If you’ve paid hundreds of dollars for a sleek, gorgeous smartphone, you probably don’t want to cover it up with a bulky case. The best clear phone cases allow you to see the colors and logos while simultaneously protecting your phone and allowing you to access all of its features. That said, not all clear phone cases are created equal in terms of compatibility, protection offered, and discoloration protection.

What To Look For In A Clear Phone Case

Compatibility: If your case doesn’t fit your phone, it’s no use to you. Since nearly half of all US smartphone owners use iPhones, the first four clear cases below fit newer iPhones. The last two featured items are designed for the latest Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy — but if you have an earlier model, or a different smartphone entirely, the “Also available for” section will show you where you can find a compatible case by the same brand. Be sure to make note of the specific model you have within a series; for example, the iPhone 13 also comes in Mini, Pro, and Pro Max, and all of them require different case sizes.

Sleek, Yet Protective Design: A good case will strike a balance between style and protection. While you don’t want your case to be too bulky, at the very least, it should have raised edges to prevent screen cracks and reinforced corners to cushion in the case of bumps and falls. Other nice bonuses to look for are screen protectors, waterproof protection, and warranties, but all of them should allow easy access to your phone’s buttons and features.

Durable To Discoloration: When it comes to clear phone cases in particular, one issue many people experience are phone cases turning yellow. This happens when light, heat, and oil from your fingers break down the chemical bonds, usually in silicone. Some brands have switched over to thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or polycarbonate (PC) to reduce this, while others use a special coating that resists yellowing.

Different colors: If you’d like something beyond a crystal clear case, many also come with a colored tint or with glitter. Some might also have opaque borders that are available in various colors.

Shop The Best Clear Phone Cases

In a hurry? Here’s a roundup of the best clear phone cases:

1. The Overall Best Clear Cell Phone Case

Pros:

Drop-tested to meet three times the military standard

Sleek and completely transparent

Allows access to all buttons and features, including wireless charging

Lifetime warranty

Cons:

Some reviewers experienced yellowing

The thin profile fits in your pocket, while the fully transparent design allows you to enjoy the sleek look of your phone — but the OtterBox Symmetry case is one of the most durable and practical out there. The single-piece design is made from 50% recycled plastic and tested to survive three times as many drops as the military standard. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty. Finally, the raised edges protect your screen and camera, all without getting in the way of your buttons. Plus, if glitter or clear but patterned is more your vibe, there are options for that, too.

One reviewer wrote: “This Otterbox case is a teensy bit thinner than the Otterbox Defender case I have had for two years and really like. This one is thin enough that it works well on a wireless charger so I am well pleased.”

Material: Synthetic rubber and polycarbonate (50% recycled plastic) | Available tints/border colors: none | Also available for: iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Motorola, LG, OnePlus

2. A Popular Case Kit With Screen Protectors

Pros:

Includes screen and camera protectors

Coated to resist yellowing

Reasonably priced

Cons:

Some reviewers aren’t thrilled with the quality of the magnet

The TAURI Defender comes with everything you need to protect your whole phone, including a phone case, two screen protectors, two camera protectors, and even a magnetic ring for MagSafe. All of it is designed to prevent cracks, dings, and damage. Plus the case is made from a TPU material with a coating that resists yellowing. The set has earned an average 4.6-star overall rating after more than 20,000 reviewers have weighted in, and you can get it in crystal clear or eight other color variations including tints and colored borders.

One reviewer wrote: “Just bought a new iPhone 13 pro and was looking at the cases at their retail store. Their prices were 3X what I paid for this product, and they were not any better. This is a great value, great product and great company!”

Material: thermoplastic polyurethane, polycarbonate, nano antioxidant layer | Available tints/border colors: Alpine Green, Black, Light Purple, Matte Black, Navy Blue, Pink, Rose Gold, Sierra Blue | Also available for: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy

3. The Best Budget Case

Pros:

Less than $15

Many reviewers report that it doesn’t yellow

Cons:

Only available for iPhones

For less than $15, you can protect your iPhone from drops, bumps, and cracks. This clear phone case may not have all the bells and whistles, but it does have hollow corners, raised edges, and precise cutouts for protection and ease of use. It also “doesn’t yellow,” according to several reviewers who have owned it more than a few months. This one has an average 4.7-star overall rating after more than 10,000 reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “I had one of these cases for my iPhone 11 and bought another when I recently upgraded to the iPhone 13. I like that they are clear and show the color of the phone. I’ve dropped my phone multiple times onto concrete and have never broken a phone, so I believe these cases provide excellent protection.”

Material: thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate | Available tints/border colors: Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red | Also available for: iPhone

4. The Best Waterproof Phone Case

Pros:

IP68-certified waterproof

Exceeds military standards for drops

Built-in screen protector

Cons:

Bulky and not totally clear

It’s not totally see-through due to its opaque border, but this waterproof phone case has a clear back and is IP68-certified, which means it can survive being under 6.6 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. It also has a built-in screen protector to prevent cracks as well as a snap-on design that exceeds military standards for drops. Despite all of that, you still have full access to your speakers, buttons, sensors, and cameras.

One reviewer wrote: “Did the water test and no issues! The best thing is I don't have to struggle typing a message because the built-in screen protector is thin enough for the phone to recognize the touch.”

Material: thermoplastic polyurethane | Available tints/border colors: Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Red, Rose Red, Teal, White | Also available for: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy

5. A Sleek, Affordable TP Option That’s Great For Google Pixels

Pros:

Well-made, yet affordable

Shows off the thin, sleek design

“Super durable,” according to reviewers

Cons:

Despite the anti-yellowing technology, some reviewers report that it discolors

If you’re looking for a Pixel 6 clear case, this one from Spigen is a great way to go. It has over 4,500 reviews because it’s durable, protective, and sleek. It closely hugs the phone to show off its slim profile, yet still has a TPU bumper, raised bezels, and pronounced buttons. It’ll also keep your camera scratch-free and claims to resist yellowing, all for less than $20.

One reviewer wrote: “They are very durable: I drop my phone at least once per day (if not more) and have never cracked a screen with this case, even going without a screen protector for a while. Awesome case!”

Material: thermoplastic polyurethane | Available tints/border colors: none | Also available for: Google Pixel, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, LG

6. A Clear Case That’s Great For The Samsung Galaxy

Pros:

Best-seller

Military-grade protection

Designed to resist yellowing

Cons:

Some report that the slick material doesn’t have the best grip

Finally, if you have a Samsung Galaxy, this phone case offers military-grade protection and anti-yellowing materials. Its features include built-in shock-absorbing corners, raised edges, camera protection, and durable TPU, all in a single piece that’s easy to take off and put on. It also comes in several different tints and has earned an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 1,000 reviewers.

One reviewer wrote: “Clear, easy to apply or remove case. Protects back, corners and edges of phone with slim but sturdy design. No screen protector means no interference with fingerprint reader and other touch-screen functions. Nice grip and feel.”

Material: thermoplastic polyurethane | Available tints/border colors: Pink, Green, Black, Silver | Also available for: Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, Google Pixel