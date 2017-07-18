Warm weather feels so delightful — until you wake up every morning drenched in sweat, that is. High temperatures are great if you're at the beach or picnicking in the park, but when you're trying to sleep, it's a nightmare. The best cooling mattress toppers can mean the difference between throwing off your covers all night and actually getting some quality Zzz's.

According to experts, you'll sweat out 26 gallons of water over the course of a year while you sleep. That's just the average. If you're prone to heating up at night, like me, that number could be a little higher. I'm probably the Queen of all sweaters, so I'm guessing that number would be closer to 50 gallons in my case. So, if that sounds familiar, you're not alone.

Thankfully, there are ways to stem the rising tide of sweat. Your mattress and sheets might be trapping your body heat and not allowing air to circulate. That adds to the already elevated temperatures of the season. Instead, these cooling mattress toppers are designed for optimal air flow and breathability.

Your sleep is precious and it's not worth losing a minute of rest to a hot bed. You might find a cooling mattress topper is your ticket to dreamland. And it'll be great to wake up with dry hair.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. ExceptionalSheets Bamboo Mattress Pad

This cooling mattress pad is lined with a breathable bamboo rayon cover, and it even includes a built-in skirt to hug the rim of your mattress for a secure fit. Filled with hypoallergenic down alternative, it provides extra support within the cushion. However, it isn't waterproof. Still, the topper is also available in eight sizes for different bed types.

Why fans love it: "I have purchased other mattress pads designed to be cooling, but this is the best cooling mattress pad I have owned. It is comfortable, easy to put on and it stays put."

2. Safe And Sound Waterproof Cooling Mattress Pad

This microfiber mattress pad isn't lined with bamboo rayon, but it is constructed with a four-layer 3-D system that's meant to keep you cool. Below the wavy outer layer of breathable polyester is a layer of plush microfiber followed by waterproof thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). Therefore, the topper is both cooling and waterproof — so don't worry too much about spills. This topper is available in four sizes to cover different mattress types.

Why fans love it: "Best mattress protector that I have purchased thus far. It does not make any noise and keeps you cool."

3. Cool Care Technologies Cooling Pad

When you need a really cool option, try out this portable gel mattress topper which uses gel to disperse heat evenly to keep you cool. The pad can be used in one of two ways: under your sheets (where it stays cool for two to three hours), or over your sheets, where you can sleep directly on it and experience a briefer, but more immediate and intense feeling of coolness. You don't even need to put it in the fridge or freezer to make it cold again; simply place it in a cool spot to recharge. It's available in two sizes: one for your body, and one for your pillow.

Why fans love it: "This is great for when I get a bit too hot at night. I just bring it on the bed and it really helps me cool off. It stays cool for several hours."

4. Advanced Sleep Solutions Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Memory foam mattresses can trap a lot of heat — but this memory foam topper is infused with gel that's specifically designed to keep you cool. In fact, the open structure of its gel mixture lets air flow freely while still providing the great support of memory foam. Like other memory foam selections, it conforms to your body while you relax. This pad is 2 inches thick and available in one size.

Why fans love it: "I've had this for a few weeks now, we're sleeping cool as a cucumber. I definitely purchased this for the cooling factor, but the memory foam topper is a nice bonus!"

5. Zinus Swirl Gel Memory Foam Air Flow Topper

This cooling topper is also constructed with gel-infused memory foam, but its textured top is designed to promote air flow. It's super breathable and adds almost two inches of extra cushion while you sleep. Plus, unlike any other mattress topper mentioned on this list, this one is infused with green tea to help prevent unwanted odors. It's also available in various thickness and sizes so you can customize your pad.

Why fans love it: "This thing is awesome! Fits good on queen bed and super comfy. Keeps you cool! Might have to buy one for the king."

6. LUCID Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper

This pad is also made with cushiony memory foam — but unlike the others, it uses bamboo charcoal to absorb moisture and regulate the temperature. It's also made with ventilation holes for extra breathability, which will ultimately help keep you cool at night. The topper is even hypoallergenic and available in different thicknesses and sizes to suit your needs.

Why fans love it: "This mattress topper is so comfy and cooling. I get hot very easily and I haven’t had any issues so far with this."

7. Comficlouds Cooling Mattress Protector Pad Cover

This durable, hypoallergenic protector keeps your mattress safe from moisture, bacteria, allergens, and dust mites — but it also breathes to keep you cool. It's made with absorbent bamboo rayon and polyester, and it's even lined with a TPU layer that makes it waterproof. The topper comes with a fitted sleeve to help it stay in place, and it's available in four sizes.

Why fans love it: "Love this mattress protector. Not that it keeps me cool but it definitely keeps my bed dry especially since I’m a night sweater."

8. Design Weave Future Textiles Librium Mattress Pad

This topper is partially filled with Outlast material that was originally developed by NASA, and it works by wicking away moisture to help regulate your temperature throughout the night. Best of all, it's lined with breathable cotton and packed with additional polyester fiber. This topper is also available in various sizes.

Why fans love it: "Thi[s] mattress pad is awesome! It performs just as described- it actually feels cool and solved my problem of being to hot when sleeping."