Coffee tables are an important piece of furniture — after all, they’re practical and they add a decorative element to your space — so you’ll want to be thoughtful when picking one out. The best coffee tables for sectionals will be proportionate to your couch and should come in a shape that works well with it, too. You’ll also want to choose one that vibes with the style of the room. Make sure that it has design features that make sense for your lifestyle, too, such as hidden storage, a lift top for convenient eating or working, or open shelves to display items.

Before settling on a coffee table to purchase, gather the measurements of your couch — this will help you to choose a table that’s the right size, so it doesn’t overwhelm the couch or the room in general. As a rule of thumb, your coffee table should be about 1 to 2 inches shorter than your sectional’s seat cushions. And it should be approximately two-thirds the width of the couch. Also, take the shape of your sectional (whether it’s a square, L, or U) into account as well — the goal is to choose a coffee table shape that does a good job filling the negative space of the couch. For example, a square-shaped sectional pairs well with a square or round coffee table, and a L-shaped couch goes well with an elongated coffee table (like a rectangle or oval). U-shaped sectionals work with most table shapes, so long as the proportions are right. While all of this information is meant to serve as a guide, you can obviously break these rules should you please — choose what you feel works best for your needs! (For example, if you play a lot of tabletop games, you might want a larger coffee table.)

Selecting the right size and shape for your coffee table is important. However, its visual appeal is a big part of the decision, too. Coffee tables come in different material options, including wood, glass (or just glass-topped), metal, or fabric (including faux leather). They also come in a range of styles and designs, from sleek mid-century modern picks to comfortable upholstered pieces to farmhouse-inspired rustic picks — and everything in between. Be sure to choose a table based on what best complements your space. Take the visual weight of your sectional into account: If you have a sleek and clean-looking couch, it may pair best with a more minimalist coffee table, and if you have a large sectional, you might want to get a sizable coffee table for balance.

With all of that in mind, check out these 11 coffee tables. They all pair wonderfully with a sectional — Amazon reviewers confirm it!

1. An Editor-Approved Coffee Table

If you’re looking for a mid-century modern inspired coffee table, but don’t want to fork over major cash, this pick from Harmati is a great bet. The coffee table is super sleek (with clean lines, an open shelf, and chic metal legs), and it costs less than $200... a total steal! Bustle editor Kori Perten owns this pick, and she confirms it’s worth a buy. "I'll be honest — no one will be fooled into thinking this Harmati table is made from real wood and cement, but the design is super clean, the top lifts smoothly to provide some much-needed hidden storage, and I think it looks nice in our living room. The compact size makes it easy to align it with our sectional without taking up too much space." The lift-up top actually locks into place, too, so in addition to creating hidden storage, it also acts as a taller surface if you need one for eating or working.

The rectangular coffee table comes in two finish options — oak and faux cement or walnut and faux white marble — though keep in mind that the wood is actually an MDF material. Some assembly is required, but it’s not terribly difficult, according to reviewers, and shouldn’t take more than an hour.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I purchased this table for my den. I am very happy with the quality, style and good [assembly] instructions. The designers really put some thought into this table. The pivot top comes up to the right height to allow me to [sit] at my sofa and work on my computer. The soft colors with the concrete colored top and the maple colored wood look great.”

Size: 39.4 x 19.7 x 24.4 inches (width x depth x height)

2. A Budget-Friendly Coffee Table With A Faux Marble Top

This modern coffee table has rave reviews on Amazon — it boasts a 4.4-star rating overall, after 1,800-plus reviews — with commenters specifically calling out their adoration for this pick’s faux marble laminate top (“Not real marble but easy to clean spills, and looks much more expensive and elegant than it costs,” raved one reviewer). Plus, its price tag is less than $150. The round coffee table has a smooth metal frame (choose from chrome, gold, and matte black finishes) with legs that cross at the bottom for stability. And non-marking foot gliders prevent this pick from sliding around. The table will require some assembly upon arrival, but according to multiple reviewers, it should only take around 15 minutes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This table easily brings my new living room together. I love everything about it. It's perfect for kids and sectionals. Easy to clean, assemble and stare at. So far it's pretty sturdy and definitely worth it!”

Size: 36 x 36 x 19 inches (width x depth x height)

3. A Tempered Glass Coffee Table With Rounded Edges

Amazon reviewers use phrases like “super sturdy,” “very thick,” and “well-crafted” to describe this tempered glass coffee table, so you can rest easy knowing that it’s plenty durable and shouldn’t crack or break with use. This pick is also positively chic — it boasts modern rounded edges and a low profile (it’s just 14 inches tall) that’ll work well a shorter couch. The rectangular shape is a good match for L-shaped sectionals, as well as some U-shaped sectionals. The table comes fully assembled, so all you have to do is unpack it.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I got mine well packaged and scratch free. I love how my carpet shows through the glass. It's just a beautiful piece and goes perfect with my low profile sectional.”

Size: 40 x 20 x 14 inches (width x depth x height)

4. A Simple Square Coffee Table With A Built-In Shelf

This square coffee table is simple in the best way possible, and it’d pair beautifully with many different design styles, as well as a variety of sectionals. The table is made from engineered wood to keep the cost low — though Amazon reviewers confirm that the quality is still quite good — and it features a lower open shelf for plenty of storage. The square shape makes this table a great choice for anyone who needs space to spread out, whether you host frequent game nights or tend to fill your tabletop with lots of snacks. Choose from a few different color options, such as neutral black or bright, fun seafoam.

You will have to assemble the table, but it shouldn’t take too long to put it together — one reviewer writes: “This table is fairly easy to assemble once you study the instructions and take your time.”

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Bought this table for my family room so my kids/friends have table to place their phones, drinks, snacks, remotes etc... Its a perfect fit for the amount of room I have in front of my sectional which is quite large. [...] The bottom shelf comes in handy for displaying books, magazines, and kids games, etc...”

Size: 35.5 x 35.5 x 17.75 inches (width x depth x height)

5. A Compact Coffee Table With Mid-Century Modern Appeal

“Easy assemble, very nice looking, and perfect for a sectional coffee table!” raved one reviewer about this Walker Edison coffee table. The triangular guitar pick-style shape of the MDF tabletop, rich walnut wood veneer, and black metal hairpin legs combine to create a subtle statement piece with some serious mid-century modern vibes. The size and shape make it a great choice for more compact sectionals, and one happy customer even pointed out that it can be a great fix if you feel like you have too much rectangular furniture in your living room. The table can support up to 75 pounds, is easy to assemble in just a few minutes (according to reviewers), and if you want, you can also purchase a smaller matching side table or a set of nesting coffee tables covered in a lighter oak veneer.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I purchased this coffee table for my family room. We have an L shaped 2piece sectional, and it fits perfectly in the space. Assembly was less than 5 minutes.”

Size: 31.8 x 29.1 x 16.1 inches (width x depth x height)

6. A Low, Round Wooden Coffee Table

If your sectional is lower to the ground, you’ll definitely want to pair it with a shorter coffee table for functionality’s sake. And this coffee table fits the bill since it’s just 12 inches tall. The round coffee table is made from real mango wood — as a result, the wood grain will likely vary since it is a natural material — with a matte finish. The flat base allows for plenty of stability; this pick can hold up to 400 pounds, if you ever find yourself needing to load it up. Choose from light brown, dark brown, or medium brown colors. Plus, no assembly is required.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “The table is the perfect size for any living room! It's not too heavy so it's easy to move around if needed. We got the dark brown table and we're very pleased with it.”

Size: 35.5 x 35.5 x 12 inches (width x depth x height)

7. An Oval Glass Top Coffee Table

Between the chic oval shape, tempered glass surfaces, and sleek steel frame, it’s no wonder that Amazon reviewers have major heart eyes for this coffee table, and it boasts a whopping 4.6-star rating overall on the site. The two-tiered table features an elongated oval shape that would perfectly fill the negative space of a L- or U-shaped sectional. Four floor levelers ensure this pick is stable on any surface, carpet included.

Choose from gold or pewter finish options. The coffee table also comes in a round shape if you’re not into the oval one, plus the brand also sells coordinating nesting tables, side tables, and a mirror that match this piece.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Great looking with our graphite sectional!”

Size: 48 x 23.25 x 14.5 inches (width x depth x height)

8. A Farmhouse-Inspired Coffee Table With Drawers

It’s hard to beat the functionality of this coffee table from Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg — it boasts four sizable drawers for organized storage, plus a large lift top that provides an elevated surface for eating, working, playing games, and more. The rectangular coffee table is farmhouse-inspired with its two-toned wood finish (it’s made from a combination of veneers, wood, and engineered wood) that’s slightly distressed.

Choose from three color options — white, black, or rustic brown. According to reviewers, it comes fully assembled and has wheels that make it easy to move into place.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Perfect size and storage for the average living room and fits perfectly with an L sectional couch. Did a lot of looking for an affordable table and although skeptical buying something like a coffee table on Amazon we're extremely happy that we bought this. Lift top opens and closes with ease [...] Plenty of storage, overall very happy with this buy.”

Size: 46 x 26 x 19.5 inches (width x depth x height)

9. A Small Hammered Metal Coffee Table

If you’re in need of a petite coffee table for your sectional, this round one is just 26 inches in diameter and easy to squeeze into nearly any space. The modern coffee table is made from hammered metal with an iron frame to ensure that it’s sturdy. If you are looking for a complete set, you can also buy it bundled with a coordinating accent table. Best of all, it comes fully assembled.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Small and light easy to move. Works well near my sectional sofa with recliners.”

Size: 26 x 26 x 17 inches (width x depth x height)

10. An Industrial-Chic Coffee Table

For such a low price, you might expect this coffee table to be lacking when it comes to quality and design features. But in reality, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Amazon reviewers confirm that this piece is ultra-sturdy (they give it a solid 4.7-star rating overall after 500-plus reviews) and indicate that they love all of the industrial-inspired accents, including the steel frame with a stability-enhancing crossbar. The round coffee table has a MDF top that looks incredibly realistic and is even water-resistant. The open shelf at the bottom allows for plenty of storage. Padded feet prevent this pick from sliding around or scratching your floors. You’ll have to put the table together yourself, but reviewers praise the fact that it’s “easy to assemble” and has “great instructions.”

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This table looks great. It works with my sectional perfectly. Top is sturdy and dense, you can’t tell it’s faux wood.”

Size: 35.5 x 35.5 x 18.5 inches (width x depth x height)

11. A Large Faux Leather Ottoman-Style Coffee Table

This square coffee table will perfectly complement a larger sectional — it’s large in size and visually hefty looking. Plus, the entire pick is covered in a distressed faux leather fabric. And the foam-cushioned top features decorative tufting, plus it’s quite comfortable overall if you ever want to use it for additional seating rather than a table ... almost like an extension of your couch! Another major perk? This pick opens up to reveal a massive amount of hidden storage — stash away blankets, pillows, and more — and even has a lift top that’ll allow you to easily eat or work while sitting on your sectional.

Choose from a variety of color options and different fabrics, or even a smaller size, too, should that work better for your space. This pick has minimal assembly; just attach the wooden legs and enjoy!

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Pretty solid and good value for the money. Works great in the basement with our big sectional and having extra storage for a few blankets is great.”