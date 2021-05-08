Popular for over 100 years, copper kettles have stood the test of time because they’re both functional and stylish. The best copper kettles have a protective inner layer, a heat-safe handle, and a classic look you’ll want to display.

The biggest benefit of copper is that it’s a great conductor of heat, so it can boil water more quickly than other metals like stainless steel. Typically, copper kettles come in one of two styles: thicker kettles with copper outers and tin inner layers, or stainless steel kettles with copper plating. The former will boil water the quickest, but the latter should still heat up faster than those made entirely from stainless steel and can be more durable too.

When shopping around, look for a capacity of between 1 and 2 quarts, which should boil more than enough water for a pot of tea for two or three people. Copper tea kettles can have handles that are made from metal, heat-resistant plastic, wood, or a combination of those materials. Even if your handle material is designed to remain cool to the touch, it’s never a bad idea to use a pot holder for good measure.

Finally, have some fun choosing your kettle’s design. If you have a traditional kitchen style, you may prefer a classic kettle with layered curves and ornate detailing. If you like a modern look, consider one with starker lines and smooth edges.

To keep your copper kettle looking pristine, you’ll need to regularly maintain it with a copper polish. You can use either a pre-made copper polish or mix up your own homemade copper polish using common household ingredients like lemon juice and flour. Keep in mind that even with regular polishing, copper kettles usually change color over time — but that’s part of their allure.

To help you find a kettle that’s just your cup of tea, I compiled a list of the best copper kettles on Amazon below.

1. This Classic Copper Kettle With Beautiful Engravings

Capacity: 1.6 quarts

Add some elegance to your afternoon tea with this beautiful copper tea pot. Handmade in Turkey, it has a classic silhouette and decorative engravings along the base and arched spout. This teapot is made from solid copper measuring 1-millimeter thick with a tin lining, so it will heat up quickly on your gas or electric stove, although it’s not compatible with induction cooktops. The handle is made from riveted brass with wood, which will stay cooler than a metal handle, and it can be folded down for easy storage. Note that this kettle does not have a whistle, so you’ll want to keep an eye on it while you’re waiting for water to boil.

One fan raved: “This is a lovely tea kettle. It's hand made and the design is beautiful. The kettle is heavy and heats up quickly. The wooden handle is sturdy and dissipates the heat from the metal very efficiently, so that I've never had to use a pot holder when pouring . I'm used to a whistling tea kettle so had to remind myself not to walk away while it's on the boil; no problem since it heats water in no time! I just love it and have received many compliments on it. It comes with a brochure explaining how to take care of and treat copper, and what to expect as it ages in terms of patina.”

2. This Copper-Plated Gooseneck Kettle That’s Just $25

Capacity: 1 quart

This budget-friendly copper kettle has a sleek, modern look, and it’s great for making both tea and coffee. It has a smaller 1-quart capacity, which is the perfect size for making a cup or two every morning. This kettle has a built-in thermometer makes it easy to get the perfect temperature for pour-over coffee or tea, and it also has a heat-resistant plastic handle and gooseneck spout. It’s made from stainless steel with a copper coating, giving it the look of copper and the durability of stainless steel. It can be used with any stove type, including induction, and it can be cleaned by hand with mild detergent. Note that it does not have a whistle.

One fan raved: “For me this is perfect. Up out of bed before the rest of the family and I get to make MY cup, or 2, of coffee. Kettle is light, but not flimsy. Didn't think that I'd need the thermometer - have come to rely on it. Comes to temperature pretty quickly. I have a small diameter gas burner heating this and the handle stays room temperature. Our water's filtered and I haven't had the need to clean this, except for when I received it. It was easy enough to clean with one of those foam brushes. I do let the kettle air dry when I use it. Water collects in some areas and I sop it up with a towel. Interior and exterior are pristine, no signs of rust. Holds about 4 cups of water which is two cups of pour over coffee for me. Tried to do without this by using a regular kettle - water all over. I THINK THAT THIS KETTLE IS PERFECT!”

Available colors: 2

3. A Sleek Copper Kettle With A Whistle

Capacity: 1.8 quarts

As stylish as it is functional, this sleek tea kettle is a great pick for anyone who’s looking for a more high-end pick. It’s crafted from durable 18/10 stainless steel with copper plating, and it also has a 3-millimeter thick copper disc in the base that helps it heat up even faster. Once the water boils, the Hohner harmonica in the short spout will play a two-note whistle to alert you. The arched handle is made from stainless steel and this pick comes with a fitted pot holder, so you won’t have to search your kitchen for one when the water’s ready. This kettle works on all stovetops, including induction, and should be hand-washed.

One fan raved: “Love the beautiful copper color and the shape of it. Comes with a tiny pot holder that slides over the handle making it easy to poor. Most of all I love the harmonic whistle that can’t be ignored! I burnt my last metal teapot because I didn’t hear it whistling.”

Available colors: 4

4. A Hammered Copper Kettle With A Traditional Design

Capacity: 1.6 quarts

This elegant copper tea kettle is handmade in Turkey, like the first pick on this list, but it’s accented with a hand-hammered finish for a classic look. It’s made of 1-millimeter thick copper with a protective tin layer on the inside, and it has a wide, flat base, which helps it heat up even faster on your gas or electric stovetop. The arched spout has swirling engravings for added flair, and the folding handle is made from brass and wood. This kettle has a 1.6-quart capacity, so you can boil enough water to make around 6 cups of tea. Like most of the other kettles on this list, it doesn’t have a whistle.

One fan raved: “This is SOOOOO PRETTY in person! I am absolutely in love with it! This arrived so well packaged I was actually afraid I was going to damage it trying to open it, luckily I didn't. The lid fits perfectly and the handle is moveable but nice and stiff so it won't flop over when upright [...] Overall I am SO happy I purchased this! I was hesitant because of the gold spout but it looks amazing in person.”