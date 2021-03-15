These days, checking the time is as easy as pulling out your smartphone or asking your favorite home assistant device to read it to you. But if you spend your days seated at a desk or workstation, it’s nice to have a clock nearby that can be referenced with a glance. The best desk clocks don’t just tell the time — some also display helpful information like the date and temperature, and others offer great style that’ll upgrade the aesthetics of your workspace.

When shopping, your main decision will be between digital and analog clocks. Digital desk clocks generally provide more information than standard analog clocks, and some models display helpful info like the date, day of the week, and even the ambient temperature in your room, so they're perfect if you're looking for lots of intel in one convenient device. (You can even find options with built-in wireless chargers for your phone.) Traditional analog desk clocks, on the other hand, have a more classic look that'll add a timeless aesthetic (pun intended) to your space. Of course, they offer less information, and you may want to look for one with non-ticking hands, as the sound can be distracting — not ideal if you’re trying to focus when working.

You'll also want to consider your power source. The options on this list can be operated via wall outlet, USB, or batteries, and your choice will depend on what's most convenient to you. With that in mind, read on for five of the best desk clocks on Amazon.

1. A Fan-Favorite Digital Clock

Boasting more than 14,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating, this digital desk clock was designed to be noticed, and it has an 8-inch display that provides all the essential information you need to stay on track with your workweek, including the day of the week, date, and time. Five separate alarms can be programmed throughout the day (so you don't miss any Zoom meetings), and there's an option to display reminders for taking medication. There are tons of customization options, too — you can set the display in one of seven languages, toggle between yellow or white light, dim the brightness, set the clock to 12- or 24-hour time, or switch to European date format. As if that weren't enough, the plug-in clock features a backup battery to ensure it will continue to run on time, even in the case of a power outage.

The HD screen sits in an understated frame that can be mounted to the wall or placed on your desk, and it features a non-glare surface that can be viewed from any angle from up to 20 feet away. The clock’s frame is available in four neutral colors: black, brown, matte black, and white.

Helpful review: "Finally a clock that is very easy to operate, shows only the stuff on the face of it that you want to see and is a very attractive desk clock. The mahogany frame matches my mahogany desk to the tee. Bright and easy to read."

Power source: wall outlet

Available colors: 4

2. A Classic Analog Desk Clock

If you're looking for something analog, you can't go wrong with this minimalist desk clock that boasts a simple, classic design. And even though it's a traditional option, it has a few modern features that make it ideal for a workstation, like non-ticking hands, so you can work without interruption or distraction. The clock’s controls are all placed on the back of the display, including the option to set an alarm and turn on the night light for viewing in the dark. The clock is battery-operated, so you’ll never have to worry about cords or a power source, and the 4.5-inch display makes it small enough to pack if you want to it with you when traveling. The best part? It's under $20 and comes in five different colors to match your decor: black, red, mint green, sky blue, and white.

Helpful review: "Working from home during the pandemic and I needed a small clock for my desk. This one is perfect! It’s small and easy to read and the alarm comes in handy so I take breaks! Great for my decor, too! Highly recommended."

Power source: 1 AA battery

Available colors: 5

3. A Modern Desk Clock Made From Wood

The understated, triangular design of this minimalist desk clock has a modern feel that would look attractive on any desk. The time can be customized to a 12- or 24-hour view, and the display also provides ambient temperature and relative humidity readings in either Fahrenheit or Celsius. You can also program the clock’s brightness to one of six settings, so you can see the time clearly, without being distracted by the light. The clock only has the option to set one alarm, but it sounds for a full minute, ensuring you don’t forget to log onto any important video calls. This option is available in two finishes: black and white.

Helpful review: "Love this clock. No ticking, very easy set up, and it has six levels of brightness to choose from. Changing the level of brightness is easy with just a turn of a small wheel. The modern and sleek design also enhances my decor. I would definitely recommend this clock!"

Power source: USB

Available colors: 2

4. A Clock With A Built-In Wireless Phone Charger

If you're looking to cut down on clutter, this unique desk clock can help; it's super compact and has a built-in Qi charging surface, so you can charge your smartphone wirelessly — and cut down on cords in the process. The minimalist desk clock has three brightness levels, and you can even turn the display completely off if you just want to use it as a charger. You can toggle between 12- and 24-hour time displays, and you can also set an alarm that gets gradually louder until you turn it off. The clock supports charging through phone cases up to 4 millimeters thick, and an indicator lets you know that charging is in process (just check the full list of compatible phone models on Amazon to make sure it works with your device). Choose from two colors: black and silver.

Helpful review: "Cool design! I have been looking for a compact desk clock. This one is just in right size. Plus it has the wireless charging feature."

Power source: wall outlet (adapter included)

Available colors: 2

5. A Unique Desk Clock With Vintage Style

If you're looking for a timepiece that doubles as a design piece, look no further than this cool desk clock with vintage vibes. The non-ticking clock minimizes distractions, while the gold-tone hardware and floating design add an elegant upgrade to your office. Of course, this option doesn't have the bells and whistles of a digital clock, but it does have an alarm, as well as a button that activates a backlight, so you can read the time in the dark. This stylish alarm clock is another wallet-friendly option, and it comes in three colors: white, sky blue, and sage green.

Helpful review: "Do I necessarily NEED a clock for my desk at work? No. But do I love this anyway? YES! So, so cute and glad I purchased to decorate my desk. I've received a lot of compliments. Compact and works great."