Deep frying your favorite foods at home can be tricky, but when you have things like freshly made donuts and fried chicken, the results are well worth the trouble. The best deep-fry thermometers are made from stainless steel, can reach at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and feature sturdy pot clips to keep them in place while you cook

One of the most important features in a thermometer for deep frying is the pot clip, which prevents the whole thing from slipping into the hot oil and causing potentially dangerous splatters. It's important to be able to clearly read the temperature at all times when deep frying, since the temperature can change when you add or remove food from the pot. To get the best fried food, you want to be able to keep the temperature fairly constant by adjusting the burner. Deep frying is usually done at temperatures around 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, so you'll also need a thermometer that reaches at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Most oil thermometers are made from stainless steel because it's a durable material that can withstand the high temperatures needed for deep frying. It's also rust resistant and often dishwasher friendly, so stainless steel thermometers are easy to clean and will last a long time. Additionally, you'll want to consider the length of the probe in relation to the pot you use for frying. Standard thermometers are 12 inches long, which will work in most stock pots and dutch ovens. However, if you plan on deep frying something very large, like a whole turkey, you will want a longer thermometer that works in larger pots.

Finally, you'll need to choose between analog and digital display options. Analog thermometers are simple to use and don’t require batteries, but digital thermometers can be easier to read and can have other convenient features like pre-set programs that alert you when your oil is ready. Some thermometers have top-reading displays, while others are front-facing — the best option for you really depends on personal preference.

1. The Best Analog Thermometer

This stainless steel deep-fry thermometer is 12 inches long and has a pot clip and an insulated plastic handle that stays cool enough to the touch. It shows the temperature in both Fahrenheit and Celsius and has a range of 90 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This thermometer also has temperature markings for various uses, including deep frying and the different sugar stages for candy making, and it is dishwasher-friendly.

One fan raved: “I purchased this mainly for deep frying and it has worked perfectly. Reads quickly and the clip is a great asset.”

2. The Best Top-Reading Thermometer

Made from stainless steel, this 12-inch deep-fry thermometer has a top dial design, which makes it easy to read under range hood lights. The 2-inch dial has a sliding arrow to help you remember your recipe's target temperature, and the probe has a sliding pot clip to hold the thermometer in place. This thermometer has a range of 50 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, which is more than adequate for deep frying.

One fan raved: “In the past, I relied on a short-stemmed candy thermometer for deep frying. This led to burnt food, undercooked middles, and generally an unpleasant mess. The long stem and accurate, fast read let me leave this thing in my oil as I cook without having to hold it there, letting me adjust heat on the fly. My onion rings and cheburek are crispy on the outside, juicy and fully cooked on the inside.”

3. The Best Digital Thermometer

This high-end digital thermometer has seven pre-programmed settings (including two for deep frying) that let you know when your oil is at temperature. The probe is made from stainless steel and has a steel bumper to keep the plastic control panel safe from splattered oil. There's also a pot clip and a sheath with temperature guide information, and it includes one LR44 battery, so you can use this thermometer right out of the box. It has a temperature range of 40 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and the thermometer's total length (including the digital control panel) is 14 inches.

One fan raved: “This thermometer was purchased to help me control frying temperatures. It has served that purpose very well. You can set a temperature and then it will alarm when the temperature is reached. I use this alarm to help maintain frying temperature. The digital thermometer responds very quickly. I've not used it for candy making or as a meat thermometer. I am very pleased with my purchase.”

4. The Best Extra-Long Thermometer

This two-pack of deep-fry thermometers features top-reading analog displays and 15-inch probes, which is essential for deep frying bigger foods like turkeys. These thermometers are made from stainless steel, and each one comes with a pot clip to keep it in place, so you can deep fry in multiple pots at the same time. They have a temperature range of 50 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and are backed by a 30-day money back guarantee.

One fan raved: “The 15 inch stem is important to frying turkeys, chicken, etc due to the depth of the oil and the need for accurate temperatures.”