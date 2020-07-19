As you look to upgrade your kitchen appliances, you'll quickly find that there are countless blenders on the market to choose from — and many of them cost upwards of $100. But you don't have to break the bank to get one of the best cheap blenders, and they're still able to crush fruits and vegetables (and sometimes ice), and many will have settings to tackle smoothies, soups, and more. The best part? You can spend as little as $30. Here are some key things to look for while shopping for the best budget blender for your needs:

Settings: If your main goal is a daily smoothie, you can go for a simple blender with easy, one-touch operation, but if you're looking to flex your culinary skills, a cheap blender that offers multiple speeds and settings provides more versatility to chop, purée, and blend a variety of foods quickly and efficiently. You may even want to consider an immersion blender, which does a bang-up job of whipping up soups and sauces — right there in a pot or bowl — and which can still make a great smoothie.

Wattage: This is the measurement of a blender's power, and while lower wattage models often can blend ice and harder foods, it'll have to work harder to do so. The long-term result of all that hard work is a shorter lifespan, so consider whether you want to save money now or pay a little more upfront for a blender that won't have to be replaced any time soon.

Just because a blender is on the thrifty side doesn't mean you have to skimp on quality, so if you're ready to snag your next favorite kitchen gadget, check out this list of some of the best cheap blenders Amazon has to offer — and they're all under $100.

1. The Best Blender For The Money

Earning consistently high ratings, the Oster Pro 1200 packs 1,200 watts for efficient blending and features dual-direction blades (the top blades rotate one direction while the bottom blades rotate in another) that allow for a quicker and more efficient results. The blender has six speed settings, including three that are pre-programmed for smoothies, milkshakes, and chopping food, as well as a pulse button. The 24-ounce, dishwasher-safe blending jar is made from from borosilicate glass for durability and heat resistance. This is an all-around versatile buy, and with the highest wattage on the list, you shouldn't have to replace it any time soon.

Glowing review: “I have 2 favorite products purchased by amazon this year. This product is one of them, it is amazing. By far the best blender I have ever owned. It crushes Ice for my smoothie and it has a pulse button for when I want to shred foods, not mush them.”

2. The Best Budget Blender

For about half the price of the above option, you can get this (also highly rated) cheap blender by Hamilton Beach. It tops out at 700 watts, so it's not quite as powerful and you may need to replace it sooner than the top pick. However, it has an impressive 12 preset modes, including dicing, grating, ice crushing, smoothie, and (my favorite) salsa. There's also a pulse button, but — a drawback — no customizable speed settings, which gives you a little less control over the final results. The big, 48-ounce glass jar is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Glowing review: "Works like a charm! Have had this machine for about a year now and it still works great. It is not the most powerful blender out there but especially for the price point works great and gets the job done."

3. The Best Blender For Smoothies

If a blender for smoothies is what you're after, the NutriBullet will be right up your alley. It does away with multiple settings, in favor of easy one-touch operation. And while this limits the versatility of the blender, it makes whipping up a morning smoothie that much more effortless. It features a 600-watt motor and a 24-ounce blending jar that doubles as a to-go cup, and it comes with a lid. The cup is top-rack dishwasher safe, as are some of the other detachable parts.

Glowing review: “This is an excellent small blender for smoothies or other personal blended drinks. We use ours daily. Other versions have additional containers and accessories, which in my opinion are not worth the additional cost. Highly recommended.”

4. The Best Portable Personal Blender

With this USB-powered portable blender, you can make smoothies no matter where you are. It's equipped with 175 watts of power — enough for small blending but not enough to blend standard sized ice cubes — and comes with a 14-ounce blending cup that doubles as a to-go bottle.The dishwasher-safe blender comes with a funnel for adding ingredients, as well as an ice tray that makes cubes that are small enough for the blender to handle. Of course, the trade-off for portability is versatility, so this option only operates on one simple setting.

Glowing review: “I love this portable blender! I work in a fast paced medical office and so i use this for my shakes in the morning at my desk and in the afternoon at lunch. Easy to clean i only charge it once every 4 or 5 days."

5. The Best Large-Capacity Option Under $100

Offering 1,000 watts of power and a generous 72-ounce jar, this Ninja blender is ideal for culinary creations or batches of shakes and smoothies for your entire crew. And since reviewers report being pleased with its ability to crush ice, this a great option if you're looking to blend up daiquiris or frozen margaritas. Although there are no pre-programmed settings, the Ninja offers three speeds and a pulse function for control (although you may have to practice a bit until you find the right speed for each blending task). The blending jar is made with durable, dishwasher-safe plastic.

Glowing review: “I’ve had my Ninja for nearly four years and it’s still going strong. My average use is about 3 times/week. It still blends great, I’ve never had the plastic break, I’ve never been cut by the blades. Handle it with care and you’ll definitely get your money’s worth out of this investment.”

6. A Multifunctional Immersion Blender

And now for something completely different: An immersion blender that lets you blend directly in a bowl or pot, so you don't have to transfer ingredients when making soups, sauces, pestos, and more. For ultimate convenience, this model comes with a whisk attachment, chopper attachment, and a mixing beaker, so you can use it to make smoothies, aerate eggs, chop meat or nuts, whip up marinades and sauces, or even make baby food. It boasts an 800-watt motor and 12 blending speeds, but no preset modes. The bell-shaped blade keeps splashing to a minimum, and the attachments and 20-ounce plastic beaker are all dishwasher-safe.

Glowing review: “I like the fact that it comes with a food processor. There are times when my blender is just too much when wanting to chop up food, and the processor will be great for that. This will be good for helping to make wholesome soups too.”