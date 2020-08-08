Tired of lugging around a corded vacuum? The best cordless vacuums for carpet are lightweight, slim, and convenient to use. For carpet, look for a unit with a rotating brush head (this is best for removing dirt that’s stuck in carpet pile) and multiple cleaning modes, allowing you to get a more powerful clean when necessary. Be sure to also pick a vacuum with a battery life that’s long enough for your needs — most have a built-in battery that can run anywhere from 10 to 60 minutes on a single charge, while some have battery packs you can swap out to extend your cleaning session.

Cordless vacuums may not be the most powerful option for carpet, so if you need a super deep clean, you may want to give a corded vacuum a shot. That said, cordless vacuums can still be beneficial for some carpet-cleaning jobs, including quick spruce ups, pet hair, and challenging spots (such as the stairs). Stick vacuums are by far the most common type of cordless vacuum. They're exceptionally lightweight (some can weigh as little as 2 to 3 pounds), and super easy to maneuver and store since they’re thin. Less common is the cordless upright vacuum, which may be more powerful than stick vacuums, but is definitely heavier.

Almost all cordless vacuums are bagless. Most hold around half a quart of debris, but there are larger ones that you may not need to empty as often, which could be especially good for those with bigger homes with lots of carpet. All vacuums have filters, but upgraded HEPA filters capture smaller particles than other filters, providing added relief for allergy sufferers and cleaner air in general.

Many cordless vacuums can be converted to handheld, and some have extra brushes and accessories, so be on the lookout for these if they’re of interest. LED headlights are a game-changing feature to keep in mind — they make seeing dust, debris, and other messes much easier.

These four cordless vacuums all have glowing reviews on Amazon, with reviewers claiming they’re excellent choices for carpet.

1. The Overall Best Cordless Stick Vacuum

When it comes to cordless vacuums for carpet, it really doesn’t get much better than Dyson. And the Cyclone V10 Animal from the brand is an amazing pick that’s designed specifically to handle carpet. The vacuum features three cleaning modes and a torque cleaner head (with stiff nylon bristles) that digs deep into the carpet to effectively remove dirt. And the suction? Well it’s certainly powerful — 55% more powerful than the beloved Dyson V7, to be exact. The vacuum can run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge, which is super impressive for a cordless pick, allowing you to clean your entire home with ease. And since the dust bin is 0.8 quarts in size, you won’t find yourself constantly stopping to empty it. The vacuum weights just under 6 pounds.

The vacuum’s filter is designed to trap up to 99.99% of particles, dust, and allergens. This pick also converts into a handheld vacuum for cleaning stairs, cars, and upholstery, among other things.

Place the vacuum into the dock (which can be wall-mounted) in order to charge it. The dock also holds the extra accessories that come with this pick including a mini dusting brush and combination tool.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this vacuum! It is so easy to use and very handy. It has a powerful vacuum that gets my dog hairs off my carpets that would not come up with my old vacuum. I was so impressed. I love the attachments and the container where you can see what you got off the floor. Looks like it could break easily but I hope it doesn’t. It is very light weight. Did I say I Love it? I recommend this to people with pets. The suction is awesome!!"

Comes with: A torque drive cleaner head, mini motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, crevice tool, docking station, and charger

2. A Fan-Favorite Cordless Upright Vacuum For A Much Lower Price

If you’re looking for an effective cordless vacuum for a much lower price tag, this one from Shark is certainly powerful but only costs $130 — a fraction of the price of the Dyson. And the best part? Amazon reviewers love it; the cordless vacuum boasts more than 7,300 reviews on the site, and a solid 4.1-star rating overall.

The upright-style vacuum features a rotating brush head with two different speed settings — the higher speed is optimized for carpet, while the other is best suited to bare floors. The vacuum swivels for easy steering, and the 0.64-quart capacity of the dust bin is quite good. Choose from two colors: white and gray or green.

While this pick does have many plusses, it also comes with some downsides — a big one being the battery life. The vacuum won't hold charge long — 60 minutes on low with no accessories attached, but reviewers report it lasts closer to 10 minutes under any other conditions — and it'll take 4 to 7 hours of charging to reach full power again. The vacuum doesn’t come with accessories (besides the charging stand), and it isn’t convertible to a handheld vac. It weighs 7.5 pounds, which is only a downside for people who prefer a lighter vacuum. If you run into any issues with this vacuum, however, it does come with a limited 1-year warranty.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "For years I have been looking for a cordless vacuum that actually worked, had a powerful suction and the charge didn't die after a couple of minutes. After trying (and wasting money on) a number of different vacuums by other brands, I have finally found the best ever! This Shark Navigator is the best of the best when it comes to a cordless vac. It sucks up just about anything, even small rocks! I can do over 650 square feet one one charge without ever a drop in power/suction. It moves easily from hard wood floor to carpet. The swivel head gets around corners, in tight spots and snug around furniture legs. The body can drop nearly flat to get under beds, sofas and other low furniture. And the best part?....no stupid cord to wrap up, or to pull out of the power socket by accident while vacuuming, or to get tangled up on stuff or knock stuff over while vacuuming through the house! Best purchase I ever made!"

Comes with: A charging stand

3. A Cordless Stick Vacuum That’s Great For Pet Hair

Pet hair is no match for this cordless vacuum from Bissell; the vacuum has a brush roll that spins up to 3,200 revolutions per minute (RPM) so hair doesn't get tangled in it. Three cleaning modes mean you can get as much or as little power as you need, while LED headlights allow you to easily see where you’re cleaning. While this vacuum is a bit on the heavy side (it weighs right around 7 pounds), its long battery life (50+ minutes!) is certainly impressive. This pick has a built-in, rechargeable battery, and it converts to a handheld vacuum.

The main downside to this pick? Its dust bin is on the smaller side at just 0.42 quarts, so be prepared to dump it out regularly. This cordless vacuum comes with a 2-year limited warranty.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I can't decide which is my favorite part of this vacuum.. the LED headlights that showed me more dirt/pet hair on my floor than I realized I had; the lightweight and cordless versatility that doesn't compromise any cleaning power; or the roller brush that refuses to clog as it quickly spins through pet and pet owner long hair. I actually can't believe how much I even enjoyed vacuuming just by seeing how well it cleans! We have hardwood, carpeted, and tiled floor, and this vacuum functions exceptionally well on every surface. As a pet owner, this truly is a must have for your home!"

Comes with: A motorized turbo brush tool, LED lighted crevice tool (plus dusting brush), and a wall mount (with charging system)

4. The Best Cordless Vacuum Under $100

Weighing just over 3 pounds, this cordless vacuum from Onson is ultra-lightweight and easy to maneuver. The vacuum has two power modes: a standard mode, plus a max mode that is ideal for getting deep down into carpet. This pick even comes with a rotating head that's specifically designed for carpet (it has one for hardwood floors, too). A HEPA filter captures up to 99.99% of microscopic dust, while a 0.52-quart dust bin holds all the debris that you suck up. The battery (which is built-in) will last up to 45 minutes on standard mode and up to 25 minutes on max.

The vacuum can be converted to a handheld pick, when needed.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I was excited about this vacuum arriving today because the old one just wasn't cutting it. I was honestly skeptical because of the fact that I've never heard of this vacuum company before. But the vacuum exceeded my expectations. It worked well on my carpet and hardwood floors, switching between the two brushes on the different floors. The suction power was amazing and was adjustable. [And] the two other attachments helped make getting into the nooks and crannies on the stairs easier. Also it was lightweight so that also helped when vacuuming the stairs. It was easy to assemble and I just flat out love it."