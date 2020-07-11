If you want a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home or backyard, you don't need to spend a fortune. The best cheap projectors under $100 provide some of the same core features as more expensive models — like the ability to watch movies in 1080p HD, connect to multiple devices, and adjust the image with keystone correction (which allows you to skew the output image to ensure the correct proportions) — all for much less.

When you’re shopping around for an inexpensive projector, try to consider exactly how you’ll be using it and where. The brighter the light in your space or the larger your screen size, the greater number of lumens you’ll need. The average projector can offer 1,000 to 2,500 lumens, which is bright enough for a modestly sized room with ambient light on and for screens up to 140 inches and rooms. For larger projections or rooms with more light, you may want an even brighter output. If you're really concerned about brightness, you can always maximize light output by projecting on to a light-rejection screen.

Compatibility is also an essential factor. With inexpensive models, you often need another device to stream from, like your laptop, gaming console, or smartphone. Make sure that your projector will be able to connect to your device. Look for connection compatibility with HDMI, USB, VGA, TF, AV, and TV sticks like Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick.

With all that in mind, here’s my roundup of the best cheap projectors you can get for that perfect movie night.

01 The Overall Best Cheap Projector APEMAN Mini Projector Amazon $100 See On Amazon Brightness: 3,800 lumens

Compatibility: HDMI, SD, Micro SD, VGA, RCA AV, and USB With 3,800 lumens, the APEMAN mini projector is bright enough to use indoors or out. The budget-friendly projector supports 1080p HD support for clear picture quality, and can project a screen size up to 180 inches. It has a recommended projection distance between 5 and 8 feet. The dual built-in speaker provides loud sound, but you also have the option of connecting your external speakers too. You can connect this projector to HDMI, VGA, USB, Micro SD, RCA AV inputs to stream from PC, laptops, game consoles, or even smartphones with a lightning to HDMI adapter. It’s compatible with Fire TV Stick and Chromecast, too. It's a great choice for basic movie-watching in a variety of settings. According to a fan: “I was looking for a budget-friendly projector for outdoor movie nights, and I couldn't be more pleased with this purchase. The picture quality is excellent for such an inexpensive projector. The tiny size makes it easy to pack up and move from room to room, or in my case outside. Its bright picture is crystal clear, and the colors are vibrant! The other thing that shocked me was how great the speakers sounded.”

02 A Super Bright Projector That's Great For Outdoor Use Crenova Mini Projector Amazon $86 See On Amazon Brightness: 4,500 lumens

Compatibility: HDMI, AV, TF Cards, and USB The Crenova mini projector is the brightest projector on this list at 4,500 lumens, which makes it especially great for outdoor viewing, when you tend to have less control over ambient light. As far as projectors go, it's also a portable and lightweight option. It only weighs 2.6 pounds and is easy to fit in your bag to take to a party or use during a trip. It supports up to 1080p HD video with a movie projector screen size up to 200 inches in size. This mini projector also includes a remote control that allows you to make adjustments quickly without having to get up — especially ideal since the suggested viewing distance is 7 feet. Its HiFi stereo speaker delivers ample sound, but you can add your external speakers for louder sound via its 3.5mm output jack. This projector is compatible with HDMI, VGA, USB, AV, TF Cards, and TV Sticks so that you can stream from your laptop or smartphone. However, it doesn’t come with the HDMI or USB cables needed. Smartphone connection also requires an additional lightning to HDMI adapter. This projector is available in three colors, and you can pay $15 more to get a carrying case for it. It comes with a 36-month risk-free warranty. According to a fan: “This is so easy to use! Just plug and play, really. Great picture quality and a nice compact size. It has a remote so you can control it from a comfortable seat. We use it in the backyard and just play movies from the fire stick straight against the wall of the house. [...] Love it!"