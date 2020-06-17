If you want to power up your smartphone without cords, wireless chargers are the way to go. Some even work with Apple's Qi-compatible AirPods models. Best of all, the best cheap wireless chargers work just as well as more expensive models, with many costing less than $20.

Different phones will charge at different speeds so you'll want a charger that's optimized for your device. iPhones support wireless charging speeds up to 7.5 watts, while most Android devices support up to 10 watts ⁠— though a few can go all the way up to 15. The higher the wattage, the quicker your potential charge will be.

Next consider the style of the charger. While upright standing chargers are ideal for anyone who wants to be able to view their phone while it’s charging to easily check incoming texts and notifications or even watch a video while you're charging, they tend to be more expensive than flat chargers. Flat chargers are good options for overnight charging or any other time when you don’t need consistent access to your phone. Plus, going with this style will save you serious bucks.

For the best cheap wireless chargers, these top-rated chargers are affordable and pack enough power to charge most smartphones.

1. The Overall Best Cheap Wireless Charger Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The Anker PowerWave wireless charger is a top pick for both Android and Apple smartphone users with over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon with outputs of 5, 7.5, and 10 watts. It works for all Qi phones and even charges AirPods with Qi-compatible cases. Plus, you don’t have to remove your case when charging. The PowerWave can charge through any phone case that’s up to 5-millimeters thick and not made of metal. However, the AC adapter must be purchased separately and the LED indicator light can't be turned off. According to a fan: “I picked one of these up because it listed compatibility with the iPhone's 7.5W charging. I plugged it into a charger with enough capacity that I already had and began using it for my iPhone X and AirPods. It charges fairly quickly and does not get overly warm. I liked it enough that I just purchased a second one.”

2. The Runner-Up: A Cheap Charger With LED Lights That Turn Off Yootech Wireless Charger $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The Yootech Wireless Charger is an excellent option for anyone looking for an affordable charger who is sensitive to lights since the LED indicator automatically goes off after 16 seconds. It features multiple charging modes making it compatible with both Android and iPhone devices like the first pick: Choose from 5-watt, 7.5-watt, or 10-watt charging mode. And the charger also works with Qi-compatible AirPods cases. It’s lets you keep your phone in a case up to 4-millimeters thick (a millimeter less than the top pick). This wireless charger has a Type-C charging port and includes one USB-C to USB-A cable and a USB-C to USB-C cable. However, you'll have to get a wall adapter separately. (There's a version with a wall adapter, too.) According to a fan: “I love this charger! Charges my iPhone 8 Plus with my Otter Box Defender case on it, the light comes on when you first set the phone down on it and then goes off, which is perfect on my nightstand next to my bed.”