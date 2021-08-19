Though it’s usually fine if your dog steals a nibble of cat food now and then, if your canine is constantly eating up your kitty’s kibble, it can lead to health problems and bad habits for your pup and leave your cat with an empty stomach. To keep the peace and help both animals get the nutrition they need, the best dog-proof cat feeders limit access or place cat food out of reach for your pup. Your options include mounted feeders or ones that sit on the floor, and your choice depends on your cat’s mobility and your aesthetic preferences.

Cats are typically much better climbers than dogs, so mounting a feeder high on a wall or window is an easy solution. However, an older kitty or one with mobility issues may do better with a floor-based feeder that doles out small portions of dry food on a schedule. Rather than allowing kitty to feed all day, timed feedings can give you more control over which pet is eating the food — and since the kibble isn’t sitting out for hours, your dog is less likely to snack on it. Since you’ll want a feeder that’s easy to clean, each of the picks below features a durable and low-maintenance stainless steel bowl, and some are even dishwasher-safe.

Another way to dog-proof your cat bowls? Place them in a separate room and use a door latch that’s just big enough for your cat to get through, but not larger dogs. Whichever solution works best for you, read on for the best dog-proof cat feeders for your multi-pet home.

1. The Best Window-Mounted Cat Feeder

This stainless steel cat bowl uses suction to attach to smooth windows and other non-porous surfaces to keep your cat’s food out of reach from other pets. The bowl can hold up to 12 ounces of wet or dry food and can be removed from its holder to be easily filled and cleaned. The bowl is also dishwasher-safe.

One pet owner’s take: “Amazing pet food and water bowls. The suction cup is super strong. My cat doesn’t like change and absolutely loves them and my dog can’t get into the cat food anymore! Wish I had known about them sooner.”

2. The Best Wall-Mounted Cat Feeder

Place these wall-mounted bowls high enough to be out of doggie’s reach but easy to get to for cats. The feeder comes with two half-pint stainless steel bowls and, according to the brand, it can support up to 85 pounds when installed into a stud. You’ll need to place it near a comfy sitting surface or combine it with the brand’s other wall accessories, like this lounger. The feeder is available in three bamboo wood finishes and comes with all the necessary hardware.

One pet owner’s take: “The cat puts his whole weight on this platform when eating, so I'm glad we followed instructions exactly as written, and installed this on a wall stud. That said, once we found a stud in an appropriate location, this was perfect. The cat can eat well out of the dog's reach.”

3. The Best Floor Cat Feeder

This automatic cat feeder features an LCD screen that lets you schedule up to four meals per day, with a range of portions to choose from per meal. The 4-liter feeder keeps kibble contained between feedings and dispenses just the right amount at mealtime, giving you more control over your pets’ food schedule and eating habits. You can even record your voice to call your cat over at mealtime. Plus, the stainless steel bowl is super easy to clean. Also helpful: You have the option of using desiccant bags with this to help the kibble stay fresh.

One pet owner’s take: “The lock feature on the device is very pet-proof and is so easy to use. It works like a charm, would recommend to anyone who needs a reliable automatic pet feeder.”

Also Consider: A Door Latch To Keep Dogs Out

If your dog is on the bigger side, this door latch is an easy solution to keeping them out of your cat’s bowl. The two parts have 3M adhesive backing so you can attach one part to the door, and the other to the doorframe and adjust the strap to create just enough space for a cat to get through while keeping bigger dogs out of kitty's feeding space. To walk into the room, just unhook the strap. Reviewers have given it more than 5,300 five-star ratings, and many customers note that the latch is also helpful for keeping dogs out of litter boxes.

One pet owner’s take: “I am so glad I found this before I spent triple the money and carved up my laundry room door!! I had this installed in 30 seconds, and my cat's litter box and food bowl are now safe from his labrador brother.”