Mother’s Day shopping can be hard, especially when the mother figure in your life deserves the absolute world but your budget may not make that possible. The next best thing is to gift her something thoughtful — without breaking the bank — and there are tons of ways to do so, especially when you look for customizable Mother’s Day gifts.

Forget the cheesy “Best Mom Ever” shirts (even if she actually earns that title!) and turn to gifts she’ll actually use. Add a touch of personalization in the form of a photograph, sweet note, or monogram and you’ll earn yourself extra brownie points for all the other 364 days in a year. Think a custom gardening shovel for the mom with a green thumb or an individualized birthstone ring for the mom that was recently promoted to grandma — basic is simply not an option for Mother’s Day 2022.

Below, find some of the best, customizable Mother’s Day gifts you can purchase online. Keep in mind since these are custom, and therefore made to order, you’ll want to place your order as soon as you land on the perfect gift. Choosing a gift will be easy, though, because there’s no doubt she’ll love any of these options.

1 Birthdate Star Poster Birthdate Star Poster Etsy Birthday night sky star poster $49.95 See on Etsy If your mom is the type to keep up with her daily horoscope or you have fond memories of stargazing, a custom print of the night sky from the date and location she was born will make a memorable gift.

2 Jewelry Travel Case Mark & Graham Jewelry Case Mark & Graham Mark & Graham monogram jewelry case $69 See on Mark & Graham Jewelry is one of those items that’s important — but a pain — to pack when traveling. This Mark & Graham case has spots for bracelets, rings, and earrings, and can be ordered with a custom monogram.

3 Family Tree Frame Family Tree Frame Family tree photo frame with 10 display frames $40.99 See on Amazon Family portraits are too predictable. Instead, try a family tree frame like this one to shoutout all of the loved ones in your family. This set up comes with 10 frames to fill with photos.

4 Cutting Board Personalized Cutting Board Amazon Monogram and name walnut wood cutting board $29.99 See on Amazon Charcuterie lovers need a personalized cutting board to complete their spread and this walnut wood board can be etched with a last name and special dates.

5 Photo Book Shutterfly Photo Book Shutterfly Shutterfly personalized photo book $39.98 See on Shutterfly Long gone are the days of printed photographs in some households, so go ahead and take all of those iPhone pictures and turn them into a Shutterfly Photo Book for safekeeping.

6 DIY Book Fill In The Blank Book Amazon Fill in the blank book about mom $9.51 See on Amazon Not everyone is good with words, so this book has fill-in-the-blank prompts to show your mom how much you care.

7 Photo Blanket Photo Blanket Amazon Custom family photo blanket $25.99 See on Amazon That family portrait from last year your mom has hanging all over the house? Putting it on a 40 inch by 50 inch blanket wouldn’t hurt.

8 Converse Sneakers Custom Chuck Taylor All Stars Converse Custom Chuck Taylor All Stars classic converse sneakers $85 See on Converse A mom that appreciates the classics knows the importance of a comfortable pair of sneakers and these Chuck Taylor All Stars can be customized with colors, patterns, and initials to make them as much her style as possible.

9 Crystal Photo Custom Crystal Photo Crystal custom photo frame, laser etched photo $89.99 See on Amazon Spruce up her desk space with a crystal photo. Simply choose what photo you want etched into a piece of crystal and she’ll have a unique decoration that isn’t your typical frame.

10 Tumbler Cup Mama Bear Tumbler Mug Mama Bear tumbler mug available in two sizes and various colors. $34.99 See on Amazon We could all be drinking more water, probably, and this personalized “Mama Bear” tumbler can be designed to include all of her kids and their names. Plus, it keeps drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours.

11 Apron Custom Apron Etsy Linen apron with baking utensil graphic and customization $23.25 See on Etsy The baking queen in your life could use a custom apron to inspire more confections. This one from Etsy has a graphic that includes baking utensils and can be ordered with her name on it.

12 Haircare Products Customized Shampoo & Conditioner Function of Beauty Function of Beauty makes custom hair products based off of quiz answers $29.99 See on Function of Beauty Not your typical customizable gift, if you know she’s been in the market for some new haircare, you can gift her Function of Beauty. This brand creates personal formulas of hair products based on a quiz you take — so you might have to ask her a couple of sneaky questions first.

13 Recipe Book Personalized Recipe Book Etsy Recipe book with custom wood cover and blank pages for writing down recipes $18.50 See on Etsy Food is a love language in itself. This Etsy shop makes a recipe book with a custom cover and blank pages so mom can handwrite all of her best recipes.

14 Tote Bag Monogram Tote Bag L.L.Bean Classic L.L. Bean canvas tote bag available in varying sizes and colors with monogram and name options $39.95 See on L.L.Bean The number of “too many” tote bags simply doesn’t exist. This L.L.Bean canvas bag is a classic and can be used for groceries or as an everyday bag.

15 Music Box Engraved Music Box Amazon Engraved music box that plays "You are my sunshine" $13.99 See on Amazon Engrave this music box with a special message for mom, and when she cranks the lever it will play “You Are My Sunshine.” So. Sweet.

16 Bracelet Baublebar Disc Pisa Bracelet Baublebar Baublebar gold name bracelet $36 See on Baublebar Order one of these Baublebar gold bracelets with her name, or have all the siblings chime in so she can have one for each of her kids to show off on her wrist.

17 Keychain Photo Keychain Zazzle Personalized photo keychain $12.95 See on Zazzle A photo keychain is one more way you can guarantee she never misplaces her keys ever again. Hopefully.

18 Wine Glass Monogram Wine Glass Amazon Top-rated Amazon monogram wine glass $16.99 See on Amazon It would be remiss to not include a custom monogrammed wine glass as an idea for Mother’s Day. This one has five stars on Amazon and over 1,000 reviews.

19 Birthstone Ring Custom Birthstone Ring Etsy Custom birthstone ring from Etsy $39 See on Etsy Add some extra bling to her look with this custom ring that can be designed to include birthstones for up to five of the important people in her life. Have more than five siblings? Might as well get her multiple rings to include everyone.