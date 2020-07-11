If you want a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home or backyard, you don't need to spend a fortune. The best cheap projectors under $100 provide some of the same core features as more expensive models — like the ability to watch movies in 1080p HD, connect to multiple devices, and adjust the image with keystone correction (which allows you to skew the output image to ensure the correct proportions)— all for much less.
When you’re shopping around for an inexpensive projector, try to consider exactly how you’ll be using it and where. The brighter the light in your space or the larger your screen size, the greater number of lumens you’ll need. The average projector can offer 1,000 to 2,500 lumens, which is bright enough for a modestly sized room with ambient light on and for screens up to 140 inches and rooms. For larger projections or rooms with more light, you may want an even brighter output. If you're really concerned about brightness, you can always maximize light output by projecting on to a light-rejection screen.
Compatibility is also an essential factor. With inexpensive models, you often need another device to stream from, like your laptop, gaming console, or smartphone. Make sure that your projector will be able to connect to your device. Look for connection compatibility with HDMI, USB, VGA, TF, AV, and TV sticks like Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick.
With all that in mind, here’s my roundup of the best cheap projectors you can get for that perfect movie night.