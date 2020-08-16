If your bed isn’t feeling as comfortable as it once did, you don't necessarily have to spend a lot of money on a new mattress — a mattress topper can help you sleep better and extend the life of your mattress. The best cheap mattress toppers can change the feel of your mattress for less than $150 and will come in a material that meets your sleeping preferences.

Mattress toppers come in a range of materials, that will affect the overall feel and price. Here’s what you need to know:

Memory foam is soft, comfortable, and can reduce pressure on joints. If you sleep with someone who tosses and turns, this material can help you sleep more soundly because it reduces motion when one person moves about, but it can be pricier than some other types. Memory foam may have an odor initially and can get hot, so you may want to consider one infused with gel for a cooling effect if you're a hot sleeper. Although one of the picks below is machine washable, many experts feel it is best to spot clean memory foam.

is soft, comfortable, and can reduce pressure on joints. If you sleep with someone who tosses and turns, this material can help you sleep more soundly because it reduces motion when one person moves about, but it can be pricier than some other types. Memory foam may have an odor initially and can get hot, so you may want to consider one infused with gel for a cooling effect if you're a hot sleeper. Although one of the picks below is machine washable, many experts feel it is best to spot clean memory foam. Latex mattress toppers are firmer than memory foam, can be more expensive, are resilient and known for relieving pressure points, and may not be the best pick if you sleep hot, an issue that is even more common with closed-cell latex. With that said, they're also durable, antimicrobial, and provide good joint support. Latex should only be spot cleaned.

mattress toppers are firmer than memory foam, can be more expensive, are resilient and known for relieving pressure points, and may not be the best pick if you sleep hot, an issue that is even more common with closed-cell latex. With that said, they're also durable, antimicrobial, and provide good joint support. Latex should only be spot cleaned. Polyester blend mattress toppers, sometimes also called down alternative, are the least expensive upfront, but keep in mind they aren’t as durable, can feel hot, and can compress or get lumpy over time. Sometimes called fiberfill, this type won’t provide as much support as other materials but is an alternative option if you like the feel of feathers and are on a tighter budget. This material is typically machine washable, but you should always check the care instructions from the manufacturer.

Mattress toppers are usually 1- to 4-inches thick, and a thicker mattress topper will have a greater effect on changing the feel of your mattress. If your mattress isn’t too old and you just want to change the feel to firmer or softer, a thinner mattress topper is all you need. A 3- or 4-inch mattress topper will more dramatically alter the support and comfort of your mattress and is typically more expensive.

A mattress topper provides a quick and cost-effective way to upgrade your sleep, so keep reading to choose one of the best cheap mattress toppers below.

1. The Best Memory Foam Mattress Topper Under $100

This memory foam mattress topper is infused with gel for a pleasant cooling effect. This 3-inch topper has a medium firmness, and it's highly rated on Amazon with over 1,500 reviews. Plus, its ventilated design improves airflow to ensure comfort. Dozens of reviewers reported that it’s like "sleeping on a cloud." This mattress is CertiPUR-US certified, which means it underwent rigorous testing to ensure it is free of ozone depleters, formaldehyde, mercury, lead, and other flame retardants and metals. The topper itself is not machine washable, but it comes with a removable, machine washable zippered mesh topper cover.

A helpful review: "I’ve been wanting a new topper and this one exceeded my expectations, the comfort is amazing, no smell as some of these toppers can smell at first, does help keep me cooler, not cold..opened it up and fluffed up very fast, it [has] revamped my bed, stays in place ... I’ve had 6 back surgeries and this helped me get well needed rest and comfort, it cradles you, relieves pressure points..5 stars from me"

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

2. The Best Memory Foam Mattress Topper Under $60

Another memory foam mattress topper to consider is this soft, 1.5-inch thick one that's even more affordable than my first pick, although notably less thick. As a bonus, this mattress topper is infused with green tea extract to eliminate odors and absorb moisture if you sometimes sweat in your sleep. If you prefer a thicker mattress pad, this one also comes in 2- and 3-inch sizes. It has a breathable ventilated design and is made with cooling gel beads, plus this pick is CertiPUR-US certified. Reviewers say it is not overly firm and contours to the body, so be sure you appreciate a softer topper before opting for this pick. Reviews also confirm that this topper is machine washable, but requires a high capacity washing machine.

A helpful review: “This memory foam top is really good. It gives enough padding for the comfort but not too much that it would sink. We've been using this for almost 3 weeks and ever since we got it me and my hubby had been having a lot more comfortable sleep. I don't have any more shoulder and neck pain because I'm a side sleeper so I used to wake up with a sore shoulder and neck. My hubby used to sweat a lot and he always wake up soaking wet but this topper [helps] him quite a lot too. [...]”

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

3. The Best Down Alternative Mattress Topper

The most affordable option on this list, this down alternative mattress topper is a soft polyester pick. The 2-inch thick mattress topper with straps stays firmly in place over your mattress and is highly rated with over 1,000 reviews. One reviewer commented that the extra fluffiness of this topper set it apart from other down alternatives, making it super soft and comfortable to sleep on. Its straps are designed to accommodate mattresses as deep as 20 inches. This pick is safe in the washing machine.

A helpful review: "So comfy! My last topper was feather down and it became flat and needed to be fluffed a lot but this topper..omg it felt like heaven when I put on my bed. Like being in a really nice hotel bed! I have zero complaints at all. I really loved that it's in a fitted sheet form because my last one, the flat feathers, moved all the time and it irked my nerves to have to always strip one side of bed to move it back in place. Ain't nobody got time for that! So I don't have to do that with this topper so my nerves is blissfully irkless."

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king, California king

4. The Best Latex Mattress Topper

This quality latex mattress topper on a budget is highly rated with over 2,000 reviews and made of 100% natural latex. Its firmness is described as soft, though keep in mind latex is inherently firmer than memory foam. According to the Mattress Latex Density scale where an ILD of 20 is considered soft and an ILD of 50 is very firm, the heat-neutral topper scores a 20. This 2-inch topper is the brand's most popular size, and one reviewer commented it's a "delight to sleep upon." If you prefer a different height this mattress also comes in 1- and 3-inch options. This topper should be spot cleaned and/or protected with a washable mattress topper cover.

A helpful review: “[...] These toppers give a real upgrade to our already expensive mattresses [...] By adding these latex toppers, we get that extra layer of comfort and if we ever have a problem with body impressions we can easily change the toppers ourselves. We've had our oldest topper for about 2.5 years though and no problems yet. It is just as comfortable as the day we got it. [...] I'm a big guy at nearly 300 lbs and a side sleeper. My wife is very petite and primarily a stomach sleeper. We both love these toppers and they work great for each of us. Our various guests (both family and friends) tell us our guest bed is one of the most comfortable beds they sleep on. We always let them in on our little secret: it is the soft natural latex topper that makes the difference. Don't let the 'soft' moniker fool you. These have the perfect balance between soft comfort and firm support. They are delight to sleep upon.”