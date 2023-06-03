Keurigs brew delicious coffee, but K-Cups can be expensive, create a lot of waste, and don’t allow for much customization. Luckily, you can easily step up your coffee game by grinding your own coffee beans and using a reusable K-Cup (or pour them directly into the filter if your specific Keurig makes full carafes) to make barista-quality coffee at home. The key to getting the best coffee grinders for a Keurig is finding a grinder that will give you a uniform, medium grind, which is deal for a K-cup. Electric burr grinders are the best bet for uniformity, though if there are budget or countertop space restraints, then electric blade grinders can be a great option — you may come across manual options in your search.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Coffee Grinders For Keurigs

Type Of Grinder

Electric burr grinders: These machines have dual grinding surfaces called burrs to literally crush the beans and they produce the most consistent, uniform results. There’s no guesswork required; just punch in your desired settings (most have at least 10 grind options), choosing anything from ultra-fine to coarse. Keep in mind you’ll want a medium grind for your Keurig machine, but having extra options can be helpful for other machines and uses. The cons? Electric burr grinders are typically the most expensive option, plus they can take up a fair amount of space on your counter or in your cabinet.

These machines have dual grinding surfaces called burrs to literally crush the beans and they produce the most consistent, uniform results. There’s no guesswork required; just punch in your desired settings (most have at least 10 grind options), choosing anything from ultra-fine to coarse. Keep in mind you’ll want a medium grind for your Keurig machine, but having extra options can be helpful for other machines and uses. The cons? Electric burr grinders are typically the most expensive option, plus they can take up a fair amount of space on your counter or in your cabinet. Electric blade grinders: Functioning similarly to a food processor, blade coffee grinders feature spinning blades that chop coffee beans into smaller and smaller pieces — the longer you run it, the finer your grind will be. You’ll need to pay close attention to get your optimal grind — choosing one with a clear top for visibility will help with this. These grinders won’t achieve results that are as consistent as burr grinders, but they are cheaper, smaller, and multi-functional because you can grind seeds and spices in them as well.

Other Factors

Capacity: A reusable K-cup holds about two tablespoons of ground coffee. However, if you have a Keurig that brews a full carafe, you’ll want a grinder with a higher capacity to grind enough beans in one go; typically burr grinders are more suitable due to their larger capacity. Electric blade grinders are often smaller, handling fewer beans at once.

Shop The Best Coffee Grinders For Keurigs

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best coffee grinders for Keurigs:

Also Nice: A Pair Of Reusable Coffee Pods & A Scooper With A Built-In Funnel: Perfect Pod Cafe Fill Value Pack

Step one in making the ultimate cup of coffee is grinding up your coffee beans to perfection, and these five coffee grinders can do just that. Plus, Amazon reviewers confirm they’ve had success using them in combination with a Keurig.

1. The Best Burr Grinder

Pros:

15 grind size options, plus additional micro settings

Hopper holds 12 ounces of coffee beans

Remembers your last setting for faster grinding

Popular; has over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon

Cons:

Expensive

Components aren’t dishwasher safe

The OXO coffee grinder is remarkably popular on Amazon (with a solid 4.5-star rating overall, after over 15,000 reviews) for a multitude of reasons. For one, it features a powerful motor and stainless steel conical burrs that create uniform grounds for optimal flavor. Plus, there are 15 main grind settings to choose from (as well as additional micro settings) ranging from fine to coarse, and the one-touch start will remember your previously used settings for convenience. The hopper holds up to 12 ounces of coffee beans and it boasts a unique door that’ll keep the beans contained when you remove it. Another cool perk? The hopper is tinted to shield the contents inside from UV rays, keeping them in top shape.

One Reviewer Wrote: “So, in a attempt to save money on K-cups, I decided to start seriously using my single use Solo-cup for my Keurig. I've had the Solo-cup for a few years but have never been able to create a decent cup of joe with it. [...] I've only had this unit for a few weeks, but it works beautifully!!! Once you get your settings right for your preferences, it make[s] all the difference. [...] This grinder was worth every penny and I pray it holds up for years to come!!! I am a burr grinder believer!!”

Type: Burr coffee grinder | Dimensions: 5.3 x 7.75 x 12.8 inches | Capacity: 12 ounces

2. The Best Blade Grinder

Pros:

Measurement markings tell you how many coffee beans you need to make 4, 8, 10, or 12 cups of coffee

Clear cover to view the consistency of the grinds as the machine operates

Multi-functional; can also use it for seeds, nuts, dry herbs, and more

Con:

No preset grind settings

If you want to go the route of a blade grinder, this KitchenAid coffee grinder is the best overall option on Amazon — and it has a 4.5-star rating after 14,000-plus reviews to back it up. The machine features handy measurement markings on the four-ounce bowl (which allows you to figure out the exact amount of coffee beans necessary to make four, eight, 10, or 12 cups of coffee) and a durable stainless steel blade that’ll grind your beans with ease. The clear top cover lets you view the consistency of the grinds as you operate the machine, making it simpler to achieve your desired grind. This pick is compact in size, comes at a great price, and weighs just 2.6 pounds. Amazon reviewers indicate the removable elements of this coffee grinder are dishwasher safe.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Great Purchase [...] Not as quiet or as easy to clean as I hoped but very satisfied with how it grinds my coffee. I use it to ground coffee for my Keurig and it works just perfect.”

Type: Blade coffee grinder | Dimensions: 4.1 x 3.7 x 7 inches | Capacity: 4 ounces

3. The Best Budget Burr Grinder

Pros:

Well priced for a burr grinder

18 grind settings

Con:

Some reviewers indicate the machine is quite loud

Burr coffee grinders are usually pricey, but this Mr. Coffee grinder has a price tag of just $40, which is quite a bargain. The coffee grinder boasts flat, stainless steel burr plates that’ll deliver a consistent result every time you use it, and there are 18 different grind options to choose from ranging from ultra-fine to coarse. The hopper holds eight ounces of coffee beans, and the selector allows you to grind anywhere from two to 18 cups at a time. When finished with the machine, the grind chamber is removable for easy pouring. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup.

One Reviewer Wrote: “We bought this product so we could grind our own coffee beans to use in our keurig coffee maker to save money. This product is so well-thought out and so well-designed, right down to the little lip that helps you get the lid off the container for the ground coffee. It holds a lot of beans, allows you to customize how much you want to grind, has an easy push-button grinding activator, and a handy scoop to get it out. The only problem is that sometimes the scoop is hard to get out of its place in the lid, but that's not really a big deal. Bottom line: great product at a great price. Very pleased.”

Type: Burr coffee grinder | Dimensions: 8 x 6.5 x 11 inches | Capacity: 8 ounces

4. The Best Budget Blade Grinder

Pros:

Budget-friendly price

Clear cover to view the consistency of the grinds as the machine operates

Multifunctional: You can also use it for seeds, nuts, dry herbs, and more

Cons:

Reviewers indicate the pieces are not dishwasher safe

No preset grind settings

Small maximum capacity

Don’t want to spend much on a coffee grinder for your Keurig? This Krups coffee grinder is less than $25 and because the machine boasts a 4.6-star rating overall after 58,000 reviews, you can rest assured it functions well. The coffee grinder is incredibly lightweight (just 1.5 pounds) and compact in size. Plus, it’s straightforward to operate; just hold the button to grind your coffee with the stainless steel blades. The clear top allows you to see the consistency of the grind, so you can stop the machine as soon as you’ve reached your desired grind. While this pick does have a small three-ounce coffee bean capacity, it can grind enough coffee to fill a reusable K-Cup. You can also use the machine for seeds, nuts, dry herbs, and more. As a safety feature, the blades won’t spin unless the lid is completely on.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This little machine is great. Currently I use my Keurig machine the most, with the french press in a distant second. [...] This is perfect for a person living by himself needing to make fresh coffee grinds once in awhile, without compromising any flavor from the coffee beans. Its small and light enough so you can move it around and not make it a permanent fixture in the kitchen. It can grind anywhere from coarse to fine. [...] Using it with the fill-your-own keurig cup adapters make pretty good and strong coffee.”

Type: Blade coffee grinder | Dimensions: 4 x 4 x 9 inches | Capacity: 2.99 ounces

5. An Extra-Large Capacity Burr Grinder

Pros:

18 grind settings

Sizable grind chamber; holds enough ground coffee for 32 cups

Con:

Some reviewers indicate the machine is quite loud

The grind chamber of this burr coffee grinder is roomy enough to hold up to a whopping 32 cups of ground coffee, so you’ll have plenty on hand for when you need a pick-me-up. Plus, the chamber is removable for easier pouring and cleaning. The hopper at the top can hold eight ounces of coffee beans. And when it’s time to grind, there are 18 different settings to select from ranging from ultra-fine to extra-coarse (simply slide the dial to set your desired option), and the machine can handle four- to 18-cup portions each time. The stainless steel burrs are durable, powerful, and sturdy to create a uniform grind. And the electric timer automatically shuts off the machine when the grind cycle is complete. This pick’s hopper is dishwasher safe.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This grinder is great. I put in about 1/4 lb of beans (I keep the rest in an airtight container). I have set the grind size 1/2 way between fine and Medium. (I use a Keurig with a stainless steel reusable pod). I have set it to grind about 4 cups worth of coffee (a day's worth) Whenever I run out of ground coffee, I just push the start button. Easy and Intuitive. This is the 3rd burr grinder I have owned and it is the best design.”

Type: Burr coffee grinder | Dimensions: 7.1 x 6 x 10.8 inches | Capacity: 8 ounces

Also Nice: A Set Of Reusable Coffee Pods & A Scooper With A Built-In Funnel

Once your coffee is ground to your desired coarseness, you can place it in one of these reusable coffee pods before sticking it in your Keurig for brewing. This set comes with two pods of them (each with a two-tablespoon capacity), as well as a scooper with a convenient built-in funnel. The pieces are all made from BPA-free plastic and stainless steel mesh. This popular set has over 8,300 five-star reviews.