaction, the process that both browns food and gives it more flavor. One reviewer wrote: "finally recycled my odd assortment of cookware gathered over the years. After reading a LOT about toxins in other cookware, I also tossed out any non stick items (including serving and spatula items) in favor of professional grade cookware. These pieces are GORGEOUS! They heat evenly, are heavy and durable, and because they are pro grade, food does NOT stick. I scrambled an egg in the pan for my first cook and the pan practically wiped clean."

Still looking for answers? We've got you covered.

What is the best cookware that is nontoxic?

In general, the best cookware that is nontoxic will be free from PFOAs and safe to use at high temperatures while still providing a reliably nonstick surface. The best nontoxic cookware for you will depend on what you like to cook most often. If you love getting a good sear on meat or veggies, stainless steel is your best bet, but it doesn't have the same inherently nonstick qualities as cast iron or ceramic. Between those two? It's all about personal preference.

What is the safest cookware for your health?

Cast iron is one of the safest cookware options on the market, because the only thing that goes into a standard cast iron pan is, well, iron. As long as your cookware does not contain harmful chemicals, though, nontoxic cookware options are all pretty safe for your health. If you're concerned about cutting fat as part of your diet, you might want to choose a ceramic option, as they tend to have the most reliably nonstick surfaces, which means you won't need to cook with as much oil or butter.

Is stainless steel the healthiest cookware?

Especially if you love high-heat cooking methods, stainless steel is an excellent choice. It's free of toxic materials, relatively inexpensive, and there's not much you can't cook in stainless steel. That being said, since it is less nonstick than other finishes, you'll need to use more fats when using this type of cookware.