20 Custom Mother’s Day Gifts That Aren’t Basic

Get her something as unique as she is.

Customizable Mother's Day gifts for Mother's Day 2022
By Alexis Morillo

Mother’s Day shopping can be hard, especially when the mother figure in your life deserves the absolute world but your budget may not make that possible. The next best thing is to gift her something thoughtful — without breaking the bank — and there are tons of ways to do so, especially when you look for customizable Mother’s Day gifts.

Forget the cheesy “Best Mom Ever” shirts (even if she actually earns that title!) and turn to gifts she’ll actually use. Add a touch of personalization in the form of a photograph, sweet note, or monogram and you’ll earn yourself extra brownie points for all the other 364 days in a year. Think a custom gardening shovel for the mom with a green thumb or an individualized birthstone ring for the mom that was recently promoted to grandma — basic is simply not an option for Mother’s Day 2022.

Below, find some of the best, customizable Mother’s Day gifts you can purchase online. Keep in mind since these are custom, and therefore made to order, you’ll want to place your order as soon as you land on the perfect gift. Choosing a gift will be easy, though, because there’s no doubt she’ll love any of these options.

Birthdate Star Poster

If your mom is the type to keep up with her daily horoscope or you have fond memories of stargazing, a custom print of the night sky from the date and location she was born will make a memorable gift.

Jewelry Travel Case

Jewelry is one of those items that’s important — but a pain — to pack when traveling. This Mark & Graham case has spots for bracelets, rings, and earrings, and can be ordered with a custom monogram.

Family Tree Frame

Family portraits are too predictable. Instead, try a family tree frame like this one to shoutout all of the loved ones in your family. This set up comes with 10 frames to fill with photos.

Cutting Board

Charcuterie lovers need a personalized cutting board to complete their spread and this walnut wood board can be etched with a last name and special dates.

Photo Book

Long gone are the days of printed photographs in some households, so go ahead and take all of those iPhone pictures and turn them into a Shutterfly Photo Book for safekeeping.

DIY Book

Not everyone is good with words, so this book has fill-in-the-blank prompts to show your mom how much you care.

Photo Blanket

That family portrait from last year your mom has hanging all over the house? Putting it on a 40 inch by 50 inch blanket wouldn’t hurt.

Converse Sneakers

A mom that appreciates the classics knows the importance of a comfortable pair of sneakers and these Chuck Taylor All Stars can be customized with colors, patterns, and initials to make them as much her style as possible.

Crystal Photo

Spruce up her desk space with a crystal photo. Simply choose what photo you want etched into a piece of crystal and she’ll have a unique decoration that isn’t your typical frame.

Tumbler Cup

We could all be drinking more water, probably, and this personalized “Mama Bear” tumbler can be designed to include all of her kids and their names. Plus, it keeps drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours.

Apron

The baking queen in your life could use a custom apron to inspire more confections. This one from Etsy has a graphic that includes baking utensils and can be ordered with her name on it.

Haircare Products

Not your typical customizable gift, if you know she’s been in the market for some new haircare, you can gift her Function of Beauty. This brand creates personal formulas of hair products based on a quiz you take — so you might have to ask her a couple of sneaky questions first.

Recipe Book

Food is a love language in itself. This Etsy shop makes a recipe book with a custom cover and blank pages so mom can handwrite all of her best recipes.

Tote Bag

The number of “too many” tote bags simply doesn’t exist. This L.L.Bean canvas bag is a classic and can be used for groceries or as an everyday bag.

Music Box

Engrave this music box with a special message for mom, and when she cranks the lever it will play “You Are My Sunshine.” So. Sweet.

Bracelet

Order one of these Baublebar gold bracelets with her name, or have all the siblings chime in so she can have one for each of her kids to show off on her wrist.

Keychain

A photo keychain is one more way you can guarantee she never misplaces her keys ever again. Hopefully.

Wine Glass

It would be remiss to not include a custom monogrammed wine glass as an idea for Mother’s Day. This one has five stars on Amazon and over 1,000 reviews.

Birthstone Ring

Add some extra bling to her look with this custom ring that can be designed to include birthstones for up to five of the important people in her life. Have more than five siblings? Might as well get her multiple rings to include everyone.

Garden Shovel

The mom with a green thumb can never have too many gardening tools and this Etsy custom trowel will ve her go-to this planting season.