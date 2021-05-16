The first step in choosing the best dog vitamins for your pooch doesn’t involve any actual shopping. Instead, Dr. Lindsey E. Bullen, DVM, a veterinarian based in North Carolina, stresses the importance of having a discussion “with your veterinarian first” to determine “if vitamin and mineral supplements are needed for your pet,” since most dogs get all of the nutrients they need from their food. If vitamin supplementation is necessary, you’ll want to focus on finding a product that contains the exact nutrients for your dog’s needs and that comes in a formulation that your dog is willing and able to consume. Most vitamins come in a chewable tablet that’s flavored to entice your dog (chicken, duck, and peanut butter are common flavors), so choose what you think your dog would enjoy most. If your pet doesn’t enjoy this format, a liquid product can easily be mixed in with their food.

Vitamins for dogs are often multivitamins, which contain a blend of vitamins rather than just one type, so you’ll want to read the label closely to find one that’ll meet their needs. Dr. Bullen and Dr. Sara Redding Ochoa, DVM and veterinary consultant for DogLab, noted some common vitamins you might see on a label:

Vitamin A is good for your dog’s eyes, according to Dr. Ochoa.

is good for your dog’s eyes, according to Dr. Ochoa. B vitamins , including thiamine, riboflavin (B12), niacin, and pantothenic acid, among others, can help to “turn carbs into simple sugars which are needed to be broken down for energy,” explains Dr. Ochoa.

, including thiamine, riboflavin (B12), niacin, and pantothenic acid, among others, can help to “turn carbs into simple sugars which are needed to be broken down for energy,” explains Dr. Ochoa. Vitamin C can “decrease inflammation and remove toxins from your dog’s body,” advises Dr. Ochoa.

can “decrease inflammation and remove toxins from your dog’s body,” advises Dr. Ochoa. Vitamin D is “needed for calcium retention and bone formation,” according to Dr. Ochoa.

is “needed for calcium retention and bone formation,” according to Dr. Ochoa. Vitamin E is “great for heart health,” Dr. Ochoa suggests.

is “great for heart health,” Dr. Ochoa suggests. Vitamin K is needed for blood clotting, as well as bone growth, according to Dr. Bullen.

Beyond specific vitamins, many multivitamins contain additional ingredients that may be beneficial for your pet. This can include supplements like probiotics that can help with gastrointestinal issues, or omega fatty acids, which have a range of benefits. Some dog vitamins are designed for pooches of a certain age and may contain specific ingredients to target health issues that are common within that age group. For example, products for older dogs may contain the supplement glucosamine that can help with arthritis or joint issues, suggests Dr. Ochoa.

According to Dr. Bullen, “pet products are not often tested for safety and efficacy.” However, some dog vitamins have undergone independent testing, so be on the lookout for that if it makes you more comfortable. For example, products with the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) quality seal have met certain criteria, including that the ingredients meet the claims that are written on the label.

When it comes to dosage, both Dr. Ochoa and Dr. Bullen recommend having a conversation with your vet about how frequently your pet should be taking a vitamin and in what amount, though multivitamins typically provide dosage information on the packaging (usually based on your dog’s weight) to give you a general idea. Dr. Bullen cautions that “excess vitamins and minerals can lead to toxicities and severe medical problems,” so you’ll want to closely follow your vet’s recommendations to avoid these potential issues.

These five dog vitamins all have the stamp of approval from pet parents on Amazon, since they contain vitamins and supplements that are right for their dogs. And most importantly, their pooches seriously love them.

1. A Fan-Favorite Multivitamin For Dogs Of All Ages

With a whopping 4.6-star rating overall on Amazon, among more than 13,000 reviews, these dog multivitamins from Zesty Paws are an overwhelming favorite on the site. And it makes total sense that people are into them. For one, the multivitamins contain a wide range of vitamins — including vitamins A, C, D, and E, as well as B vitamins, too — and additional ingredients like glucosamine, fish oil, sunflower lecithin, and probiotics. Plus, they’re suitable for dogs of all ages. Backed by the NASC quality seal, this pick is said by the manufacturer to support hip and joint function, heart health, and skin health, among other benefits.

The multivitamins come in soft, easy-to-chew tablets that are chicken- or peanut butter-flavored, and they’re free from artificial flavors, preservatives, and synthetic colors. Though the manufacturer recommends dosages based on your dog’s weight, you should always have a conversation with your vet to determine whether this is appropriate for your pet.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have been giving these to my 13 yr. old dog for about one year now. He loves them and thinks that they are treats which to me is the most important thing about dog vitamins and supplements. After all, if your dog doesn't like them, it doesn't matter how good the nutrients are if he/she won't eat them. As far as how well they work, I will say that I have noticed an improved difference in his coat and skin which helps with his skin allergy issues. I also notice that it helps improve his mobility. He has slight hip dysplasia and arthritis, so this is important to me. There aren't many chewable dog vitamins on the market that contain this many helpful ingredients let alone ones that my dog thinks taste good. I also want to add that Zesty Paws' customer service is very helpful, professional and courteous.”

Manufacturer-recommended dosage: one tablet daily (dogs under 25 pounds), two tablets daily (dogs 26 to 75 pounds), three tablets daily (dogs over 75 pounds)

2. A Budget-Friendly Multivitamin

Vitamins for your pooch can really rack up a big price tag — woof! — but luckily, this pick from ProSense is a total bargain at less than $10 for 90 vitamin tablets. The product is suitable for dogs of all ages, plus it’s loaded with vitamins (including A, C, D, and E, and B vitamins, too). The chewable vitamin tastes like yeast (which is described as a cheese-like flavor) and tons of pet parents on Amazon confirm that their pooch totally loves it. The vitamins boast the NASC quality seal, so you can rest assured that it has passed rigorous testing criteria.

The manufacturer does provide dosing recommendations based on your dog’s weight, but remember to always consult your vet first.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I am currently on my third bottle of these vitamins for my 8 year old border collie and I can see the difference it has made. My dog has more energy and his coat it a lot clearer and healthier as well. My dog also enjoys to eat them, while other brands had to be hidden in food in order for him to take them. The price is also great for the results they provide.”

Manufacturer-recommended dosage: one half tablet daily (dogs under 10 pounds), one tablet daily (dogs 10 to 50 pounds), two tablets daily (dogs over 50 pounds)

3. A Multivitamin That’s Designed For Senior Dogs

This multivitamin from PetHonesty is designed with senior dogs (ages 7 and up) in mind. This pick is packed with vitamins (including A, B, C, D, and E), as well as a variety of other supplements like glucosamine, probiotics, and omegas. It also has ingredients that are senior-specific, according to the manufacturer, such as an organic mushroom blend, dandelion root, and apple cider vinegar. The multivitamin is made from all-natural ingredients, and it leaves out added wheat, corn, sugar, and preservatives. The supplements are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility that follows all Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines, which are FDA-regulated standards that ensure products like these are pure, safe, and effective.

The chewable tablet has a smoked duck flavor that pet parents on Amazon claim their dogs are seriously wild about — reviewers give this pick a knockout 4.6-star rating overall on the site, among 13,000 and growing reviews. The manufacturer recommends one to three tablets per day depending on your pup’s weight, but you should always speak with your dog’s veterinarian first before starting a vitamin regimen.

PetHonesty also makes other multivitamins that are targeted for dogs of all ages.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “We have a senior dog, rescued from a shelter. She injured her ACL last year and with the advice of our vet we decided to forgo surgical intervention due to her age and past trauma. He recommended she take glucosamine supplements to help her joints. We bought these vitamins and she has had remarkable recovery since! She is also extremely picky about types of treats she will eat and she loves these. They are soft and don't smell terrible. We continue to purchase for her over and over.”

Manufacturer-recommended dosage: one tablet daily (dogs under 25 pounds), two tablets daily (dogs 26 to 75 pounds), three tablets daily (dogs over 75 pounds)

4. A Multivitamin Formulated For Puppies

If you need to add a multivitamin to your puppy’s diet, this one from Nutri-Vet is specifically meant for puppies under 9 months of age. Containing a wide range of vitamins (including A, B C, D, E, and K), this liver-flavored chewable tablet is a hit among pet parents on Amazon, with tons of reviewers specifically mentioning they had no problems getting their beloved pooch to consume it. This pick boasts the NASC quality seal, so you can rest assured that you’re giving your pet a product that has passed independent testing.

The manufacturer recommends specific dosages based on your dog’s body weight, but always check with your vet before giving your dog the recommended dose.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “We had a problem with our young mastiff puppy eating rocks and it was determined he had a nutrient deficiency. We started giving him these vitamins with every meal and he almost immediately stopped eating rocks. He goes crazy over these and will pick them out of his bowl before eating his food, he just loves them. These are a must have in our home now!”

Manufacturer-recommended dosage: one tablet per 10 pounds of body weight daily (up to five tablets)

5. A Multivitamin In Liquid Form

If you’re struggling with getting your pet to take a chewable vitamin, this pick from Vetflix comes in an easy-to-use liquid form with a dropper so it can be easily mixed in with their food — they probably won’t even notice it’s there! But don’t just take my word for it; doggie parents on Amazon back up this claim, too, and they give this pick a solid 4.5-star rating overall on the site, among 5,000 and growing reviews.

This pick contains a variety of vitamins — including vitamins A, C, and D, plus B vitamins — and a range of additional ingredients like glucosamine, omegas, and antioxidants. The manufacturer claims that the product provides a boost for a variety of areas of your pet’s wellness, including their skin and coat, digestion, joints, and immune system. Unlike other options, this one needs to be refrigerated after opening.

This vitamin is intended for pets of all ages, and the manufacturer recommends giving it to your dog twice a day, in doses suggested based on weight. It’s worth noting that this pick hasn’t undergone any independent safety or efficacy testing.

Vetflix sells other liquid products as well, including one with probiotics and one that focuses on cough and throat soothing.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Been using the vitamin supplement for my dog twice daily for three months now and what a difference. No itching, her coat is shiny, eyes bright, and she actually seems happier. I am so glad that I found this supplement. She tolerates this really well. NO gassiness, no bad breath. Three dropper [fulls] mixed with her food. Couldn't be easier. The dose is based on your dogs weight. I will keep using this as I feel it is giving my dog the best!”

Manufacturer-recommended dosage: one dropper (dogs under 10 pounds), two droppers (dogs 10 to 35 pounds), three droppers (dogs larger than 36 pounds) twice daily

Experts: