When it comes to organizing the entryway to your home, it’s essential to invest in one of the best coat racks. Coat racks can vary from traditional wooden varieties to more modern metal options with minimalist appeal. Choosing the aesthetic is up to you, but you’ll want to look for something both sturdy and stylish. Although a coat rack stand or coat tree is typical, there are also models that offer shelving, ones that come with an attached bench, or even compact options that you can mount on the wall — so make sure you pick the type that fits your space and storage needs.

For many entryways, the basic coat stand will do. This standard style can be easily placed in the corner near the doorway and blend into the decor of most rooms. Stands that feature shelving provide extra storage space or the option to display mementos as decoration. If you want extra organization and are not limited in space, a coat rack bench offers comfortable seating to slip shoes on or off, plus additional storage for non-hanging items. However, if you have a narrow entryway or a smaller living space, a wall-mounted coat rack might fit more comfortably in your home. Wall-mounted racks are available in a wide range of styles, and I even found one that features pull-down hooks and a modern design, so that it looks more like a piece of art when not in use.

If you’re overwhelmed with options, I’m here to help — scroll on for my top picks for best coat racks to better organize your home.

1. A Beloved Basic Coat Rack

With over 2,500 five-star review, the Frenchi Home Furnishing metal coat rack is a top pick on Amazon. This standing coat rack features 12 hooks you can use to hang your jackets, coats, scarves, handbags, and hats. Its sturdy metal base allows you to hang six to seven winter coats easily — however, as with all standing racks, you'll need to distribute the weight evenly to prevent tipping. The frame itself takes up 19.75 inches of horizontal space and is 74 inches in height. The metal rack is painted black to complement most entryways and is full-sized to keep your items up and off the floor. According to Amazon reviewers, assembly is fast and easy, with all the screws and tools included.

This coat rack also comes in other formats, like an umbrella stand or a two-tier blanket rack, so you can organize your home with a series of matching pieces.

Positive Amazon review: "We just moved to a state where it's colder and wetter than where we used to live, so all of a sudden we have rain jackets, light, and heavy jackets, hats, and scarves. I wanted to grab what we needed quickly when taking the dog out or just going outside. This coat rack was easy to put together. Took me about 10-15 min. We've been using it for almost two months now, and it serves its purpose well. Many spots hang lighter items such as Dog leash/harness, dog rain jacket, dog fleeces, and heavier items, rain jackets, and heavy jackets."

2. A Wooden Coat Rack That’s Adjustable

The Zober wooden tree coat rack has a traditional look with a contemporary twist — although its sturdy pinewood coat tree design is classic, the rack is actually fully adjustable, with the option to swap between three different heights depending on the length of your items. This means that if you're hanging children's coats or smaller items like handbags, you can set it up as a 39.4-inch tall rack, but if you're hanging longer items, you can opt for the 54-inch or 68.5-inch height instead. The rack comes with six hooks that can swivel 360 degrees for easy access even when it's placed in a corner. According to reviewers, it's super easy to assemble and adjust — no tools or screws required. The rack is available in cherry, natural, and vintage wood finishes to match your floors or decor, and while it does have that adjustable height, it will always be just over 18 inches wide.

Positive Amazon review: "This was exactly what I wanted for grab-and-go coat-hanging near my back porch door. It's a great compact size (and you can make it shorter by leaving out one section if you need to), looks good (I chose the natural finish), no splinters thanks to the varnish, is sturdy and stable. It was extremely easy to assemble (without tools) with a self-explanatory diagram and separate parts neatly in their little bags. I'd recommend this product and seller to anyone and everyone. Very happy with my purchase."

3. A Coat Tree With Shelves

If you want a little more storage, the Songmics coat rack stand is a great way to go. This six-hook coat tree features two built-in shelves to store additional accessories like your favorite purses, shoes, or even decorative items. Each hook can hold up to 11 pounds, and each shelf has a holding capacity of up to 22 pounds.

The stand has a chic appeal that complements any entryway or room, with a sturdy black metal frame and fiberboard shelves designed to look like vintage wood. This coat rack is 19.3 inches wide and 70.5 inches tall, and it should fit nicely in corners due to its triangular shape. Also, it's easy to put together in less than 30 minutes, according to reviewers.

Positive Amazon review: "It is a modern style coat rack perfect for accommodating small spaces. I was worried it would not hold heavy items (e.g., backpack with laptop), but it holds everything just fine. It was well packaged and only took a couple of minutes to put together. No more than 30 minutes. Very happy with the outcome!"

4. A Coat Rack Bench With Extra Storage

The Homekoko coat rack bench is ideal for larger spaces and homes in need of extra storage in the entryway. It has a built-in bench with a 330-pound load capacity to provide seating, plus multiple shelves for organizing your shoes, bags, and accessories. There are two horizontal racks at the top with nine moveable hanging hooks that are perfect for coat storage. Below the bench, additional shelves offer space for storing shoes and boots.

This coat rack may take up a lot of space (the metal frame is 33 inches wide, 12 inches deep, and 71.5 inches tall) but it should look nice in your home, with particleboard shelving that has a rustic wood appearance. The shelves come with a dark brown, rustic brown, white, or white-black finish so you can pick the one that best matches your space. The bench is quick and easy to assemble in around 30 to 40 minutes, according to reviewers. It comes with wall mounts so you can secure it to ensure it doesn't tip over, plus four adjustable feet to keep it stable even on uneven hardwood floors or carpeting.

Positive Amazon review: "I wasn't sure for the price how great the product was. It surprised me; it is very sturdy ( comes with a strap to wall mount for tipping). I put it together in maybe 35 min. Very simple with one of those little L shaped things. It is very sturdy; the [bottom] legs have twisted things to make sure [it's] perfectly balanced. The wood is fake but looks nice with the metal. [...] We are very pleased with this product."

5. A Unique Wall-Mounted Coat Rack That Doubles As Art

If you're looking for a wall-mounted coat rack that's decorative and modern and doesn't take up any floor space, the Umbra sticks multi-rack is ideal. This wall-mount rack has five flip-down hooks to hang your coats, bags, scarves, and hats while saving tons of space. It's made of molded polypropylene with a sculptural design, so when the hooks are flipped up, it looks like a modern piece of wall art. The hooks can support items up to 5 pounds in weight, and the rack itself is 19.5 by 7.25 inches in size. The rack only juts out from the wall by 1 inch when hooks are folded in. According to reviewers, set up is easy; the rack comes with all the required hardware to mount it on your wall. This chic rack is available in brown, gray, or white, so you can pick the color you like best.

Positive Amazon review: "I can't believe we never got a rack for our apartment until now! This rack is gorgeous and incredibly easy to set up, I'm so happy we chose this one. The color and the modern design also fits in perfectly with the rest of our apartment. I think it's kind of cool that you can flip and conceal the hooks."