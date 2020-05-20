Though they are more compact than the average at-home blender, the best mini blenders have a sufficient motor to handle all of your daily smoothies, shakes, or other small-batch needs with ease. They are also extra convenient as many options come with removable mixing jars that are not only dishwasher safe, but can double as travel cups as well.

First, consider your capacity needs. A mini model often produces the equivalent of a a single-serve blender cup (about 13 to 20 ounces), but if you're willing to spend a little more, you can also get a decent countertop model that can deliver nearly double what the average personal-sized machine does.

Next most important spec to look at will be the blender's watts. For making a typical smoothie or light puree at home, 300-500 watts will be adequate enough to blend up a handful of ice cubes and other ingredients like fruits or vegetables. Anything with less watts will still be able to do the job, but you may need to pre-chop some of your ingredients, since those motors aren't made for strenuous tasks.

Beyond blending silky smooth beverages, if you also want your machine to also be able to whip or crush up tougher snacks like raw nut butters you can still find a proper mini size with 900 or more watts.

1. The Best Single-Serve Blender On A Budget Epica Personal Blender With Take-Along Bottle $25 | Amazon See On Amazon 300 watts There is a lot to like about this Epica personal blender. Most notably, it boasts stainless steel blades, and a one-button operation — all at a relatively affordable price point. The BPA-free mixing jar is dishwasher safe and holds 20 ounces, which makes it a great sized single-serving mini blender. The cup also doubles as a travel mug when you attach the included leakproof, flip-top lid. Plus, the manufacturer offers a 2-year warranty. Helpful review: “The best mini blender! Makes perfect frozen margaritas with crushed ice from the fridge. The blending is smooth and not overly noisy. It's worth every dime.”

2. The Most Powerful Single-Serve Blender Ninja Nutri Ninja Pro BL456 Compact Blender $60 | Amazon See On Amazon 900 watts This Nurti Ninja Pro can more easily handle your blending needs without sacrificing portability. It comes with two BPA-free plastic mixing jars cups (24- and 18- ounces) that can be removed from the blender's base and used as a travel mug with the included to-go lid. All removable parts (including the blades) are dishwasher safe. Thousands of fans on Amazon testify that they are "blown away by the power and quality" of the compact-sized blender. It's also very easy to use: just press the container down onto the base to activate its pulsing motions. Beyond smoothies, it's great for mincing, pureeing, and even chopping ice with ease. It comes with a one-year warranty. Note: Some reviewers report that it's quite loud, but with the typical smoothie (with frozen fruits and ice) taking only about 25 seconds to make, consider it a very minor hassle for an otherwise highly rated machine. Helpful review: "This blender is the best small blender I've used. I use mine to make blended coffees every morning[...]. This blender has plenty of power, maybe too much, and doesn't struggle at all."

3. The Largest Capacity: A Countertop Blender With An Extra-Powerful Motor Hamilton Beach Professional Quiet Blender $150 | Amazon See On Amazon 1500 watts This Hamilton Beach blender offers an extra powerful motor and many of the functions of a full-sized blender but at a reduced 32-ounce capacity size that won't take up as much counter space. Its stainless steel blades easily crush ice and frozen fruits while being especially quiet, thanks to the machine's removable shield that softens the sound. This blender also offers four blending options: smoothie, ice crush, puree, and clean. In addition, the BPA-free mixing jar, handy tamper, and lid are all dishwasher safe. It doesn't come with a to-go cup, and it is the most expensive blender on this list, but if you want a high-quality, long-lasting mini blender with a 5-year warranty, this one is a great investment. Helpful review: "I am mainly making smoothies for myself. All the veggies, nuts and fruits pulverize completely. I use the quiet shield and am satisfied with the sound level as that was a concern of mine and the main reason I chose this model."