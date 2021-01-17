Whether you take your time drinking your morning coffee, or get pulled in a million directions before you can even take your first sip, one thing is true: Hot coffee has a very short lifespan. For those who would rather not depend on the microwave every time their coffee turns lukewarm or cold, I went in search of the best coffee mugs to keep coffee hot. Whether you prefer a customizable electric cup warmer or a portable insulated style, these picks are customer-approved options.

If you sit at a desk most of the day or prefer not to drink your coffee in a single sitting, a coffee mug with an electric warmer is a good investment. Similar to a hot plate, the electric warmer does double duty as a coaster, and maintains the temperature of your mug’s contents when it’s in place. Certain models allow you to set the temperature to your preference, whether you like your coffee warm or steaming hot.

If you’re looking for a portable, standalone mug to keep your coffee hot, pick one with double-wall construction. The vacuum-sealed layer of air prevents heat from escaping, and insulates your coffee from cold ambient air for longer. Also pay mind the the size of the coffee mug. No matter how hot your coffee is, if the mug isn't big enough for your needs, you'll end up having to get up and refill it.

No matter what your budget or aesthetic preferences are, these are the best coffee mugs to keep coffee hot.

1. The Overall Best Coffee Mug To Keep Coffee Hot

Desk-dwellers and slow-sippers will love this two-piece set from Cosori. It includes a 17-ounce stainless steel mug and a heated base that will keep your coffee or other hot beverage at a consistent temperature for hours. Three touch-control buttons allow you to power the heater on or off, and adjust the temperature between 77 and 158 degrees Fahrenheit to your ideal sipping preference. The mug has a cool-touch handle and a slip-resistant silicone sleeve, as well as a lid to keep the contents warm, even if you bring the mug into a different room.

According to one reviewer: "I absolutely love it! Very high quality, keeps my coffee at the right temperature all day long. It remembers my temperature setting even after unplugging. Great value."

2. The Best Value

If you’re looking to sip coffee away from an outlet, your next best choice is a double-wall vacuum-sealed mug like this one from Sunwill. The 14-ounce mug is made of lightweight but durable and rust-proof stainless steel, and will keep your drink hot for more than three hours. The included BPA-free clear lid fits snugly on the mug, and has a sliding opening so you don’t need to remove it to take a sip. The Sunwill comes in a range of fun colors, and if you like to drink iced coffee in the warmer months, the double-wall construction will keep iced drinks cold for up to nine hours, as well.

According to one reviewer: "I bought this to help keep my coffee hot for longer and this cup does exactly that. Very nice top that can be opened and shut and can be easily cleaned. Nothing to dislike here!"

3. The Best Thermos

Zojirushi’s stainless steel vacuum-insulated travel mug has one of the best designs when it comes to temperature retention, and will keep coffee hot for up to six hours. In addition to the double-wall construction, the mug’s lid flips open so you can pour or sip from the mug without opening it. The lid clicks closed and has a lock to keep heat and spills contained. The tall, slender design of the Zojirushi fits in most car cup holders, and also takes up minimal space if you want to slip it in a travel bag or a purse. It is available in 12, 16, or 20 ounces, and comes in a variety of neutral and bright colors.

According to to one reviewer: "Finally.... a coffee travel mug that really does keep coffee HOT! Last Saturday, I filled it with hot coffee fresh from the coffee maker. Seven hours later, it was still really hot... so hot, that you still couldn't take a big gulp... you'd have to sip it, as you would a fresh hot cup of coffee. Really impressed!"

4. The Most High-Tech Option

If you’re very serious about keeping your coffee hot all day and like the look of a traditional ceramic mug, this temperature-control smart mug from Ember is an excellent – albeit pricey – option. The stainless steel mug conducts heat efficiently, and has matte black ceramic coating, giving it a classic look. The key difference between the Ember and the overall best (besides price), is that the heat source comes from inside this mug as opposed to the base, allowing you to bring it with you anywhere and still control the temperature. The saucer acts as a charging base for the mug, and the mug can last for an hour on a single charge. You can control the temperature of this mug from the Ember app, which even comes with pre-programmed temperatures for popular drinks like lattes, espresso, and tea, and has built-in timers you can set for how long you want to keep your drink hot. The app also comes with included recipes, and you can even sync it to your health app on your phone to track your caffeine intake against your other vitals.

Editor's note: After years of reheating cold coffee in my microwave, I invested in this smart mug. I love that you can control the temperature from an app, so I can bring it with me to another room and still control what temperature it is. — Amy Biggart

According to to one reviewer: "This mug is wonderful. You cannot imagine how much more you enjoy your hot drink when it stays hot until the last sip."