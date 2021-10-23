Changing your shower head is one of the simplest ways to upgrade your bathroom, and Delta offers plenty of options that are both dependable and stylish. Not only are the best Delta shower heads backed by a tried-and-true brand name, but they’re available in styles, colors, and prices that range from basic to luxurious. Plus, they’re super easy to keep clean and install on standard shower arms.

Delta offers several shower head types, including fixed, handheld, and dual. Fixed shower heads attach directly to the shower arm and often have tilting heads that you can angle for the best experience. Handheld shower heads are connected to a hose that’s placed on a mount for hands-free showering, and also more flexibility for bathing pets, cleaning the tub, or washing hard-to-reach areas. If you like both types, opt for a dual shower head that lets you use them simultaneously. All three types can offer multiple water spray settings, like massage and full-body flow, but if you don’t mind spending more, a rainfall shower head offers a more spa-like experience with gentler water pressure. They’re a luxurious take on the fixed shower head that gives you the feeling of bathing under relaxing rain.

You’ll also want to consider other features, like Delta’s H2Okinetic Shower technology, which provides three times more coverage than standard shower heads and creates larger droplets for more intensity and warmth. You’ll also find options with the EPA’s WaterSense label, which guarantees the shower head conserves water by using less than 2 gallons per minute.

Whether you prefer stainless, chrome, brass, or another finish, take a look at the best Delta shower heads below and find the right style for your needs.

1. The Overall Best

This dual Delta shower head can be used fixed or handheld, offering versatility for your shower time, and it’s earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings. The two-in-one shower head comes with a detachable handheld option that docks into the overhead one, and you can use them simultaneously or just one at a time. As for water settings, you can choose between a full-body spray (with or without massage) and a focused massage option. There’s also a pause feature so you can conserve water without losing your water temperature setting. The shower head is adjustable, and it only uses 1.75 gallons of water per minute, according to the brand, and has the EPA’s WaterSense label. Color options include chrome and brushed nickel.

One fan’s take: “I like everything about this shower head. It gives you a lot of options on water flow and are easy to select. Love the removable handheld component and I use the full combined flow and the hand held. It is just great. It has a nice even flow on the water on all settings.”

2. The Best Handheld

If you prefer a handheld shower head, this one is backed by a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 12,000 reviews. There are seven spray settings: full body spray, wide full-body spray, massaging spray, full-body spray with massage, drenching spray, an energy-saving spray, and a pause setting so you can save water while you lather up or shave. It uses 2.5 gallons of water per minute, according to the brand. The shower head has a chrome finish and comes with a 5-foot hose.

One fan’s take: “After trying out many different brands, this DELTA hand-held showerhead is the WINNER! Optimal pressure, light & balanced, ergonomic handle, long flexible […] hose, & easy installation! My hats off to the engineer(s) who designed this one!”

3. The Best Budget Shower Head

Although it looks a little more basic than other options, this affordable fixed shower head still has two spray settings to choose from: powerful and gentle. It also provides three times more coverage than a standard shower head, thanks to the brand’s H2Okinetic Shower technology. This Delta option has a pivoting head and has earned a WaterSense label, using 2.5 gallons per minute at the higher setting and just 1.85 gallons at the lower one. It has also earned more than 3,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

One fan’s take: “This is the first shower head that has actually done what it says it will. On the low setting, water comes out harder than I could ever imagine. It also seems like there is more water coming out as well, and it actually used less water than ones we've purchased in the past. This definitely did NOT disappoint.”

4. The Best Rainfall

Want a luxurious, spa-like experience? This Delta rainfall shower head has a wide surface area and mimics the feeling of getting caught in gentle rain when you stand underneath it. It’s available in sleek stainless steel or chrome finishes. Plus, this option can be installed from standard or ceiling-mount shower arms. It has also earned the WaterSense label with a flow rate of 2 gallons of water per minute. However, this option only has one spray setting.

One fan’s take: “Works great and is saving me 50%+ on water bills over previous rainfall showerheads.”

5. The Best Splurge

Another dual-head option, this splurge-worthy shower head is made from long-lasting brass and has five spray settings: PowerDrench, full body, massaging, full-body spray with massage, and a pause feature. It also has the brand’s H2Okinetic Shower technology, with three times more coverage than a standard shower head. It features a magnetic docking system so the handheld wand attaches easily to the shower head every time. You can use the two shower heads separately or at the same time. Plus, the shower head is WaterSense labeled, using just 1.75 gallons of water per minute. It comes with a flexible hose and is available in seven finishes, including champagne bronze, chrome, and matte black. It’s also available in a 2.5-gallon rate version, but that is not WaterSense labeled.

One fan’s take: “Surprisingly easy to install. Hand-held spray head is held to the fixed shower head with magnets and is very easy to detach and to adjust spray patterns for the most comfortable shower experience.”